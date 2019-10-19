(Note: This is updated to note the addition of Union Grove to the playoff field, the removal of Ellsworth and the change of Jefferson's status from a Division 3 qualifier to Division 4, as per a re-send of a corrected playoff field list from the WIAA.)
The WIAA has released the following list of high school football programs that have been granted berths in the 2019 state playoffs, but the association's work is just getting started.
The 240 teams are grouped into seven enrollment-fased divisions of 32 programs each, plus 16 programs in the new division for eight-player football.
Teams on the following list are organized in descending order of enrollment. For instance, DeForest (9-0) came in as the second-largest school in the Division 3 field, behind River Falls.
Within minutes of releasing the list, the WIAA re-sent the list to fix a mistake that left Union Grove out of the playoff field. With Union Grove the fourth-largest Division 3 school, that pushed the next 43 smaller schools down a notch, sending Jefferson from being the smallest Division 3 school to the largest in Division 4 in the corrected listings.
The correction also broke the hearts of the players at Ellsworth, which was knocked out of the Division 4 field because with the addition of Union Grove, Ellsworth no longer met the qualifying criteria.
The number of teams qualifying from conferences in the area and region: Badger North, 4; Badger South, 6; Big Eight, 6; Capitol North, 3; Capitol South, 3; Ridge and Valley, 4; Rock Valley, 7; Scenic Bluffs, 4; Six Rivers, 4; South Central, 4; Southwest Wisconsin, 4; SWAL, 4; Trailways Large, 4; Trailways Small, 4.
Overnight, the WIAA will group each division into eight-team brackets. On Saturday morning, coaches of participating teams will meet to seed the eight teams in their bracket, and from there, pairings will be set (with the No. 1-seeded team playing No. 8, No. 4 vs. No. 5; No. 3 vs. No. 6; and No. 2 vs. No. 7).
The pairings list is expected to be released early Saturday afternoon.
The first round of the playoffs will begin Friday, Oct. 25, with four weeks of preliminary games leading into the state finals, set for Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21 and 22, at Camp Randall Stadium.
DIVISION 1
Milwaukee Riverside/Meir (8-1); Sun Prairie (6-3); Kenosha Indian Trail (7-2); Middleton (7-2); Madison West (4-5); Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (3-6); Milwaukee Marshall co-op (6-3); Oak Creek (5-4); Hartland Arrowhead (4-5); Green Bay Preble (5-4); Madison Memorial (9-0); Neenah (4-5); Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Arts (5-4); Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South (4-4); Fond du Lac (8-1); Milwaukee Marquette (6-3); Bay Port (9-0); Hudson (4-5); Racine Case (4-5); Appleton North (6-3); Schofield D.C. Everest (5-4); Appleton East (6-3); Eau Claire Memorial (5-4); Verona (7-2); Muskego (9-0); Mukwonago (6-3); Madison La Follette (6-3); Franklin (8-1); Kimberly (9-0); Wisconsin Rapids (4-5); Milwaukee King (9-0); Manitowoc (4-5).
DIVISION 2
Chippewa Falls (3-6); Lake Geneva Badger (6-3); De Pere (4-5); Milwaukee Reagan (7-2); Germantown (5-4); Hartford (9-0); Menomonee Falls (7-2); Mequon Homestead (7-2); Superior (8-1); Waunakee (8-1); Watertown (6-3); Brookfield East (7-2); Brookfield Central (7-2); Marshfield (6-3); Wales Kettle Moraine (4-5); Waukesha West (6-3); Green Bay Southwest (4-5); Kaukauna (6-3); Holmen (8-1); Hortonville (8-1); Oregon (4-5); Milton (8-1); La Crosse Central (5-4); Burlington (7-2); Pulaski (8-1); Cedarburg (4-5); South Milwaukee (6-3); Slinger (6-3); Monona Grove (4-5); Waterford (8-1); Wilmot (8-1); West Bend East (4-5).
DIVISION 3
River Falls (6-1); DeForest (9-0); Ashwaubenon (7-2); Union Grove (4-5); West De Pere (8-0); Menomonie (6-1); Stoughton (6-1); Whitefish Bay (5-4); Onalaska (6-0); Menasha (7-1); New Richmond (6-1); Greendale (6-2); Reedsburg (5-2); Pewaukee (5-3); Hales Corners Whitnall (7-1); Sauk Prairie (4-3); Sparta (5-1); New Berlin Eisenhower (7-1); Shawano (4-4); Wisconsin Lutheran (4-4); Rhinelander (3-3); Plymouth (7-0); New Berlin West (7-1); McFarland (6-3); Grafton (6-3); Monroe (4-3); Minocqua Lakeland (3-3); New London (6-2); Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (6-2); Medford (6-0); Hayward/La Courte Oreilles (6-3); Mosinee (5-1).
DIVISION 4
Jefferson (6-3); Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-2); Kewaskum (5-4); East Troy (5-4); Berlin (7-2); Evansville (8-1); Freedom (9-0); St. Francis (6-3); Mauston (6-3); Greendale Martin Luther (7-2); Winneconne (6-3); Appleton Xavier (5-4); Edgerton (8-1); Ripon (4-5); Little Chute (5-4); Osceola (6-3); Milwaukee Obama (3-6); Sheboygan Falls (7-2); Baldwin-Woodville (7-2); Denmark (6-3); Walworth Big Foot (4-5); Black River Falls (5-4); Wrightstown (7-2); Lake Mills (8-1); Campbellsport (3-6); Hammond St. Croix Central (7-2); Eagle River Northland Pines (5-4); Lakeside Lutheran (5-4); Brodhead/Juda (4-5); River Valley (5-4); University School of Milwaukee (4-5); Kiel (8-1).
DIVISION 5
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1); Racine St. Catherine’s (8-1); Platteville (6-3); Maple Northwestern (9-0); Columbus (6-3); Horicon/Hustisford (8-1); New Glarus/Monticello (5-4); Bloomer (7-2); Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (8-1); Prairie du Chien (8-1); Chilton (7-2); Arcadia (5-4); Peshtigo (5-4); Spooner (4-5); Lomira (7-2); Omro (3-6); New Holstein (6-3); Kewaunee (8-1); Elk Mound (6-3); Wittenberg-Birnamwood (6-3); Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (5-4); Nekoosa (4-5); Laconia (5-4); Delafield St. John’s NW (6-3); St. Croix Falls (5-4); Amherst (5-4); Oostburg (6-3); Marshall (2-7); Brookfield Academy (5-4); Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1); Stratford (9-0); La Crosse Aquinas (6-3).
DIVISION 6
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (7-2); Bonduel (7-2); Cumberland (8-1); Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran (6-3); Osseo-Fairchild (5-4); Cambridge (8-1); Colby (7-2); Mondovi (9-0); Lancaster (8-1); Durand (4-5); Unity (8-1); Racine Lutheran (9-0); Markesan (5-3); Benton co-op (7-1); Palmyra-Eagle (7-2); Random Lake (6-3); Grantsburg (6-3); Auburndale (7-2); Ozaukee (7-2); Manawa (7-2); Darlington (6-3); Spring Valley (8-1); Whitehall (4-5); Mineral Point (9-0); Pardeeville (4-5); Coleman (7-2); Melrose-Mindoro (5-4); Abbotsford (9-0); Eau Claire Regis (9-0); Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-4); Crivitz (4-5); Johnson Creek (7-2).
DIVISION 7
Reedsville (7-2); Brookwood (7-2); River Ridge (6-3); Potosi/Cassville (7-2); Edgar (8-1); Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) (9-0); Webster (4-4); Augusta (6-3); Oshkosh Lourdes (9-0); Cashton (5-4); Eleva-Strum (6-3); Pittsville (5-3); Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (6-3); Clear Lake (5-4); Bangor (9-0); Rosholt (4-5); Blair-Taylor (7-2); Hurley (7-2); Randolph (7-2); Hillsboro (5-4); Athens (5-4); De Soto (7-2); Loyal (5-4); Hilbert (9-0); Ithaca (7-2); Pepin/Alma (5-4); Turtle Lake (6-3); Burlington Catholic Central (5-4); Almond-Bancroft (9-0); Greenwood (6-3); Gilman (7-2); Highland (5-4).
EIGHT-PLAYER
Shell Lake (8-1); Marion/Tigerton (6-3); Minong Northwood/Solon Springs (7-2); Gibraltar (7-2); Wabeno/Laona (7-2); Alma Center Lincoln (4-5); Oakfield (6-3); Siren (7-2); Bruce (6-3); Luck (9-0); Suring (8-1); Wausau Newman (9-0); Frederic (6-3); Florence (7-2); Port Edwards (6-3); Belmont (7-2).