Prep football photo: DeForest's Cole Yocum

DeForest's Cole Yocum makes a second quarter touchdown, as Waunakee takes on DeForest for the Wisconsin Badger North Conference high school football championship on Friday, 10/18/19 at DeForest High School

 Greg Dixon

This week's inclement weather has led to several time, date and/or site changes for second-round WIAA football playoff games.

In the area and region, these changes have been made:

• Friday's Division 3 game between Reedsburg and DeForest has been relocated to McFarland High School.

• Friday's Division 6 game between Cambridge and Racine Lutheran has been relocated to Union Grove High School.

• Friday's Division 6 game between Lancaster and Mineral Point has been relocated to UW-Platteville's Pioneer Stadium.

• Friday's Division 6 game between Johnson Creek and Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs has been relocated to North Fond du Lac High School.

• The Darlington-Mondovi game in Division 6 has been changed to a 1 p.m. Saturday start at Mondovi High School.

The complete schedule for this weekend's second-round games, as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday:

WIAA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

SECOND ROUND

Friday’s schedule

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Middleton (8-2) at Madison Memorial (10-0)

Sun Prairie (7-3) at Fond du Lac (9-1)

Mukwonago (7-3) at Muskego (10-0)

Kenosha Indian Trail (8-2) at Franklin (9-1)

Neenah (5-5) at Kimberly (10-0)

Schofield D.C. Everest (6-4) at Appleton North (7-3)

Green Bay Preble (6-4) at Bay Port (10-0)

Milwaukee Marshall co-op (7-3) vs. Milwaukee Marquette (7-3) at Hart Park, Wauwatosa

DIVISION 2

Holmen (7-3) at Hartford (10-0)

Milton (9-1) at Waunakee (9-1)

Burlington (8-2) at Waterford (9-1)

Waukesha West (7-3) at Wilmot (9-1)

Superior (8-2) at Pulaski (9-1), 6 p.m.

Kaukauna (7-3) at Hortonville (9-1)

Brookfield East (8-2) at Brookfield Central (8-2)

Mequon Homestead (8-2) at Menomonee Falls (8-2)

DIVISION 3

Reedsburg (8-2) vs. DeForest (10-0) at McFarland

Monroe (6-4) at Stoughton (8-2)

New Berlin West (9-1) at New Berlin Eisenhower (9-1)

Pewaukee (6-4) at Plymouth (9-1)

New Richmond (8-2) at Menomonie (9-1)

River Falls (8-2) at Medford (10-0)

Grafton (7-3) at West De Pere (10-0)

Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (8-2) at Menasha (9-1)

DIVISION 4

Lakeside Lutheran (6-4) at Evansville (9-1)

Edgerton (9-1) at River Valley (9-1)

Kewaskum (6-4) at Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8-2)

Greendale Martin Luther (8-2) at Lake Mills (9-1)

Hammond St. Croix Central (8-2) at Freedom (10-0)

Wrightstown (8-2) at Baldwin-Woodville (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Denmark (7-3) at Kiel (10-0)

Winneconne (7-3) at Berlin (8-2)

DIVISION 5

La Crosse Aquinas (7-3) at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (9-1)

Arcadia (6-4) at Prairie du Chien (9-1)

Lomira (8-2) at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (9-1)

Cedar Grove-Belgium (9-1) vs. Racine St. Catherine’s (9-1) at Kenosha Bradford

St. Croix Falls (6-4) at Maple Northwestern (10-0)

Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (6-4) at Stratford (10-0)

New Holstein (7-3) at Amherst (9-0)

Chilton (8-2) at Kewaunee (9-1)

DIVISION 6

Cambridge (9-1) vs. Racine Lutheran (10-0) at Union Grove

Johnson Creek (8-2) vs. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (8-2) at North Fond du Lac

Darlington (7-3) at Mondovi (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

Lancaster (9-1) vs. Mineral Point (10-0) at UW-Platteville

Colby (8-2) at Eau Claire Regis (10-0)

Unity (9-1) at Spring Valley (9-1)

Auburndale (8-2) at Abbotsford (10-0)

Coleman (8-2) at Manawa (8-2)

DIVISION 7

Ithaca (8-2) at Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) (10-0)

River Ridge (7-3) at Potosi/Cassville (8-2)

Burlington Catholic Central (6-4) at Hilbert (10-0)

Reedsville (6-4) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (10-0) at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh

Pepin/Alma (6-4) at Bangor (10-0)

Turtle Lake (7-3) at Blair-Taylor (8-2)

Hurley (8-2) at Edgar (9-1)

Gilman (8-2) at Almond-Bancroft (10-0)

EIGHT-PLAYER

Oakfield (7-3) at Belmont (8-2)

Gibraltar (8-2) vs. Wausau Newman (10-0) at Schofield D.C. Everest

Minong Northwood/Solon Springs (8-2) at Luck (10-0)

Florence (8-2) at Shell Lake (9-1)

