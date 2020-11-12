WIAA football playoffs: Speedy Bryce Frank helps Marshall outrun an unusual set of obstacles

Much like everything else in the world of 2020, the high school football season has unfolded in a fashion far from the norm.
But for the Marshall Cardinals, their season has been incredible for all the right reasons.
“It’s been pretty surreal,” junior running back Bryce Frank said. “The past few years, we haven’t exactly had the best record. We had skill but weren’t able to put it together.”
Following a 7-0 regular season, second-seeded Marshall will meet third-seeded New Holstein (5-2) in a WIAA Division 4 playoff opener on Saturday. However, like every other Marshall game this year, it won't be a home game.
Due to Public Health Madison Dane County COVID-19 guidelines, the Cardinals aren't allowed to play home games inside Dane County. So they have relocated the New Holstein game to Fall River High School, and moved the time to 1 p.m. Saturday because Fall River will be at home on Friday night.
It's all in a day's work for a team that has learned to embrace the new normal.
“This year was just so different with the pandemic,” head coach Matt Kleinheinz said. “The silver lining for us is, we’ve got a great group of kids who are very self-motivated and they care about each other, they care about their teammates.
"There are years where we’ve had groups who are more worried about what the fans think, or about their image or their look. But this group of kids, they don’t care about that. They care about each other, they care about doing the right thing, they want to play for the man next to them.”
Frank agrees, saying that the absence of outsiders and the scarcity of full-contact practice has made the team more tightly knit.
“It’s added its own challenges for us, whether it's not being to tackle in practice or not having contact," Frank said. "I think we’ve embraced it pretty well. We have made all our contact days count when we go over to Fall River for practice. Due to COVID, just the fact that we’re able to play, that gives us all the incentive.
"Having to keep our circle small, the whole team bonded more and that helped with our chemistry on the field and helped us be able to push each other. It’s been tough but I think our team has been able to make the best out of it.”
At the center of the success of the Cardinals' offensive, has been Frank. At 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, Frank doesn't immediately look like a player to fear on the gridiron — but he has torched opposing defenses to the tune of more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.
“It’s interesting to see people’s reactions,” Frank said. “It’s very fun to see how people react when they see me working out, but my mentality is just to go out there and play the hardest I can and give my team everything I've got.”
With the extended time away from sports last spring, he used the time to talk to his track and field coaches at Marshall for specific workouts to become quicker. The training regimen consisted of a ton of 100- and 200-meter sprint workouts, and his work has shown up on the field in a big way.
In the regular-season finale against Waterloo, Frank turned a short catch over the middle into a 70-yard score and turned on the jets to score from 77 yards out on a run. He had nearly three explosive scores on the day, but had a 60-yard run brought back because of a holding call.
And all it takes is one or two big plays from Frank to give Marshall a winning cushion. The Cardinals' defense has allowed only 27 points all season, and just an average of 183 yards per game, led by senior Kelby Peterson with 43 tackles.
Kleinheinz appreciates the spark Frank provides, with the threat to score from anywhere on the field. The coaching staff has worked to find ways to get the ball into his hands and let him to do his thing.
“He’s so explosive,” Kleinheiz said. “He’s one of those guys that when he’s got the ball, you kind of hold your breath ... because you know he’s got the possibility to score from anywhere on the field. And that’s what we love about him.
"If we can get him the ball in space or get him a seam, you’re not going to catch him from behind and that’s a luxury we haven’t had in our football program in quite a long time.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!