WIAA football playoffs: Jon Holtz provides the points as Watertown Luther Prep blanks New Richmond

Jon Holtz finished his high school football career with a hat trick Friday night.

And his Watertown Luther Prep football team ended its season with a fourth consecutive no-doubt-about-it shutout.

Holtz, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior, scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and another in the fourth to lead the host Phoenix to a 21-0 victory over depleted New Holstein in a WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game.

After back-to-back losses to Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills opened the season for the Phoenix (7-2), they won their final seven games by a combined score of 222-13. That included four consecutive shutouts to end the season, by a combined score of 154-0. It was Luther Prep’s first WIAA playoff appearance since 2006.

New Holstein (6-3), which beat previously unbeaten Marshall, 20-8, in its playoff opener, got some bad news last Monday when COVID-19 contact tracing forced up to 20 members of the Huskies’ roster — including all three varsity quarterbacks — into quarantine.