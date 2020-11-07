WIAA football playoffs: Field includes 11 of the area's 13 teams that played fall ball

WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS | FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
WIAA PLAYOFFS
(Note: Due to COVID-19 concerns, the playoffs will consist of two rounds of play between teams in four-team groups. The winners of each game in a group will meet the weekend of Nov. 20 in the second and final round. No state or sectional champions will be crowned.)
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Seedings in parentheses)
(All games 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Group A1
(3) Schofield D.C. Everest (5-2) at (2) Hudson (5-2)
(4) Marshfield (1-4) at (1) Menomonie (6-1)
Group A2
(3) Watertown (2-5) at (2) Oconomowoc (3-4)
(4) West Bend West (1-6) at (1) Hartford (4-3)
Group B1
(4) Cedarburg (5-2) at (1) Kaukauna (7-0)
(3) Germantown (4-3) at (2) Hortonville (5-1)
Group B2
(3) Wales Kettle Moraine (2-4) at (2) Mequon Homestead (3-4)
(4) Waukesha North (1-6) at (1) Sussex Hamilton (2-5)
Group C1
(3) Lake Geneva Badger (4-3) at (2) Burlington (5-2)
(4) Kenosha Indian Trail (1-3) at (1) Mukwonago (5-2)
Group C2
(3) Brookfield Central (3-4) at (2) Brookfield East (3-3)
(4) Waterford (3-2) at (1) Waukesha West (5-2)
Group D1
(4) Hartland Arrowhead (5-2) at (1) Muskego (7-0)
(3) Menomonee Falls (7-0) at (2) Franklin (5-0)
Group D2
(3) Glendale Nicolet (3-4) at (2) Milwaukee Marquette (4-2), site TBA
(4) Oak Creek (3-2) at (1) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (5-1)
DIVISION 2
Group A1
(3) Ashland (4-3) at (2) New Richmond (4-2)
(4) Rice Lake (2-5) at (1) Medford (7-0)
Group A2
(3) Mosinee (4-3) at (2) Wausau West (3-2)
(4) Minocqua Lakeland (2-3) at (1) Rhinelander (6-1)
Group B1
(3) Antigo (2-5) at (2) Seymour (2-4)
(4) Marinette (0-6) at (1) Shawano (5-2)
Group B2
(4) Grafton (5-2) at (1) West De Pere (4-0)
(3) Luxemburg-Casco (5-1) at (2) Plymouth (7-0)
Group C1
(4) Portage (2-5) at (1) Onalaska (3-2)
(3) Tomah (4-2) at (2) Baraboo (6-1)
Group C2
(3) New London (2-3) at (2) Kewaskum (1-4)
(4) Waupaca (1-5) at (1) Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (3-4)
Group D1
(3) New Berlin West (1-4) at (2) Slinger (3-4)
(4) Wisconsin Lutheran (0-5) at (1) Pewaukee (2-4)
Group D2
(4) Elkhorn (4-3) at (1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-0), site TBA
(3) Whitefish Bay (5-0) at (2) Greendale Martin Luther (7-0)
DIVISION 3
Group A1
(4) Altoona (0-4) at (1) Baldwin-Woodville (3-4)
(3) Prescott (1-6) at (2) Amery (2-4)
Group A2
(3) Maple Northwestern (6-1) at (2) Hammond St. Croix Central (6-1)
(4) Somerset (3-3) at (1) Ellsworth (6-0)
Group B1
(4) Eagle River Northland Pines (3-3) at (1) Freedom (6-1)
(3) Oconto Falls (5-1) at (2) Wrightstown (5-2)
Group B2
(4) Denmark (1-3) at (1) Little Chute (3-3)
(3) Winneconne (3-3) at (2) Clintonville (1-4)
Group C1
(4) Adams-Friendship (2-4) at (1) River Valley (5-2)
(3) Richland Center (3-3) at (2) Wisconsin Dells (4-2)
Group C2
(4) Madison Edgewood (5-2) at (1) Lakeside Lutheran (6-0)
(3) Mauston (6-1) at (2) Lake Mills (5-2)
Group D1
(3) Two Rivers (4-1) at (2) Sheboygan Falls (6-1)
(4) Kohler co-op (6-1) at (1) Appleton Xavier (6-1)
Group D2
(3) Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-4) at (2) University School of Milwaukee (3-1)
(4) Milwaukee St. Thomas More (2-4) at (1) Racine St. Catherine’s (4-2), site TBA
DIVISION 4
Group A1
(4) St. Croix Falls (3-4) at (1) Bloomer (4-3)
(3) Spooner (4-3) at (2) Elk Mound (4-3)
Group A2
(4) Stanley-Boyd (5-2) at (1) Colby (5-0)
(3) Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (5-2) at (2) Cumberland (7-0)
Group B1
(3) Tomahawk (2-5) at (2) Wittenberg-Birnamwood (2-3)
(4) Neillsville/Granton (1-6) at (1) Stratford (4-1)
Group B2
(4) Peshtigo (3-3) at (1) Amherst (6-1)
(3) Brussels Southern Door (5-2) at (2) Brillion (7-0)
Group C1
(3) Viroqua (2-4) at (2) Nekoosa (3-3)
(4) Westby (1-3) at (1) Prairie du Chien (5-2)
Group C2
(3) New Holstein (5-2) at (2) Marshall (7-0)
(4) Wautoma (2-2) at (1) Watertown Luther Prep (5-2)
Group D1
(3) Oostburg (2-4) at (2) Chilton (2-3)
(4) Valders (1-6) at (1) Kiel (3-3)
Group D2
(3) Brookfield Academy (4-1) at (2) Cedar Grove-Belgium (6-1)
(4) Somers Shoreland Lutheran (3-4) at (1) Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (6-1)
DIVISION 5
Group A1
(3) Durand (6-1) at (2) Grantsburg (5-1)
(4) Unity (5-2) at (1) Spring Valley (7-0)
Group A2
(3) Colfax (0-6) at (2) Cameron (2-5)
(4) Ladysmith (0-6) at (1) Cadott (3-4)
Group B1
(3) Mishicot (2-2) at (2) Manawa (3-3)
(4) Oconto (2-4) at (1) Bonduel (7-0)
Group B2
(3) Howards Grove (1-5) at (2) Weyauwega-Fremont (0-5)
(4) Westfield (0-4) at (1) Markesan (3-3)
Group C1
(3) Fall Creek (2-5) at (2) Mondovi (4-3)
(4) Osseo-Fairchild (1-6) at (1) Onalaska Luther (3-3)
Group C2
(4) La Crosse Aquinas (3-3) at (1) Darlington (5-1)
(3) Melrose-Mindoro (5-1) at (2) Lancaster (4-3)
Group D1
(4) Palmyra-Eagle (2-5) at (1) Mineral Point (5-0)
(3) Waterloo (4-3) at (2) Cambridge (4-2)
Group D2
(3) Kenosha Christian Life (2-3) at (2) Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (5-2)
(1) Racine Lutheran (6-1) at (4) Dodgeland (2-3)
DIVISION 6
Group A1
(3) Lake Holcombe/Cornell (4-3) at (2) Turtle Lake (4-2)
(4) Webster (4-3) at (1) Boyceville (5-1)
Group A2
(3) Augusta (1-3) at (2) Glenwood City (3-3)
(4) Flambeau (1-4) at (1) Clear Lake (4-3)
Group B1
(3) Hurley (5-0) at (2) Iola-Scandinavia (7-0)
(4) Stevens Point Pacelli (5-2) at (1) Edgar (6-0)
Group B2
(4) Crandon (1-4) at (1) Crivitz (3-2)
(3) Shiocton (4-3) at (2) Rosholt (5-2)
Group C1
(3) Independence/Gilmanton (1-3) at (2) Loyal (3-4)
(4) Eleva-Strum (2-4) at (1) Pepin/Alma (4-2)
Group C2
(4) Cochrane-Fountain City (1-3) at (1) Blair-Taylor (6-0)
(3) Pittsville (2-3) at (2) Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (4-2)
Group D1
(3) Reedsville (7-0) at (2) Coleman (6-0)
(4) Hilbert (5-2) vs. (1) Oshkosh Lourdes (7-0), site TBA
Group D2
(3) Burlington Catholic Central (4-2) at (2) Cambria-Friesland (5-1)
(4) Ozaukee (4-3) at (1) Randolph (5-2)
Group E1
(4) De Soto (3-0) vs. (1) Potosi/Cassville (6-1) at Potosi HS
(3) Highland (6-0) at (2) River Ridge (6-1)
EIGHT-PLAYER
Group A1
(2) Frederic (2-3) vs. (1) Minong Northwood/Solon Springs (3-2)
Group A2
(2) Siren (2-2) at (1) Chippewa Falls McDonell (5-2)
Group C1
(2) Greenwood (6-1) vs. (1) Three Lakes (4-2)
Group C2
(2) Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (4-2) at (1) Wabeno/Laona (5-1)