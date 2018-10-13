Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep football photo: Waunakee celebrates score against Reedsburg
Waunakee's Josh Block (left) and Caden Lewis (right) celebrate Will Ross's touchdown, as Reedsburg takes on Waunakee in Wisconsin Badger North Conference high school football at Waunakee High School on Friday, 9/28/18

 Greg Dixon Photo

FOOTBALL

WIAA PLAYOFFS

FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS

Friday’s games

(Group seeding in parentheses)

(Locations subject to change)

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

(8) De Pere (4-5) at (1) Bay Port (9-0)

(5) Hudson (7-2) at (4) Appleton North (5-3)

(3) Neenah (7-2) at (6) Green Bay Preble (6-3)

(7) Chippewa Falls (5-4) at (2) Kimberly (8-1)

(8) Madison La Follette (4-5) at (1) Fond du Lac (9-0)

(5) Hartland Arrowhead (6-3) at (4) Verona (7-2)

(6) Middleton (6-3) at (3) Sun Prairie (8-1)

(7) Sussex Hamilton (5-4) at (2) Madison Memorial (8-1)

(8) Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon (6-3) at (1) Muskego (9-0)

(5) Wales Kettle Moraine (5-4) at (4) Janesville Craig (6-3)

(6) Lake Geneva Badger (4-5) at (3) Mukwonago (5-4)

(7) Milwaukee Marshall co-op (6-3) at (2) Franklin (9-0)

(8) Milwaukee King (5-4) at (1) Milwaukee Marquette (9-0)

(5) Kenosha Indian Trail (5-4) at (4) Milwaukee Riverside (8-1)

(7) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (4-5) at (2) Oak Creek (7-2)

(6) Shorewood/Messmer (7-2) at (3) Racine Horlick (6-3)

DIVISION 2

(8) Ashwaubenon (5-4) at (1) Marshfield (9-0)

(5) Hortonville (6-3) at (4) Menasha (8-1)

(6) Menomonie (7-2) at (3) Pulaski (8-1)

(7) Kaukauna (5-4) at (2) River Falls (8-1)

(8) Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny (6-3) at (1) Mequon Homestead (9-0)

(5) Whitefish Bay (5-4) at (4) Watertown (6-3)

(6) Hartford (5-4) at (3) West Bend East (6-3)

(7) Menomonee Falls (4-5) at (2) Slinger (7-2)

(8) Baraboo (4-5) at (1) Waunakee (9-0)

(5) Holmen (6-3) at (4) DeForest (7-2)

(6) La Crosse Central (7-2) at (3) Oregon (7-2)

(7) Stoughton (6-3) at (2) Monona Grove (9-0)

(8) South Milwaukee (5-4) at (1) Brookfield Central (8-1)

(5) Burlington (7-2) at (4) Brookfield East (6-3)

(6) Waukesha West (5-4) at (3) Wilmot (7-2)

(7) Milwaukee Reagan (6-3) at (2) Waterford (8-1)

DIVISION 3

(8) Hayward/La Courte Oreilles (3-6) at (1) Rice Lake (7-2)

(5) Medford (5-4) at (4) Onalaska (6-3)

(6) La Crosse Logan (4-5) at (3) New Richmond (5-4)

(7) Sparta (4-5) at (2) Ashland (8-1)

(8) Antigo (4-5) at (1) West De Pere (9-0)

(5) Freedom (6-3) at (4) Mosinee (7-2)

(6) Seymour (5-4) at (3) New London (7-2)

(7) Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (5-4) at (2) Green Bay Notre Dame (7-2)

(8) Jefferson (6-3) at (1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8-1)

(5) East Troy (7-2) at (4) New Berlin West (7-2)

(6) Berlin (7-2) at (3) Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-2)

(7) Pewaukee (6-3) at (2) McFarland (9-0)

(8) Cudahy (4-5) at (1) New Berlin Eisenhower (9-0)

(5) Luxemburg-Casco (6-3) at (4) Grafton (5-4)

(6) Port Washington (5-4) at (3) Plymouth (7-2)

(7) Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5) at (2) Greendale (8-1)

DIVISION 4

(8) Adams-Friendship (4-5) at (1) Hammond St. Croix Central (9-0)

(5) Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (6-3) at (4) Somerset (5-4)

(6) Baldwin-Woodville (5-4) at (3) West Salem (6-3)

(7) Ellsworth (3-6) at (2) Northwestern (9-0)

(8) Ripon (4-5) at (1) Little Chute (9-0)

(5) Denmark (5-4) at (4) Chilton (6-3)

(6) Appleton Xavier (4-5) at (3) Wrightstown (7-2)

(7) Two Rivers (3-6) at (2) Winneconne (8-1)

(8) Beloit Turner (4-5) at (1) Lakeside Lutheran (8-1)

(5) Mauston (8-1) at (4) River Valley (7-2)

(6) Lodi (7-2) at (3) Lake Mills (7-2)

(7) Wautoma (6-3) at (2) Edgerton (8-1)

(8) Milwaukee Obama (5-3) at (1) Racine St. Catherine’s (9-0)

(5) Sheboygan Falls (5-4) at (4) St. Francis (7-1)

(6) Campbellsport (5-4) at (3) Greendale Martin Luther (8-1)

(7) University School of Milwaukee (3-5) at (2) Kiel (9-0)

DIVISION 5

(8) Arcadia (5-4) at (1) Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (8-1)

(5) Spooner (6-3) at (4) Bloomer (7-2)

(6) Stanley-Boyd (6-3) at (3) Elk Mound (7-2)

(7) Cumberland (6-3) at (2) Westby (8-1)

(8) Rib Lake/Prentice (5-4) at (1) Kewaunee (9-0)

(5) Peshtigo (7-2) at (4) Brussels Southern Door (6-3)

(6) Bonduel (6-3) at (3) Colby (7-2)

(7) Eagle River Northland Pines (5-4) at (2) Stratford (7-2)

(8) Marshall (3-6) at (1) Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (9-0)

(5) Palmyra-Eagle (5-3) at (4) Mayville (5-4)

(6) Belleville (6-3) at (3) Horicon/Hustisford (8-1)

(7) New Glarus/Monticello (4-5) at (2) Prairie du Chien (8-1)

(8) Whitefish Bay Dominican (5-3) at (1) Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (9-0)

(5) Valders (7-2) at (4) Omro (8-1)

(6) New Holstein (6-3) at (3) Amherst (7-2)

(7) Howards Grove (6-3) at (2) Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1)

DIVISION 6

(8) Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-3) at (1) Eau Claire Regis (9-0)

(5) Mondovi (7-2) at (4) Spring Valley (6-3)

(6) Webster (5-3) at (3) Unity (8-1)

(7) Glenwood City (4-5) at (2) Grantsburg (9-0)

(8) Three Lakes/Phelps (5-4) at (1) Iola-Scandinavia (9-0)

(5) Crivitz (7-2) at (4) Coleman (5-4)

(6) Auburndale (4-5) at (3) Manawa (6-3)

(7) Niagara co-op (6-3) at (2) Abbotsford (8-1)

(8) Cochrane-Fountain City (3-6) at (1) Fennimore (8-1)

(5) Cuba City (5-4) vs. (4) Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (9-0) at Seneca

(6) Brookwood (6-3) at (3) Lancaster (6-3)

(7) Darlington (4-5) at (2) Melrose-Mindoro (8-1)

(8) Dodgeland (5-4) at (1) Cambridge (9-0)

(5) Oshkosh Lourdes (8-1) at (4) Markesan (7-2)

(6) Pecatonica/Argyle (8-1) at (3) Racine Lutheran (7-2)

(7) Ozaukee (6-3) at (2) Mineral Point (8-1)

DIVISION 7

(8) Greenwood (4-5) at (1) Edgar (9-0)

(5) Turtle Lake (5-4) at (4) Clear Lake (6-3)

(6) Elmwood/Plum City (5-4) at (3) Gilman (7-2)

(7) Hurley (5-4) at (2) Loyal (7-2), 6 p.m.

(8) Wabeno/Laona (3-5) at (1) Almond-Bancroft (8-1)

(5) Wis. Rapids Assumption (4-5) at (4) Pittsville (8-1)

(6) Suring (3-6) at (3) Reedsville (8-1)

(7) Rosholt (3-6) at (2) Hilbert (8-1)

(8) Independence/Gilmanton (3-6) at (1) Bangor (8-1)

(5) Eleva-Strum (5-3) at (4) De Soto (6-3)

(6) Royall (4-4) at (3) Ithaca (6-3)

(7) Blair-Taylor (4-5) at (2) Highland (5-4)

(8) Randolph (4-5) at (1) Black Hawk (8-0)

(5) Jackson Living Word Lutheran (7-2) at (4) Potosi/Cassville (7-2)

(6) Benton/Scales Mound (6-3) at (3) Fall River (8-1)

(7) Cambria-Friesland (4-5) at (2) Johnson Creek (7-1)

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

