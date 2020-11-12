WIAA football preview: Edgewood opens first of 2 playoff rounds at unbeaten Lakeside Lutheran

WIAA POSTSEASON FORMAT
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the WIAA has reorganized this year’s football season. The regular season was shortened to seven games. Now, 197 teams have opted in to participating in a two-week “culminating event.” In six divisions of 32 teams each (36 in Division 6), teams are matched into four-team groups and seeded and paired by a computer algorithm. After this week’s first round, winners in the same group advance to meet each other next week, ending the season. Teams that have opted out of the playoffs (and some who have opted in and then forfeited their first-round games) can arrange non-playoff games this week and next.
GAME OF THE WEEK
(All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Madison Edgewood (5-2) at Lakeside Lutheran (5-0)
Coach Jesse Norris and his Crusaders have endured a lot during this unique season, yet they have a chance of giving Edgewood its first six-victory season since 2011. First of all, due to Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines, their practices have to be broken up into small groups (no more than 25 in one place) and the Crusaders have not been allowed any home games. Then, starting quarterback Joe Hartleib suffered a season-ending collarbone injury early in the season and was replaced by Mason Folkers, who rose to the occasion and has completed 49.5 percent of his passes for 725 yards and nine touchdowns. His top receiver is Jackson Trudgeon, with 33 catches for 499 yards and seven TDs. However, the running game averages only 69 yards per game. Trudgeon also leads the defense with 64 tackles, but Edgewood has given up only two fewer points than it has scored (123 to 125) and has been outscored in fourth quarters, 61-35.
Lakeside Lutheran has had a dominating season, reflected by its climb to No. 2 in The Associated Press state rankings for medium-sized schools. Aside from a 24-21 loss to Lake Mills in Week Six, the Warriors have outscored their opponents by a combined 138-35. Last week’s game at Kettle Moraine Lutheran was called off by KML, and an Oct. 9 game at Baraboo was called off by Lakeside, both due to COVID-19 quarantining. Nathan Chesterman has thrown only 43 times, but has completed 67.4 percent of his throws for 432 yards and three TDs. Micah Cody leads a rushing attack that averages 283 yard per game, totaling 611 yards on an 11.5 yards-per-carry average and eight touchdowns. Cody also leads the defense with 41 tackles, four for loss. The defense has allowed 246 yards per game with seven interceptions.
GAMES TO WATCH
Tomah (4-2) at Baraboo (6-1)
Coach Steve Turkington’s Thunderbirds broke into The Associated Press state poll, ranked No. 10 among state large schools. A win in this Division 2 game on Friday would give Baraboo its first seven-win season since 2003. Baraboo has outscored its opponents by a combined 215-49 and outgained them by an average of 327.6 to 161.8 yards per game. The breakout player is 6-foot, 190-pound junior quarterback Luna Larson, who leads the team in passing (599 yards, five TDs, two interceptions, 58.7 completion rate) and rushing (831 yards, 11 TDs, 7.1 yards per carry). Larson also leads the defense with 77 tackles, four for loss, and three forced fumbles. Owen Nachtigal adds 549 rushing yards and six TDs on a 6.7-yard average.
Tomah, fresh off a 35-20 win over La Crosse Aquinas, has won three straight after a 1-2 start that included a 28-24 win over Reedsburg. The Timberwolves are more likely to pass than throw. Justin Gerke has thrown for 1,013 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions, with receivers Drew Brookman (12 catches, 299 yards), Luke Buckendahl (11 for 229) and Kade Gnewikow (seven for 152) all average better than 20 yards per catch. Brandon Lueck has 239 of his team’s 303 total rushing yards.
Portage (2-5) at Onalaska (3-2)
The Warriors come limping into the Division 2 playoffs, having lost four of their last four games, wrapped around a 26-16 win over Sauk Prairie. The four losses have come by an average score of 47.5 to 5.0. Portage lost in Week Five to Edgar, 62-0, after Edgar beat Onalaska, 12-7, in Week Two. Portage averages 52.1 yards passing and 99.9 yards rushing per game. Gavin Thompson has thrown for 330 yards and Ethan Bleich (265 yards, six TDs) and Junior Bazaldua (234 yards, one TD) lead the rushing game. … Onalaska, forced to sit out games with Menomonie and West Salem the last two weeks, scored 50 and 46 points in its two latest victories. Hilltoppers quarterback Ayden Larson has thrown for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns, with five interceptions, and Albert Romero has rushed for 703 yards and 10 scores. The Hilltoppers’ defense has allowed 4.55 points and 184.5 yards per game.
Watertown (2-5) at Oconomowoc (3-4)
Entering the Division 1 playoffs, defense has been the stumbling block for the Goslings. They have given up 45 or more points in three of their last four games, all losses. The Goslings yield 154 yards passing and 189 yards rushing per game. The offense has been productive, with Caleb Huff throwing for 779 yards and seven TDs and leading the rushing attack with 204 yards and eight scores. … Oconomowoc has lost three of its last four, to Classic 8 Conference foes Hartland Arrowhead, Muskego and Waukesha West, heading into Friday’s rematch of former Wisconsin Little Ten Conference rivals. Jack Hellman has thrown for 698 yards and six TDs, and Ryan Van Ells has rushed for 644 yards and eight scores.
Mauston (6-1) at Lake Mills (5-2)
Entering this Division 3 opener, the Golden Eagles claimed the South Central Conference title after three consecutive wins, following a Week 3 loss to La Crosse Aquinas. Last week’s game against the Montello co-op was forfeited by Montello. Kraig Armstrong has rushed for 1,124 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead Mauston’s offense, averaging 6.9 yards per carry, and Spenser Lehman has passed for 830 yards and 11 TDs. … Lake Mills, ranked 10th among medium-sized schools, readied itself for the playoffs with a 51-14 victory over Reedsburg last week. The L-Cats’ only losses have come against state-ranked Mineral Point (44-36) and Lakeside Lutheran (24-21 in two overtimes). Adam Moen has produced 2,276 yards of total offense after leading the state in that category last year. He has completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 1,764 yards and 16 TDs, and has rushed for 512 yards and 11 more scores. Charlie Cassady has rushed for 540 yards and eight scores on an 8.3 per-carry average. Lake Mills has averaged 36.7 points and 422.3 yards of offense per game.
Adams-Friendship (2-4) at River Valley (5-2)
Entering this Division 3 game, the Green Devils snapped a three-game losing streak with a 46-0 romp past Westfield. Adams-Friendship averages 19.7 points and 218.2 yards per game. Chrystian Quinnell has thrown for 713 yards and nine touchdowns, and Jordan Jossart has rushed for 287 yards and two scores. … River Valley had to sit out last week due to a forfeit by Dodgeville. The Blackhawks’ two losses have come to powerhouses Darlington (34-21 in the opener) and Mineral Point (28-19 on Oct. 30). River Valley has scored at least 30 points in each victory. Will Bailey has thrown for 1,023 yards and eight TDs, with Tyler Nachreiner catching 25 throws for 383 yards and five scores. Zach Gloudeman has rushed for 506 yards and seven scores.
Wautoma (2-2) at Watertown Luther Prep (5-2), 6 p.m. Friday
Due to COVID-19 cancellations, the Hornets have played only four actual games, including a 13-8 win over Westfield on Oct. 30. Sam Weiss has thrown for 297 yards and two touchdowns, and Chandler Krueger has 256 yards rushing and three TDs. … Luther Prep has come on strong after losing its first two games to Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran. The Phoenix have won their last four games by a combined 159-13, with shutouts of Kenosha St. Joseph and Randolph in their last two outings. Quarterback Elijah Shevey’s top target is Alex Gregorius, and Jon Holtz leads the rushing attack.
New Holstein (5-2) vs. Marshall (7-0) at Fall River HS, 1 p.m. Saturday
After a 1-3 start, the Huskies have won three consecutive games, scoring 42 or more points in each of them, to roll into the playoffs on a hot streak. Michael Volz leads the offense with 1,040 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on a 9.9-yard average, and Cameron Olson has thrown for 349 yards and four TDS. The Huskies average 35.3 points and 380 yards of offense per game and give up 20.6 points and 234 yards per game. … Marshall, which has had to adjust its practice routine and hasn’t had a home game due to COVID-19 guidelines, has ridden a powerful defense and the speedy, all-purpose running of Bryce Frank, to a perfect regular season and the No. 8 ranking among state medium-sized schools. Frank has 739 yards rushing and seven TDs on a 9.2-yard average, and leads the receivers with eight catches for 251 yards and five scores (31.4 yards per catch). He also has a couple of scores on kick and punt returns. Kelby Peterson has 43 tackles, Davonte Holmes has 38 and Frank and Erik Ayala have 37 each to lead a defense that has allowed only 27 total points and an average of 183 yards per game.
Waterloo (4-3) at Cambridge (4-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
Waterloo missed out on a chance to win the Eastern Suburban Conference title with back-to-back losses to Cambridge (by 43-13 on Oct. 30) and league champion Marshall. The Pirates won three of their first four games. They’ve scored 18.2 points per game and allowed 22.8. Eugene Wolff has rushed for more than 750 yards, and quarterback Blake Huebner’s top target is Jackson Christiansen. … Cambridge sat out last week after Dodgeland canceled a non-conference game. The Blue Jays beat Palmyra-Eagle and Waterloo in their previous two outings. Ezra Stein has thrown for 601 yards and Trey Colts has rushed for 510 yards and six touchdowns cand caught 11 passes for 196 yards and another score. Stein and Colts also lead the defense with 46 tackles each.
Sauk Prairie (0-7) at Sussex Hamilton (1-6)
This 7 p.m. Friday regular-season (non-playoff) game was arranged when Waukesha North forfeited to Hamilton in the first round of the WIAA playoffs and Sauk Prairie was left out of the playoff field by draw. The Eagles have given a scare to good teams in their last two outings before falling to Lake Mills, 22-13, and Madison Edgewood, 16-12. Damien Wright-Rodriguez has emerged as the offensive leader, throwing for 330 yards and rushing for 195. Owen Diehl is the top passing target. … Hamilton’s only victory has turned out to be Baraboo’s only loss — a 20-19 decision on Oct. 10, put together at the last minute when both teams had games called off due to COVID-19. Nate Kollath has thrown for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns, with Gabe Baldewicz catching 29 throws for 389 yards and four scores. Quantell Booker has rushed for 218 yards and a score.
