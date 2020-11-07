 Skip to main content
WIAA football playoffs: Field includes 11 of the area's 13 teams that played fall ball
Prep football photo: Madison Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon

Madison Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon scores a second quarter touchdown, as Madison Edgewood takes on Sauk Prairie in Badger Conference high school football on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon

The strange 2020 high school football season is about to get even more strange.

The regular season ended Friday after a delayed start and a seven-game regular season, instead of the usual nine-game regular season. At least, it seven games for those teams that didn’t run into trouble with the novel coronavirus in their own school or program, or their opponents’.

Overnight, the WIAA chose a field of 196 teams — almost every team that played fall football and opted into the postseason — and grouped them by enrollment division and geographical area. Divisions 1 through 5 have eight groups of four teams each; Division 6 has nine groups.

In the second and final week of the playoffs, the winning teams in each group's first-round games will meet. Teams that lose in the first round of the playoffs will not have a playoff game in the second week.

The pairings show that 11 of the 13 area teams who opted to play fall football are in the playoffs, with seven of them playing home games on Friday.

One team, Reedsburg (2-4), opted not to participate in the playoffs, and athletic director Bryan Yager said the Beavers would not pursue a non-playoff game in Week 8.

And another, Sauk Prairie (0-6) lost a WIAA draw between the state’s winless teams and thus was ranked 197th among playoff hopefuls, in a playoff field that had room for only 196 teams. Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said the Eagles would not seek a non-playoff Week 8 opponent “at this time.”

Perhaps the most intriguing playoff opener comes in Division 3, where fourth-seeded Madison Edgewood (5-2) will travel to top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran (6-0) in a battle of high-powered offenses. In the other game from that group, third-seeded Mauston (6-1) will play at second-seeded Lake Mills (5-2).

The other top-seeded area teams are River Valley (5-2), in its Division 3 group, and Watertown Luther Prep (5-2), in a Division 4 group. No. 2 group seedings also went to Baraboo (6-1), Marshall (7-0) and Cambridge (4-2).

River Valley will play host to fourth-seeded Adams-Friendship (2-4) in its Division 3 opener.

The only area Division 1 program this year is Watertown, and the third-seeded Goslings (2-5) will play Friday at second-seeded Oconomowoc (3-4).

In Division 2, Baraboo, which has won only two WIAA playoff games in eight appearances, will play host to third-seeded Tomah (4-2). In the other game in that group, Portage (2-5) will travel to top-seeded Onalaska (3-2) — in a battle of teams which both lost to the state’s top-ranked small school, Edgar.

In Division 4, Watertown Luther Prep will put its four-game winning streak on the line at home against fourth-seeded Wautoma (2-2), and Marshall will play host to third-seeded New Holstein (5-2).

WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS | FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS

WIAA PLAYOFFS

(Note: Due to COVID-19 concerns, the playoffs will consist of two rounds of play between teams in four-team groups. The winners of each game in a group will meet the weekend of Nov. 20 in the second and final round. No state or sectional champions will be crowned.)

FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS

(Seedings in parentheses)

(All games 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Group A1

(3) Schofield D.C. Everest (5-2) at (2) Hudson (5-2)

(4) Marshfield (1-4) at (1) Menomonie (6-1)

Group A2

(3) Watertown (2-5) at (2) Oconomowoc (3-4)

(4) West Bend West (1-6) at (1) Hartford (4-3)

Group B1

(4) Cedarburg (5-2) at (1) Kaukauna (7-0)

(3) Germantown (4-3) at (2) Hortonville (5-1)

Group B2

(3) Wales Kettle Moraine (2-4) at (2) Mequon Homestead (3-4)

(4) Waukesha North (1-6) at (1) Sussex Hamilton (2-5)

Group C1

(3) Lake Geneva Badger (4-3) at (2) Burlington (5-2)

(4) Kenosha Indian Trail (1-3) at (1) Mukwonago (5-2)

Group C2

(3) Brookfield Central (3-4) at (2) Brookfield East (3-3)

(4) Waterford (3-2) at (1) Waukesha West (5-2)

Group D1

(4) Hartland Arrowhead (5-2) at (1) Muskego (7-0)

(3) Menomonee Falls (7-0) at (2) Franklin (5-0)

Group D2

(3) Glendale Nicolet (3-4) at (2) Milwaukee Marquette (4-2), site TBA

(4) Oak Creek (3-2) at (1) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (5-1)

DIVISION 2

Group A1

(3) Ashland (4-3) at (2) New Richmond (4-2)

(4) Rice Lake (2-5) at (1) Medford (7-0)

Group A2

(3) Mosinee (4-3) at (2) Wausau West (3-2)

(4) Minocqua Lakeland (2-3) at (1) Rhinelander (6-1)

Group B1

(3) Antigo (2-5) at (2) Seymour (2-4)

(4) Marinette (0-6) at (1) Shawano (5-2)

Group B2

(4) Grafton (5-2) at (1) West De Pere (4-0)

(3) Luxemburg-Casco (5-1) at (2) Plymouth (7-0)

Group C1

(4) Portage (2-5) at (1) Onalaska (3-2)

(3) Tomah (4-2) at (2) Baraboo (6-1)

Group C2

(3) New London (2-3) at (2) Kewaskum (1-4)

(4) Waupaca (1-5) at (1) Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (3-4)

Group D1

(3) New Berlin West (1-4) at (2) Slinger (3-4)

(4) Wisconsin Lutheran (0-5) at (1) Pewaukee (2-4)

Group D2

(4) Elkhorn (4-3) at (1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-0), site TBA

(3) Whitefish Bay (5-0) at (2) Greendale Martin Luther (7-0)

DIVISION 3

Group A1

(4) Altoona (0-4) at (1) Baldwin-Woodville (3-4)

(3) Prescott (1-6) at (2) Amery (2-4)

Group A2

(3) Maple Northwestern (6-1) at (2) Hammond St. Croix Central (6-1)

(4) Somerset (3-3) at (1) Ellsworth (6-0)

Group B1

(4) Eagle River Northland Pines (3-3) at (1) Freedom (6-1)

(3) Oconto Falls (5-1) at (2) Wrightstown (5-2)

Group B2

(4) Denmark (1-3) at (1) Little Chute (3-3)

(3) Winneconne (3-3) at (2) Clintonville (1-4)

Group C1

(4) Adams-Friendship (2-4) at (1) River Valley (5-2)

(3) Richland Center (3-3) at (2) Wisconsin Dells (4-2)

Group C2

(4) Madison Edgewood (5-2) at (1) Lakeside Lutheran (6-0)

(3) Mauston (6-1) at (2) Lake Mills (5-2)

Group D1

(3) Two Rivers (4-1) at (2) Sheboygan Falls (6-1)

(4) Kohler co-op (6-1) at (1) Appleton Xavier (6-1)

Group D2

(3) Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-4) at (2) University School of Milwaukee (3-1)

(4) Milwaukee St. Thomas More (2-4) at (1) Racine St. Catherine’s (4-2), site TBA

DIVISION 4

Group A1

(4) St. Croix Falls (3-4) at (1) Bloomer (4-3)

(3) Spooner (4-3) at (2) Elk Mound (4-3)

Group A2

(4) Stanley-Boyd (5-2) at (1) Colby (5-0)

(3) Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (5-2) at (2) Cumberland (7-0)

Group B1

(3) Tomahawk (2-5) at (2) Wittenberg-Birnamwood (2-3)

(4) Neillsville/Granton (1-6) at (1) Stratford (4-1)

Group B2

(4) Peshtigo (3-3) at (1) Amherst (6-1)

(3) Brussels Southern Door (5-2) at (2) Brillion (7-0)

Group C1

(3) Viroqua (2-4) at (2) Nekoosa (3-3)

(4) Westby (1-3) at (1) Prairie du Chien (5-2)

Group C2

(3) New Holstein (5-2) at (2) Marshall (7-0)

(4) Wautoma (2-2) at (1) Watertown Luther Prep (5-2)

Group D1

(3) Oostburg (2-4) at (2) Chilton (2-3)

(4) Valders (1-6) at (1) Kiel (3-3)

Group D2

(3) Brookfield Academy (4-1) at (2) Cedar Grove-Belgium (6-1)

(4) Somers Shoreland Lutheran (3-4) at (1) Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (6-1)

DIVISION 5

Group A1

(3) Durand (6-1) at (2) Grantsburg (5-1)

(4) Unity (5-2) at (1) Spring Valley (7-0)

Group A2

(3) Colfax (0-6) at (2) Cameron (2-5)

(4) Ladysmith (0-6) at (1) Cadott (3-4)

Group B1

(3) Mishicot (2-2) at (2) Manawa (3-3)

(4) Oconto (2-4) at (1) Bonduel (7-0)

Group B2

(3) Howards Grove (1-5) at (2) Weyauwega-Fremont (0-5)

(4) Westfield (0-4) at (1) Markesan (3-3)

Group C1

(3) Fall Creek (2-5) at (2) Mondovi (4-3)

(4) Osseo-Fairchild (1-6) at (1) Onalaska Luther (3-3)

Group C2

(4) La Crosse Aquinas (3-3) at (1) Darlington (5-1)

(3) Melrose-Mindoro (5-1) at (2) Lancaster (4-3)

Group D1

(4) Palmyra-Eagle (2-5) at (1) Mineral Point (5-0)

(3) Waterloo (4-3) at (2) Cambridge (4-2)

Group D2

(3) Kenosha Christian Life (2-3) at (2) Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (5-2)

(1) Racine Lutheran (6-1) at (4) Dodgeland (2-3)

DIVISION 6

Group A1

(3) Lake Holcombe/Cornell (4-3) at (2) Turtle Lake (4-2)

(4) Webster (4-3) at (1) Boyceville (5-1)

Group A2

(3) Augusta (1-3) at (2) Glenwood City (3-3)

(4) Flambeau (1-4) at (1) Clear Lake (4-3)

Group B1

(3) Hurley (5-0) at (2) Iola-Scandinavia (7-0)

(4) Stevens Point Pacelli (5-2) at (1) Edgar (6-0)

Group B2

(4) Crandon (1-4) at (1) Crivitz (3-2)

(3) Shiocton (4-3) at (2) Rosholt (5-2)

Group C1

(3) Independence/Gilmanton (1-3) at (2) Loyal (3-4)

(4) Eleva-Strum (2-4) at (1) Pepin/Alma (4-2)

Group C2

(4) Cochrane-Fountain City (1-3) at (1) Blair-Taylor (6-0)

(3) Pittsville (2-3) at (2) Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (4-2)

Group D1

(3) Reedsville (7-0) at (2) Coleman (6-0)

(4) Hilbert (5-2) vs. (1) Oshkosh Lourdes (7-0), site TBA

Group D2

(3) Burlington Catholic Central (4-2) at (2) Cambria-Friesland (5-1)

(4) Ozaukee (4-3) at (1) Randolph (5-2)

​Group E1

(4) De Soto (3-0) vs. (1) Potosi/Cassville (6-1) at Potosi HS

(3) Highland (6-0) at (2) River Ridge (6-1)

EIGHT-PLAYER

Group A1

(2) Frederic (2-3) vs. (1) Minong Northwood/Solon Springs (3-2)

Group A2

(2) Siren (2-2) at (1) Chippewa Falls McDonell (5-2)

Group C1

(2) Greenwood (6-1) vs. (1) Three Lakes (4-2)

Group C2

(2) Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (4-2) at (1) Wabeno/Laona (5-1)

