WIAA football preview: Rematch with Lake Mills stands between Lakeside and unbeaten season

WIAA POSTSEASON FORMAT
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the WIAA has reorganized this year’s football season. The regular season was shortened to seven games. Then, 197 teams opted in to participate in a two-week “culminating event.” In six divisions of 32 teams each (36 teams in Division 6), teams were matched into four-team groups and then were seeded and paired by a computer algorithm. After last week’s first round, winners in the same group meet each other this week, ending the season. Teams no longer in the playoffs are allowed to arrange non-playoff games.
GAME OF THE WEEK
(All games 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted)
Division 3: Lake Mills (6-2) at Lakeside Lutheran (6-0)
The first time these teams met, it took a blocked field goal by seniors John O’Donnell and Joseph Balistreri in the second overtime to give Lakeside a 24-21 victory. Outside of that game, the Warriors have vanquished their opponents by a combined score of 163-45, slowed only by COVID-19 cancellations. Lake Mills’ other loss was a wild 44-36 game at Mineral Point that went down to the final possession. In their six victories, first-year coach Tyler Huber’s team has outscored its foes by a combined 322-78, scoring 48 or more points in four of the wins.
L-Cats senior quarterback Adam Moen has completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,764 yards and 16 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He also has rushed for 508 yards and 11 more scores. His passing total ranks fifth in the state, and while he won’t finish as the state’s combined passing/rushing yardage leader as he did last year, he has been the driving force behind the L-Cats’ success. Charlie Cassady leads the rushing attack with 564 yards and eight scores, and Jaxson Retrum has 44 receptions for 704 yards and nine TDs. Michael Stenbroten (36 tackles) and Cassady (34 tackles) lead the defense.
Lakeside shut down a hot Madison Edgewood team last week, 31-10. Coach Paul Bauer’s Warriors have been powered by Micah Cody (718 yards rushing, 10.9 yards per carry, 10 TDs) and Nathan Chesterman (452 yards passing, 61.5 percent completions; 437 yards rushing). Cody, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior linebacker, also leads the defense with 41 tackles.
GAMES TO WATCH
Division 2: Onalaska (4-2) at Baraboo (7-1)
Onalaska, the top-seeded team in this group, agreed to take its high-octane offense to Baraboo after whipping Portage, 63-22, in its first-round game last week. Coach Tom Yashinsky’s Hilltoppers have taken on all comers this year, losing tight battles to small-school powers Edgar and Hammond St. Croix Central, while scoring at least 46 points in each of their last three victories. The rushing attack has gotten 703 yards from Albert Romero and 475 from Michael Savarin, and quarterback Ayden Larson has completed 574 percent of his passes for 1,091 yards and 15 touchdowns, with Hudson Weber (485 yards) as his top target.
Coach Steve Turkington’s Thunderbirds were ranked No. 10 in last week's Associated Press state large-schools poll. Baraboo’s only loss was a 20-19 decision against Sussex Hamilton, a hastily arranged game (due to COVID-19 cancellations) decided on a missed extra point. A win would give Baraboo its most wins in a season since the 1996 team went 9-2. The driving force behind the big, powerful Thunderbirds’ attack is 6-foot, 190-pound junior quarterback/linebacker Luna Larson, a highly sought NCAA Division I prospect who leads the defense with 77 tackles (four for loss), three sacks and three forced fumbles. Senior linebacker Campbell Koseor has 68 tackles and senior defensive back Owen Nachtigal has 42 stops. Larson leads the offense with 713 passing yards on a 59.3 percent completion rate, and 1,021 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns. He averages 7.6 yards per carry, and top running back Nachtigal has averaged 7.2 per carry on his way to 767 yards and nine TDs. Riley Weyh is the top receiver with 20 catches for 302 yards and four scores.
Division 3: Richland Center (4-3) at River Valley (6-2)
Coach Tim Eastlick’s Blackhawks have taken on top competition, losing their opener to Darlington and falling in Week Six to unbeaten Mineral Point, 28-19. River Valley has scored at least 30 points in each of its victories, including a 30-6 win over Adams-Friendship last week. That victory list includes a 33-13 romp over Richland Center in Week Four. In that game, quarterback Will Bailey threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, and Zach Gloudeman ran for 60 yards and a score. On the season, Bailey has 1,023 yards passing and Gloudeman 506 yards rushing. Tyler Nachreiner is the top receiver with 25 catches for 383 yards.
Richland Center has played only six games due to COVID-19 cancellations, and bounced back from a 14-12 loss to Prairie du Chien in the regular-season finale to beat Wisconsin Dells last week, 40-0. Bryce Hillers leads the offense, rushing for 679 yards and seven touchdowns on an 8.5-yard average. Konnor Ellenson has stepped into the quarterback role, throwing for 143 yards in four games. Junior defensive end Bryson Carlson leads the defense with 48 tackles.
Division 4: New Holstein (6-2) at Watertown Luther Prep (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Coach Justin Gregorius’ Phoenix rose from an 0-2 start, erasing the memory of losses to Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran by winning their last five games by a combined score of 201-13, including three consecutive lopsided shutouts. The Phoenix blanked Wautoma last week, 42-0. Luther Prep’s offensive leaders have been senior quarterback Elijah Shevey, senior running back Jon Holtz and senior receivers Alex Gregorius and Ben Cole.
New Holstein advanced by handing Marshall its first loss last week, a 20-8 decision in which the Cardinals were their own worst enemies with turnovers and other miscues. Huskies quarterback Henry Schnell completed only one of two passes, but ran for a team-best 76 yards and a TD and intercepted a pass on defense, as did Michael Volz, who also leads the Huskies’ rushing attack with 1,111 yards and 12 scores.
Division 5: Cambridge (5-2) vs. Mineral Point (6-0)
Mineral Point was forced to forfeit this game due to issues related to COVID-19. Cambridge coach Mike Klingbeil said he is looking for a non-playoff replacement game against a relatively nearby opponent of similar school enrollment size, but will call an end to the season if a match isn’t made by Wednesday’s final practice.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!