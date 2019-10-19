The WIAA has released the list of high school football programs that will play in next week’s opening round of the 2019 state playoffs, and arranged each of them into four geographical groupings.
The 11-player football teams were first grouped into seven divisions of 32 programs each, based strictly on enrollment. The eighth division was made up of 16 eight-player football programs that meet the WIAA’s enrollment requirements to qualify in the newly minted playoff division for that variant of the sport.
From there, the WIAA further broke down the 32 teams in each of the top seven divisions into four groups of eight teams each, based on geography. (The eight-player group was broken down into four groups of four teams each.)
This morning, all the head coaches (or other representatives) of the teams in each group (four in eight-player) will meet in person or online to seed the teams from top to bottom. From there, pairings will be set (with the No. 1-seeded team playing No. 8, No. 4 vs. No. 5; No. 3 vs. No. 6; and No. 2 vs. No. 7).
And, finally, the WIAA will assign sites for the games (generally, the better-seeded team will play host), and the two programs will decide on a time and date (either 7 p.m. Friday or Saturday afternoon or evening).
Next weekend’s opening playoff round will be followed by three more weeks of preliminary games leading into the state finals, set for Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21 and 22, at Camp Randall Stadium.
The number of teams qualifying from conferences in the area and region: Badger North, 4; Badger South, 6; Big Eight, 6; Capitol North, 3; Capitol South, 3; Ridge and Valley, 4; Rock Valley, 7; Scenic Bluffs, 4; Six Rivers, 4; South Central, 4; Southwest Wisconsin, 4; SWAL, 4; Trailways Large, 4; Trailways Small, 4.
(Overall records in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
Group A
Appleton East (6-3)
Appleton North (6-3)
Eau Claire Memorial (5-4)
Hudson (4-5)
Kimberly (9-0)
Neenah (4-5)
Schofield D.C. Everest (5-4)
Wisconsin Rapids (4-5)
Group B
Bay Port (9-0)
Green Bay Preble (5-4)
Manitowoc (4-5)
Milwaukee Marquette (6-3)
Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Arts (5-4)
Milwaukee King (9-0)
Milwaukee Marshall co-op (6-3)
Milwaukee Riverside/Meir (8-1)
Group C
Fond du Lac (8-1)
Hartland Arrowhead (4-5)
Madison La Follette (6-3)
Madison Memorial (9-0)
Madison West (4-5)
Middleton (7-2)
Sun Prairie (6-3)
Verona (7-2)
Group D
Franklin (8-1)
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (3-6)
Kenosha Indian Trail (7-2)
Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South (4-4)
Mukwonago (6-3)
Muskego (9-0)
Oak Creek (5-4)
Racine Case (4-5)
DIVISION 2
Group A
Chippewa Falls (3-6)
De Pere (4-5)
Green Bay Southwest (4-5)
Hortonville (8-1)
Kaukauna (6-3)
Marshfield (6-3)
Pulaski (8-1)
Superior (8-1)
Group B
Brookfield Central (7-2)
Brookfield East (7-2)
Cedarburg (4-5)
Germantown (5-4)
Mequon Homestead (7-2)
Menomonee Falls (7-2)
Slinger (6-3)
West Bend East (4-5)
Group C
Hartford (9-0)
Holmen (8-1)
La Crosse Central (5-4)
Milton (8-1)
Monona Grove (4-5)
Oregon (4-5)
Watertown (6-3)
Waunakee (8-1)
Group D
Burlington (7-2)
Lake Geneva Badger (6-3)
Milwaukee Reagan (7-2)
South Milwaukee (6-3)
Wales Kettle Moraine (4-5)
Waterford (8-1)
Waukesha West (6-3)
Wilmot (8-1)
DIVISION 3
Group A
Hayward/La Courte Oreilles (6-3)
Minocqua Lakeland (6-3)
Medford (9-0)
Menomonie (8-1)
Mosinee (6-3)
New Richmond (8-1)
Rhinelander (6-3)
River Falls (7-2)
Group B
Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (7-2)
Ashwaubenon (7-2)
Grafton (6-3)
Menasha (8-1)
New London (7-2)
Shawano (5-4)
West De Pere (9-0)
Whitefish Bay (5-4)
Group C
DeForest (9-0)
McFarland (6-3)
Monroe (5-4)
Onalaska (8-1)
Reedsburg (7-2)
Sauk Prairie (6-3)
Sparta (7-2)
Stoughton (7-2)
Group D
Greendale (6-3)
Hales Corners Whitnall (7-2)
New Berlin Eisenhower (8-1)
New Berlin West (8-1)
Pewaukee (5-4)
Plymouth (8-1)
Union Grove (4-5)
Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5)
DIVISION 4
Group A
Baldwin-Woodville (7-2)
Black River Falls (5-4)
Eagle River Northland Pines (5-4)
Freedom (9-0)
Little Chute (5-4)
Hammond St. Croix Central (7-2)
Osceola (6-3)
Wrightstown (7-2)
Group B
Appleton Xavier (5-4)
Berlin (7-2)
Campbellsport (3-6)
Denmark (6-3)
Kiel (8-1)
Ripon (4-5)
Sheboygan Falls (7-2)
Winneconne (6-3)
Group C
Brodhead/Juda (4-5)
Edgerton (8-1)
Evansville (8-1)
Jefferson (6-3)
Lakeside Lutheran (5-4)
Mauston (6-3)
River Valley (5-4)
Walworth Big Foot (4-5)
Group D
East Troy (5-4)
Greendale Martin Luther (7-2)
Kewaskum (5-4)
Lake Mills (8-1)
Milwaukee Obama (3-6)
St. Francis (6-3)
University School of Milwaukee (4-5)
Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-2)
DIVISION 5
Group A
Bloomer (7-2)
Elk Mound (6-3)
Maple Northwestern (9-0)
Nekoosa (4-5)
Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (5-4)
Spooner (4-5)
St. Croix Falls (5-4)
Stratford (9-0)
Group B
Amherst (5-4)
Chilton (7-2)
Kewaunee (8-1)
Laconia (5-4)
New Holstein (6-3)
Omro (3-6)
Peshtigo (5-4)
Wittenberg-Birnamwood (6-3)
Group C
La Crosse Aquinas (6-3)
Arcadia (5-4)
Columbus (6-3)
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1)
Marshall (2-7)
New Glarus/Monticello (5-4)
Platteville (6-3)
Prairie du Chien (8-1)
Group D
Brookfield Academy (5-4)
Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1)
Delafield St. John’s NW (6-3)
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (8-1)
Horicon/Hustisford (8-1)
Lomira (7-2)
Oostburg (6-3)
Racine St. Catherine’s (8-1)
DIVISION 6
Group A
Colby (7-2)
Cumberland (8-1)
Durand (4-5)
Eau Claire Regis (9-0)
Grantsburg (6-3)
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-4)
Spring Valley (8-1)
Unity (8-1)
Group B
Abbotsford (9-0)
Auburndale (7-2)
Bonduel (7-2)
Coleman (7-2)
Crivitz (4-5)
Manawa (7-2)
Markesan (5-3)
Pardeeville (4-5)
Group C
Benton co-op (7-1)
Darlington (6-3)
Lancaster (8-1)
Melrose-Mindoro (5-4)
Mineral Point (9-0)
Mondovi (9-0)
Osseo-Fairchild (5-4)
Whitehall (4-5)
Group D
Cambridge (8-1)
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (7-2)
Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran (6-3)
Johnson Creek (7-2)
Ozaukee (7-2)
Palmyra-Eagle (7-2)
Racine Lutheran (9-0)
Random Lake (6-3)
DIVISION 7
Group A
Augusta (6-3)
Bangor (9-0)
Blair-Taylor (7-2)
Clear Lake (5-4)
Eleva-Strum (6-3)
Pepin/Alma (5-4)
Turtle Lake (6-3)
Webster (4-4)
Group B
Almond-Bancroft (9-0)
Athens (5-4)
Edgar (8-1)
Gilman (7-2)
Greenwood (6-3)
Hurley (7-2)
Loyal (5-4)
Pittsville (5-3)
Group C
Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) (9-0)
Cashton (5-4)
De Soto (7-2)
Highland (5-4)
Ithaca (7-2)
Potosi/Cassville (7-2)
River Ridge (6-3)
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (6-3)
Group D
Brookwood (7-2)
Burlington Catholic Central (5-4)
Hilbert (9-0)
Hillsboro (5-4)
Oshkosh Lourdes (9-0)
Randolph (7-2)
Reedsville (7-2)
Rosholt (4-5)
EIGHT-PLAYER
Group A
Frederic (6-3)
Luck (9-0)
Minong Northwood/Solon Springs (7-2)
Siren (7-2)
Group B
Bruce (6-3)
Florence (7-2)
Shell Lake (8-1)
Wabeno/Laona (7-2)
Group C
Alma Center Lincoln (4-5)
Belmont (7-2)
Oakfield (6-3)
Port Edwards (6-3)
Group D
Gibraltar (7-2)
Marion/Tigerton (6-3)
Suring (8-1)
Wausau Newman (9-0)