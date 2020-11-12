WIAA football playoffs: Speedy Bryce Frank helps Marshall outrun an unusual set of obstacles

"There are years where we’ve had groups who are more worried about what the fans think, or about their image or their look. But this group of kids, they don’t care about that. They care about each other, they care about doing the right thing, they want to play for the man next to them.”

Frank agrees, saying that the absence of outsiders and the scarcity of full-contact practice has made the team more tightly knit.

“It’s added its own challenges for us, whether it's not being to tackle in practice or not having contact," Frank said. "I think we’ve embraced it pretty well. We have made all our contact days count when we go over to Fall River for practice. Due to COVID, just the fact that we’re able to play, that gives us all the incentive.

"Having to keep our circle small, the whole team bonded more and that helped with our chemistry on the field and helped us be able to push each other. It’s been tough but I think our team has been able to make the best out of it.”

At the center of the success of the Cardinals' offensive, has been Frank. At 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, Frank doesn't immediately look like a player to fear on the gridiron — but he has torched opposing defenses to the tune of more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.