Tyler Tenner rushed for 310 yards and four touchdowns Friday as Racine Lutheran knocked previously unbeaten and host Cambridge out of the WIAA Division 6 football playoffs with a 41-21 victory in a quarterfinal game.
The Bluejays (11-1) trailed 14-0 after the first quarter, but cut the deficit to 21-14 by the end of the third quarter on a touchdown pass from quarterback Denver Evans to Bailey Furseth.
Tenner’s fourth rushing touchdown, with nine minutes left, pushed the lead back to 14 for Lutheran (10-2). Tenner sealed the victory by returning a fumble 90 yards for a final score.
Evans led the Cambridge offense, passing for 213 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions on a 13-for-29 night. The Crusaders totaled 479 yards of offense, 334 on the ground.
Racine Lutheran will face Lancaster in a semifinal next week.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial 38, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
The visiting Vikings (9-3) and their high-scoring offense came up short against the powerhouse Crusaders (11-1) in a Division 3 quarterfinal at Carroll University in Waukesha.
Senior Malik Winston led the Vikings’ ground game with 12 rushes for 55 yards, and senior Caden Lee caught three passes for 58 yards. Junior quarterback Ethan Post was held to 74 yards passing.
Quarterback Luke Fox led the Crusaders, completing 14 of 19 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He also made a field goal and five point-after kicks. Joe Sikma caught six of the passes for 110 yards and two scores.
Catholic Memorial will meet New Berlin Eisenhower (12-0) in a semifinal on Friday, with the Crusaders looking for a shot at a third state championship.