FOOTBALL
WIAA PLAYOFFS
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
Friday’s games
(Group seeding in parentheses)
(Locations subject to change)
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
(8) De Pere (4-5) at (1) Bay Port (9-0)
(5) Hudson (7-2) at (4) Appleton North (5-3)
(3) Neenah (7-2) at (6) Green Bay Preble (6-3)
(7) Chippewa Falls (5-4) at (2) Kimberly (8-1)
(8) Madison La Follette (4-5) at (1) Fond du Lac (9-0)
(5) Hartland Arrowhead (6-3) at (4) Verona (7-2)
(6) Middleton (6-3) at (3) Sun Prairie (8-1)
(7) Sussex Hamilton (5-4) at (2) Madison Memorial (8-1)
(8) Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon (6-3) at (1) Muskego (9-0)
(5) Wales Kettle Moraine (5-4) at (4) Janesville Craig (6-3)
(6) Lake Geneva Badger (4-5) at (3) Mukwonago (5-4)
(7) Milwaukee Marshall co-op (6-3) at (2) Franklin (9-0)
(8) Milwaukee King (5-4) at (1) Milwaukee Marquette (9-0)
(5) Kenosha Indian Trail (5-4) at (4) Milwaukee Riverside (8-1)
(7) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (4-5) at (2) Oak Creek (7-2)
(6) Shorewood/Messmer (7-2) at (3) Racine Horlick (6-3)
DIVISION 2
(8) Ashwaubenon (5-4) at (1) Marshfield (9-0)
(5) Hortonville (6-3) at (4) Menasha (8-1)
(6) Menomonie (7-2) at (3) Pulaski (8-1)
(7) Kaukauna (5-4) at (2) River Falls (8-1)
(8) Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny (6-3) at (1) Mequon Homestead (9-0)
(5) Whitefish Bay (5-4) at (4) Watertown (6-3)
(6) Hartford (5-4) at (3) West Bend East (6-3)
(7) Menomonee Falls (4-5) at (2) Slinger (7-2)
(8) Baraboo (4-5) at (1) Waunakee (9-0)
(5) Holmen (6-3) at (4) DeForest (7-2)
(6) La Crosse Central (7-2) at (3) Oregon (7-2)
(7) Stoughton (6-3) at (2) Monona Grove (9-0)
(8) South Milwaukee (5-4) at (1) Brookfield Central (8-1)
(5) Burlington (7-2) at (4) Brookfield East (6-3)
(6) Waukesha West (5-4) at (3) Wilmot (7-2)
(7) Milwaukee Reagan (6-3) at (2) Waterford (8-1)
DIVISION 3
(8) Hayward/La Courte Oreilles (3-6) at (1) Rice Lake (7-2)
(5) Medford (5-4) at (4) Onalaska (6-3)
(6) La Crosse Logan (4-5) at (3) New Richmond (5-4)
(7) Sparta (4-5) at (2) Ashland (8-1)
(8) Antigo (4-5) at (1) West De Pere (9-0)
(5) Freedom (6-3) at (4) Mosinee (7-2)
(6) Seymour (5-4) at (3) New London (7-2)
(7) Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (5-4) at (2) Green Bay Notre Dame (7-2)
(8) Jefferson (6-3) at (1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8-1)
(5) East Troy (7-2) at (4) New Berlin West (7-2)
(6) Berlin (7-2) at (3) Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-2)
(7) Pewaukee (6-3) at (2) McFarland (9-0)
(8) Cudahy (4-5) at (1) New Berlin Eisenhower (9-0)
(5) Luxemburg-Casco (6-3) at (4) Grafton (5-4)
(6) Port Washington (5-4) at (3) Plymouth (7-2)
(7) Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5) at (2) Greendale (8-1)
DIVISION 4
(8) Adams-Friendship (4-5) at (1) Hammond St. Croix Central (9-0)
(5) Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (6-3) at (4) Somerset (5-4)
(6) Baldwin-Woodville (5-4) at (3) West Salem (6-3)
(7) Ellsworth (3-6) at (2) Northwestern (9-0)
(8) Ripon (4-5) at (1) Little Chute (9-0)
(5) Denmark (5-4) at (4) Chilton (6-3)
(6) Appleton Xavier (4-5) at (3) Wrightstown (7-2)
(7) Two Rivers (3-6) at (2) Winneconne (8-1)
(8) Beloit Turner (4-5) at (1) Lakeside Lutheran (8-1)
(5) Mauston (8-1) at (4) River Valley (7-2)
(6) Lodi (7-2) at (3) Lake Mills (7-2)
(7) Wautoma (6-3) at (2) Edgerton (8-1)
(8) Milwaukee Obama (5-3) at (1) Racine St. Catherine’s (9-0)
(5) Sheboygan Falls (5-4) at (4) St. Francis (7-1)
(6) Campbellsport (5-4) at (3) Greendale Martin Luther (8-1)
(7) University School of Milwaukee (3-5) at (2) Kiel (9-0)
DIVISION 5
(8) Arcadia (5-4) at (1) Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (8-1)
(5) Spooner (6-3) at (4) Bloomer (7-2)
(6) Stanley-Boyd (6-3) at (3) Elk Mound (7-2)
(7) Cumberland (6-3) at (2) Westby (8-1)
(8) Rib Lake/Prentice (5-4) at (1) Kewaunee (9-0)
(5) Peshtigo (7-2) at (4) Brussels Southern Door (6-3)
(6) Bonduel (6-3) at (3) Colby (7-2)
(7) Eagle River Northland Pines (5-4) at (2) Stratford (7-2)
(8) Marshall (3-6) at (1) Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (9-0)
(5) Palmyra-Eagle (5-3) at (4) Mayville (5-4)
(6) Belleville (6-3) at (3) Horicon/Hustisford (8-1)
(7) New Glarus/Monticello (4-5) at (2) Prairie du Chien (8-1)
(8) Whitefish Bay Dominican (5-3) at (1) Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (9-0)
(5) Valders (7-2) at (4) Omro (8-1)
(6) New Holstein (6-3) at (3) Amherst (7-2)
(7) Howards Grove (6-3) at (2) Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1)
DIVISION 6
(8) Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-3) at (1) Eau Claire Regis (9-0)
(5) Mondovi (7-2) at (4) Spring Valley (6-3)
(6) Webster (5-3) at (3) Unity (8-1)
(7) Glenwood City (4-5) at (2) Grantsburg (9-0)
(8) Three Lakes/Phelps (5-4) at (1) Iola-Scandinavia (9-0)
(5) Crivitz (7-2) at (4) Coleman (5-4)
(6) Auburndale (4-5) at (3) Manawa (6-3)
(7) Niagara co-op (6-3) at (2) Abbotsford (8-1)
(8) Cochrane-Fountain City (3-6) at (1) Fennimore (8-1)
(5) Cuba City (5-4) vs. (4) Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (9-0) at Seneca
(6) Brookwood (6-3) at (3) Lancaster (6-3)
(7) Darlington (4-5) at (2) Melrose-Mindoro (8-1)
(8) Dodgeland (5-4) at (1) Cambridge (9-0)
(5) Oshkosh Lourdes (8-1) at (4) Markesan (7-2)
(6) Pecatonica/Argyle (8-1) at (3) Racine Lutheran (7-2)
(7) Ozaukee (6-3) at (2) Mineral Point (8-1)
DIVISION 7
(8) Greenwood (4-5) at (1) Edgar (9-0)
(5) Turtle Lake (5-4) at (4) Clear Lake (6-3)
(6) Elmwood/Plum City (5-4) at (3) Gilman (7-2)
(7) Hurley (5-4) at (2) Loyal (7-2), 6 p.m.
(8) Wabeno/Laona (3-5) at (1) Almond-Bancroft (8-1)
(5) Wis. Rapids Assumption (4-5) at (4) Pittsville (8-1)
(6) Suring (3-6) at (3) Reedsville (8-1)
(7) Rosholt (3-6) at (2) Hilbert (8-1)
(8) Independence/Gilmanton (3-6) at (1) Bangor (8-1)
(5) Eleva-Strum (5-3) at (4) De Soto (6-3)
(6) Royall (4-4) at (3) Ithaca (6-3)
(7) Blair-Taylor (4-5) at (2) Highland (5-4)
(8) Randolph (4-5) at (1) Black Hawk (8-0)
(5) Jackson Living Word Lutheran (7-2) at (4) Potosi/Cassville (7-2)
(6) Benton/Scales Mound (6-3) at (3) Fall River (8-1)
(7) Cambria-Friesland (4-5) at (2) Johnson Creek (7-1)