Division 1
Middleton (8-2) at Madison Memorial (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Middleton has been on quite a roll, winning six in a row since Sept. 13, when Madison Memorial broke open a three-point game in the fourth quarter to take a 28-11 victory. Coach Jason Pertzborn’s Cardinals scored at least 35 points in each of their last five regular-season games, but had to sweat out a 21-20 win over Madison La Follette in last week’s playoff opener. Senior running back Kallion Buckner has been the driving force behind the offense. Last week, Buckner racked up 276 yards on 28 carries (9.9 yards per attempt) with two touchdowns. On the year, he has 1,721 yards rushing (on a 7.9-yard average) with 26 TDs. Junior defensive back Nolan Dunn leads the defense with 64 tackles, and junior DB Josh Stormer has four interceptions. The defense hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in a victory, though they’ve given up 61 (Verona) and 28 (Memorial) in their losses.
Memorial, tied for fourth among large-sized schools in the final Associated Press state rankings, has been the Big Eight’s gold standard this season. Coach Michael Harris’ Spartans have twice rallied for last-minute victories, over Sun Prairie and Verona, and taken and maintained control against their other opponents. Harris was named this week as the Big Eight Conference and All-City coach of the year. Senior quarterback Jason Ceniti has thrown for 1,627 yards and 18 touchdowns, completing 57.3% of his throws, and senior LeKwan Lewis has caught 29 throws for 670 yards and six scores. On the ground, the tandem of senior Kam Marshall (896 yards, 10 TDs) and junior Kabaris Vasser (686 yards, 11 TDs) has given defenses plenty to worry about. Senior linebacker Kyle Murphy has recorded 98 tackles to lead a defense that has allowed only 35 second-half points in 10 games.
Sun Prairie (7-3) at Fond du Lac (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Sun Prairie looked like world-beaters during last week’s 51-28 victory over Verona, topping its 27-21 win over the Wildcats in Week 5. Senior Nathan Schauer ran for 130 yards and four touchdowns and senior Jamel Stone had 125 yards rushing and one TD. Equally sharp was junior QB Brady Stevens, who completed 15 of 19 passes for 222 yards and two scores. Junior linebacker Mekhi Gullens leads the defense with 72 tackles, and Stone has four interceptions.
Fond du Lac, ranked sixth, has won seven straight since a 34-31 loss at Kimberly in Week 3 and has scored at least 34 points in each of its victories, including an impressive 45-14 win over Hartland Arrowhead last week. Junior Kyle Walljasper is Fond du Lac’s offensive motor, completing 68.6% of his passes for 1,439 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushing for 1,165 more yards and 15 more TDs. He has nine turnovers. Senior Zavier Ellis has rushed for 737 yards and 11 scores.
Division 2
Milton (9-1) at Waunakee (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Coach Rodney Wedig’s first season with the Red Hawks has been a smashing success, and the ride continued with last week’s offensive-minded, 36-33 victory over La Crosse Central. Milton’s only loss came in Week 7, a 34-28 defeat to Monroe, and the Red Hawks have averaged 38.3 points scored and 18.3 allowed per game. Senior running back Nick Huber broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark last week, with 1,007 yards and 14 touchdowns, and senior Jerry Jones has run for 677 yards and 12 scores. Junior Evan Jordahl has passed for 926 yards and 21 scores and has rushed for 585 more yards. Junior linebacker Logan Knudsen has made 104 tackles and senior Kai Kerl has 96.
Waunakee, ranked ninth in the large schools AP poll, bounced back from its 35-13 loss at DeForest in Week Nine by beating Monona Grove for the second time, 21-6, in its playoff opener. Coach Pat Rice’s team has averaged 40.8 points per game and has allowed only 8.2 points over the first three quarters of its first 10 games. Junior Caden Nelson has thrown for 1,295 yards and 25 touchdowns and leads the rushing attack with 550 yards and eight more TDs. Senior Alec Morgan has rushed for 418 yards and 10 scores.
Division 3
Reedsburg (8-2) vs. DeForest (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland
This game has been relocated from DeForest to McFarland due to poor field conditions at DeForest. Coach Brian Pottinger’s Reedsburg Beavers dominated Sparta in last week’s playoff opener, 37-7, rushing for 384 yards and attempting only two passes — one went for a touchdown and the other was intercepted. Senior Casey Campbell picked up 122 yards, junior QB Connor Schyvinck ran for 92 yards and sophomore Griffin Elder ran for 87 yards and two TDs. However, DeForest shut down the Reedsburg attack in Week Three, holding the Beavers to 191 yards, zero through the air.
Coach Mike Minick's DeForest Norskies rose to a tie for No. 4 in the state large-school rankings, handling Waunakee in Week Nine, 35-13, and downing McFarland last week, 49-7. DeForest has averaged 46.5 points and 380 yards of offense per game, while allowing 6.1 points and 126 yards. Senior Trey Schroeder has passed for 1,225 yards and 19 TDs, completing 70.1% of his throws, and junior Gabe Finley has rushed for 1,032 yards (8.9 per carry) and 11 scores.
Monroe (6-4) at Stoughton (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Cheesemakers were the only team to beat Badger South Conference co-champ Milton this year, and now they get a second shot at Stoughton after a 53-18 home loss in Week Eight. Coach Toby Golembiewski's Cheesemakers stopped a late two-point conversion try to beat Onalaska last week, 31-30. Monroe rushes for 285 yards per game, led by junior Trevor Rodebaugh’s 1,327 yards and 12 TDs and senior Nick Bansley’s 975 yards and 16 scores. Senior linebacker Alex Witt leads the defense with 123 tackles.
Coach Dan Prahl's Stoughton Vikings have won four consecutive games, all against opponents which made the playoffs, following a 28-21 loss to Milton in Week Six. Senior quarterback Adam Hobson has completed 61.9% of his passes for 1,912 yards and 13 TDs and has rushed for 619 yards and 18 scores. Senior Quinn Arnott leads the rushing attack with 869 yards and 10 scores, and junior linebacker Rudy Detwiler has 115 tackles to lead a defense that has held opponents to 20.3 points and fewer than 200 yards per game.
Division 4
Lakeside Lutheran (6-4) at Evansville (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Coach Paul Bauer’s Warriors rescued their playoff hopes by winning their last two regular-season games, over Poynette and Lodi, and then rode a strong performance by senior quarterback Matt Davis to a 42-28 win over Jefferson last week. Davis rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns and completed seven of 10 passes for 115 yards and another score. On the year, Davis has thrown for 1,333 yards and rushed for 547 more yards.
Evansville had a tremendous run in the Rock Valley Conference, losing only a Week 7 contest against McFarland when multiple players were benched, reportedly due to disciplinary reasons. Coach Ron Grovesteen’s Blue Devils beat Walworth Big Foot for the second time this season last week, 35-14. Junior Tyr Severson has thrown for 2,134 yards and 25 touchdowns, with senior Sully Geske catching 40 throws for 801 yards and 15 scores. Senior Matt Forster has rushed for 647 yards and 10 TDs. The offense has averaged 36.7 points per game.
Edgerton (9-1) at River Valley (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Coach Mike Gregory’s Crimson Tide dropped a 19-16 decision to Evansville in Week Two, but have won eight in a row since then, each by double-digit margins. Edgerton has averaged 37.4 points and 336 yards per game while allowing 8.9 points and 193 yards per game. Junior Drew Hanson has completed 71.4% of his passes for 1,147 yards and 132 TDs, and has rushed for 747 yards and 14 more scores. Senior Devin Jorgenson has 743 rushing yards and 11 TDs. Senior Ben Wileman leads the defense with 61 tackles, 10 for loss.
River Valley had a perfect run through the Southwest Wisconsin Conference, scoring at least 32 points in each league game. Coach Tim Eastlick's Blackhawks fell only in Week 2, a 36-35 loss to Lancaster. They average 34 points and 324 yards per game while allowing 10.1 points and 166 yards per game. Junior Will Bailey has thrown for 1,644 yards (at a 61.4% clip) and 23 touchdowns. Sophomore Zach Gloudeman has rushed for 697 yards and 13 scores, and leads the defense with 48 tackles.
Greendale Martin Luther (8-2) at Lake Mills (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Coach Rick Hoppert’s Martin Luther Spartans have a deceptive season record, with their only losses coming in Metro Classic Conference games against top-ranked, defending Division 6 state runner-up Racine Lutheran (28-27) and last year’s Division 4 state champion, Racine St. Catherine’s (34-20). Junior quarterback Brady Hoppert has completed 63% of his passes for 2,078 yards and 27 TDs, with junior Sylvere Campbell catching 57 passes for 991 yards and 15 scores.
Lake Mills has risen to the No. 6 state ranking among state medium-sized schools. Lake Mills has won nine straight after an opening loss to Menomonie. Coach Dan Ferkovich’s L-Cats have averaged 43.3 points, 282 passing yards and 111 rushing yards per game, while allowing 15.7 points and 220 yards per game. Junior quarterback Adam Moen has completed 65% of his passes for 2,802 yards and 35 touchdowns, and leads the rushing attack with 762 yards and 16 scores.
Division 6
Cambridge (9-1) vs. Racine Lutheran (10-0) at Union Grove, 7 p.m. Friday
Coach Mike Klingbeil’s Blue Jays have won eight in a row since a 26-0 loss to the Benton co-op in Week Two. Last week, the defense survived the air attack of quarterback Brandon Wilde and Palmyra-Eagle, taking a 28-20 win despite 311 passing yards from Wilde. Tyler Curtis capped the victory with a 45-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Racine Lutheran, last year’s Division 6 runner-up, won the Midwest Classic Conference, thanks mainly to its 30-22 win over defending Division 4 champ Racine St. Catherine’s in Week 6. Aside from that game, coach Scott Smith's Crusaders have scored at least 34 points in every game and have given up an average of 14.3 points and 214 yards per game. Lutheran averages more than 400 yards of offense per game, including 341 yards rushing. The bulk of that load has been carried by senior Tyler Tenner, who could set the state career rushing record on Friday. He has rushed for 2,049 yards and 27 touchdowns this year, giving him 6,666 career rushing yards — 41 short of the state record of 6,797 set by Hilbert’s Mike Firkus from 2000 to 2002. Tenner has 85 career rushing touchdowns. Racine Lutheran was top-ranked among small-sized schools in the final AP poll.