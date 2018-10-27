Senior quarterback Jaden Johnson totaled 292 yards and five touchdowns Friday night as the host Edgerton football team eliminated defending WIAA Division 4 state champion Lodi, 35-14, in a second-round playoff game.
Johnson completed 13 of 15 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns for the Crimson Tide (10-1), and also led Edgerton with 149 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.
For Lodi (8-3), sophomore Quinn Faust completed four of 13 passes for 122 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and junior Colton Nicolay rushed for 56 yards on 10 attempts.
Edgerton will face top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in a quarterfinal game next week.
Lakeside Lutheran 23,
River Valley 13
The Warriors (10-1) scored 23 unanswered points after falling behind 13-0 in the second quarter against the visiting Blackhawks (8-3).
River Valley hurt itself with four turnovers, overshadowing Josh Maier’s eight catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Lakeside Lutheran was led by Carter Buchta and Casey Ponyicsanyi on the ground with 87 rushing yards each.
The Warriors will play host to Edgerton in the Division 4 semifinals on Friday.
Division 2
Monona Grove 56,
La Crosse Central 28
A three-pronged attack by Jordan Bishop, Sam Hepp and Brady Killerlain helped the Silver Eagles (11-0) pull away from the visiting Red Raiders (8-3).
Bishop completed 11 of 22 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Hepp picked up 163 receiving yards on three catches, two of them for touchdowns. Killerlain led the ground attack with 141 yards rushing on 24 attempts.
Monona Grove will head to Waunakee next week to meet the defending Division 2 state champions in a quarterfinal.
Mequon Homestead 59, Watertown 13
The host Highlanders (11-0) rushed for 482 yards, racing to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter and a 52-13 halftime edge against the Goslings (7-4).
Homestead picked off four passes by Goslings quarterback Ethan Pauly, who completed 18 of 39 attempts for 214 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns. Daniel Denault caught a 16-yard touchdown pass and Kory Stas had an eight-yard touchdown grab.
Division 3
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 48, Pewaukee 7
Malik Winston finished with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving score as the host Vikings (9-2) rolled past the Pirates (7-4).
Winston rushed for 158 yards on 13 carries and helped Mount Horeb/Barneveld jump out to a 21-0 first-half lead.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s defense held Pewaukee to 182 yards of offense, and Caden Lee returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Ethan Post completed 13 of 19 passes for 237 yards and two scores.
Masen Beatty had the Pirates’ lone score on a 4-yard run.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld earned a rematch next week with Waukesha Catholic Memorial (10-1), the team that eliminated the Vikings last year, 26-20.
Division 5
Horicon/Hustisford 48,
New Glarus/Monticello 7
After cutting the Horicon/Hustisford lead to seven points on a second-quarter touchdown pass from Darriss Schuett to Trevor Gassman, New Glarus/Monticello did not score again, as the Marshmen rattled off 34 unanswered points to advance.
Led by quarterback Dylan Schmitt, who threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 10 completions, Horicon/Hustisford steamed past upset-minded New Glarus/Monticello, which knocked off second-seeded Prairie du Chien last week.
Division 6
Racine Lutheran 49,
Mineral Point 14
The Crusaders’ offensive line dominated the Pointers, as Tyler Tenner rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaylen Houston produced 215 yards rushing and three scores.
Lutheran pulled away from a 21-14 halftime lead by wearing down Mineral Point and keeping the ball out of the hands of standout quarterback Isaac Lindsey.
Cambridge 27, Markesan 16
Riley Olson rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns as the host Blue Jays (11-0) topped the Hornets (8-3). Denver Evans connected with Rudy Hommen for two touchdowns, and Cambridge’s defensive shut out Markesan in the fourth quarter.
Markesan quarterback Craig Plagenz threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The Hornets got to the 5-yard line with less than a second left in the first half, but could not stop the clock.
The Blue Jays’ defense has not allowed more than 19 points in nine games this season. Cambridge will play host to Racine Lutheran in a quarterfinal next week.
Division 7
Benton/Scales Mound 32,
Johnson Creek 6
Nick Jansen rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns as the Zephyrs (8-3) eliminated the host Bluejays (8-2).
Johnson Creek entered averaging almost 50 points and 425 yards of total offense per game, but Benton/Scales Mound held the Bluejays to 220 total yards.
Justin Swanson connected with Micah Garvey for 70 yards in the first quarter for the Bluejays’ only score.
The Zephyrs will face No. 1-seeded Black Hawk in a quarterfinal next week.