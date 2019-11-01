Dominick Landphier made two big plays on offense and one huge play on defense to lead the Sun Prairie football team to an eye-opening upset Friday night.
Landphier caught two long touchdown passes from Brady Stevens and batted down a pass in the end zone as the sixth-seeded Cardinals took a 34-30 victory over second-seeded Fond du Lac in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.
Kyle Walljasper completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to pull Fond du Lac (9-2) within one score in the late going, but Fond du Lac’s final drive from its own 9-yard line ended with an interception to seal the game for Sun Prairie (8-3).
Stevens completed eight of 15 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns, all caught by Landphier. Jamel Stone rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and Nathan Schauer ran for a touchdown.
Walljasper finished 7-for-20 passing for 173 yards, with two interceptions.
DeForest 20, Reedsburg 0
Gabe Finley opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run and capped it with a 12-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter as the Norskies (11-0) earned their second shutout victory of the season over the visiting Beavers (8-3). Finley finished with 83 yards on 21 carries as DeForest picked up 201 of its 224 yards on the ground.
Norskies quarterback Trey Schroeder attempted only three passes in the snowy conditions but connected with receiver Nolan Hawk for a second-quarter touchdown to stretch the lead to 14-0.
Reedsburg’s offense was held to 80 total yards, 58 of them coming on running back Joe Statz’s 15 carries.
Monroe 14, Stoughton 7
Monroe quarterback Max Golembiewski hit J.T. Seagreaves for an 81-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to hand the Cheesemakers (7-4) an upset victory against the Vikings (8-3).
Monroe running back Nick Bansley had 119 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown. He made two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Stoughton’s lone touchdown came off a fumble recovery on a kickoff by Jack Rilling.
Lake Mills 54,
Greendale Martin Luther 28
Junior quarterback Adam Moen threw for three touchdowns — connecting with Michael Stenbroten for 5 yards in the first, Jaxson Retrum for 80 yards in the second and Hunter Buechel for 75 yards in the third — and totaled 407 passing yards as the sixth-ranked L-Cats (10-1) upended the visiting Spartans (8-3).
Moen also led Lake Mills on the ground, rushing for 157 yards on 17 carries and scoring three times to account for seven TDs on the night. Buechel caught four passes for 135 yards. Charlie Cassady punched in the L-Cats’ last score.
Martin Luther’s Brady Hoppert threw for 222 yards, three scores and two interceptions.
Racine Lutheran 55,
Cambridge 7
Tyler Tenner became the leading rusher in Wisconsin high school history, picking up 237 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the the top-seeded Crusaders (11-0) past the visiting Blue Jays (9-2). Racine Lutheran running back Jaylen Houston added 123 yards and two scores on five carries.
Cambridge quarterback Ezra Stein completed six of 18 passes for 99 yards with three interceptions. The Blue Jays also lost three fumbles.
Lakeside Lutheran 14,
Evansville 6
Quarterback Matt Davis scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with less than two minutes to play, leading the Warriors (7-4) past the host Blue Devils (9-2). Davis finished with 103 yards on 26 carries, and Lakeside used a 128-yard ground game differential to power its victory.
Ian Olszewski ran in the Warriors’ other touchdown, going 28 yards in the first quarter.
Quarterback Tyr Severson scored Evansville’s lone touchdown on an 11-yard run.
River Valley 46, Edgerton 3
Josh Maier scored twice for the Blackhawks (10-1), including an 83-yard pass from Will Bailey. The Crimson Tide (9-2) scored only on a second-quarter field goal. Bailey completed 9 of 17 attempts for 228 yards, Zach Gloudeman ran for 108 yards on seven carries and Maier had 166 receiving yards.