WIAA football preview: Rematch with Lake Mills stands between Lakeside and unbeaten season

Coach Steve Turkington’s Thunderbirds were ranked No. 10 in last week's Associated Press state large-schools poll. Baraboo’s only loss was a 20-19 decision against Sussex Hamilton, a hastily arranged game (due to COVID-19 cancellations) decided on a missed extra point. A win would give Baraboo its most wins in a season since the 1996 team went 9-2. The driving force behind the big, powerful Thunderbirds’ attack is 6-foot, 190-pound junior quarterback/linebacker Luna Larson, a highly sought NCAA Division I prospect who leads the defense with 77 tackles (four for loss), three sacks and three forced fumbles. Senior linebacker Campbell Koseor has 68 tackles and senior defensive back Owen Nachtigal has 42 stops. Larson leads the offense with 713 passing yards on a 59.3 percent completion rate, and 1,021 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns. He averages 7.6 yards per carry, and top running back Nachtigal has averaged 7.2 per carry on his way to 767 yards and nine TDs. Riley Weyh is the top receiver with 20 catches for 302 yards and four scores.