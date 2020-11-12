WIAA football preview: Edgewood opens first of 2 playoff rounds at unbeaten Lakeside Lutheran

New Holstein (5-2) vs. Marshall (7-0) at Fall River HS, 1 p.m. Saturday

After a 1-3 start, the Huskies have won three consecutive games, scoring 42 or more points in each of them, to roll into the playoffs on a hot streak. Michael Volz leads the offense with 1,040 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on a 9.9-yard average, and Cameron Olson has thrown for 349 yards and four TDS. The Huskies average 35.3 points and 380 yards of offense per game and give up 20.6 points and 234 yards per game. … Marshall, which has had to adjust its practice routine and hasn’t had a home game due to COVID-19 guidelines, has ridden a powerful defense and the speedy, all-purpose running of Bryce Frank, to a perfect regular season and the No. 8 ranking among state medium-sized schools. Frank has 739 yards rushing and seven TDs on a 9.2-yard average, and leads the receivers with eight catches for 251 yards and five scores (31.4 yards per catch). He also has a couple of scores on kick and punt returns. Kelby Peterson has 43 tackles, Davonte Holmes has 38 and Frank and Erik Ayala have 37 each to lead a defense that has allowed only 27 total points and an average of 183 yards per game.