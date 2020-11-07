WIAA football playoffs: Field includes 11 of the area's 13 teams that played fall ball

The strange 2020 high school football season is about to get even more strange.

The regular season ended Friday after a delayed start and a seven-game regular season, instead of the usual nine-game regular season. At least, it seven games for those teams that didn’t run into trouble with the novel coronavirus in their own school or program, or their opponents’.

Overnight, the WIAA chose a field of 196 teams — almost every team that played fall football and opted into the postseason — and grouped them by enrollment division and geographical area. Divisions 1 through 5 have eight groups of four teams each; Division 6 has nine groups.

In the second and final week of the playoffs, the winning teams in each group's first-round games will meet. Teams that lose in the first round of the playoffs will not have a playoff game in the second week.

The pairings show that 11 of the 13 area teams who opted to play fall football are in the playoffs, with seven of them playing home games on Friday.

One team, Reedsburg (2-4), opted not to participate in the playoffs, and athletic director Bryan Yager said the Beavers would not pursue a non-playoff game in Week 8.