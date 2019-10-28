GAMES OF THE WEEK
Division 1: Middleton (8-2) at Madison Memorial (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Middleton has been on quite a roll, winning six in a row since Sept. 13, when Madison Memorial broke open a three-point game in the fourth quarter to take a 28-11 victory. Coach Jason Pertzborn’s Cardinals scored at least 35 points in each of their last five regular-season games, but had to sweat out a 21-20 win over Madison La Follette in last week’s playoff opener. Senior running back Kallion Buckner has been the driving force behind the offense. Last week, Buckner racked up 276 yards on 28 carries (9.9 yards per attempt) with two touchdowns. On the year, he has 1,721 yards rushing (on a 7.9-yard average) with 26 TDs. Junior defensive back Nolan Dunn leads the defense with 64 tackles, and junior DB Josh Stormer has four interceptions. The defense hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in a victory, though they’ve given up 61 (Verona) and 28 (Memorial) in their losses.
Fourth-ranked Memorial, though, has been the Big Eight’s gold standard this season. Coach Michael Harris’ Spartans have twice rallied for last-minute victories, over Sun Prairie and Verona, and taken and maintained control against their other opponents. Senior quarterback Jason Ceniti has thrown for 1,627 yards and 18 touchdowns, completing 57.3 percent of his throws, and senior LeKwan Lewis has caught 29 throws for 670 yards and six scores. On the ground, the tandem of senior Kam Marshall (896 yards, 10 TDs) and junior Kabaris Vasser (686 yards, 11 TDs) has given defenses plenty to worry about. Senior linebacker Kyle Murphy has recorded 98 tackles to lead a defense that has allowed only 35 second-half points in 10 games.
Division 2: Milton (9-1) at Waunakee (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Coach Rodney Wedig’s first season with the Red Hawks has been a smashing success, and the ride continued with last week’s offensive-minded, 36-33 victory over La Crosse Central. Milton’s only loss game in Week 7, a 34-28 loss to Monroe, and the Red Hawks have averaged 38.3 points scored and 18.3 allowed per game. Senior running back Nick Huber broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark last week, with 1,007 yards and 14 touchdowns, and senior Jerry Jones has run for 677 yards and 12 scores. Junior Evan Jordahl has passed for 926 yards and 21 scores and has rushed for 585 more yards. Junior linebacker Logan Knudsen has made 104 tackles and senior Kai Kerl has 96.
Ninth-ranked Waunakee bounced back from its 35-13 loss at DeForest in Week Nine by beating Monona Grove for the second time, 21-6, in its playoff opener. Coach Pat Rice’s team has averaged 40.8 points per game and has allowed only 8.2 points over the first three quarters of its first 10 games. Junior Caden Nelson has thrown for 1,295 yards and 25 touchdowns and leads the rushing attack with 550 yards and eight more TDs. Senior Alec Morgan has rushed for 418 yards and 10 scores.
GAMES TO WATCH
Division 1: Sun Prairie (7-3) at Fond du Lac (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Sun Prairie looked like world-beaters during last week’s 51-26 victory over Verona, topping its 27-21 win over the Wildcats in Week 5. Senior Nathan Schauer ran for 130 yards and four touchdowns and senior Jamel Stone had 125 yards rusing and one TD. Equally sharp was junior QB Brady Stevens, who completed 15 of 19 passes for 222 yards and two scores. Junior linebacker Mekhi Gullens leads the defense with 72 tackles, and Stone has four interceptions.
Fond du Lac, ranked sixth, has won seven straight since a 34-31 loss at Kimberly in Week 3 and has scored at least 34 points in each of its victories, including an impressive 45-14 win over Hartland Arrowhead last week. Junior Kyle Walljasper is Fond du Lac’s offensive motor, completing 68.6 percent of his passes for 1,439 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushing for 1,165 more yards and 15 more TDs. He has nine turnovers. Senior Zavier Ellis has rushed for 737 yards and 11 scores.
Division 3: Reedsburg (8-2) vs. DeForest (10-0) 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland
This game has been relocated from DeForest to McFarland due to poor field conditions at DeForest. Coach Brian Pottinger’s Reedsburg team dominated Sparta in last week’s playoff opener, 37-7, rushing for 384 yards and attempting only two passes — one went for a touchdown and the other was intercepted. Senior Casey Campbell picked up 122 yards, junior QB Connor Schyvinck ran for 92 yards and sophomore Griffin Elder ran for 87 yards and two TDs. However, DeForest shut down the Reedsburg attack in Week Three, holding the Beavers to 191 yards, zero through the air.
DeForest rose to a tie for No. 4 in the state large-school rankings, handling Waunakee in Week Nine, 35-13, and downing McFarland last week, 49-7. Senior Trey Schroeder has passed for 1,225 yards and 19 TDs, completing 70.1 percent of his throws, and junior Gabe Finley has rushed for 1,032 yards (8.9 per carry) and 11 scores.
Division 3: Monroe (6-4) at Stoughton (8-2)
The Cheesemakers were the only team to beat Badger South Conference co-champ Milton this year, and now they get a second shot at the Vikings after a 53-18 home loss in Week Eight. The Cheesemakers stopped a late two-point conversion try to beat Onalaska last week, 31-30. Monroe rushes for 285 yards per game, led by junior Trevor Rodebaugh’s 1,327 yards and 12 TDs and senior Nick Bansley’s 975 yards and 16 scores. Senior linebacker Alex Witt leads the defense with 123 tackles.
Stoughton has won four consecutive games, all against opponents which made the playoffs, following its 28-21 loss to Milton in Week Six. Senior quarterback Adam Hobson has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 1,912 yards and 13 TDs and has rushed for 619 yards and 18 scores. Senior Quinn Arnott leads the rushing attack with 869 yards and 10 scores, and junior linebacker Rudy Detwiler has 115 tackles to lead a defense that has held opponents to 20.3 points and fewer than 200 yards per game.