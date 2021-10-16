WIAA football playoff brackets

WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Madison La Follette at No. 1 Sun Prairie
No. 5 Verona at No. 4 Fond du Lac
No. 6 Madison Memorial at No. 3 Middleton
No. 7 Oshkosh West at No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids- Lincoln
No. 8 Janesville Craig at No. 1 Mukwonago
No. 5 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther at No. 4 Arrowhead
No. 6 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech at No. 3 Hamilton
No. 7 Oconomowoc at No. 2 Muskego
No. 8 D.C. Everest at No. 1 Kimberly
No. 5 Chippewa Falls at No. 4 Stevens Point
No. 6 Hudson at No. 3 Appleton North
No. 7 Neenah at No. 2 Wausau West
No. 8 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at No. 1 Franklin
No. 5 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen SE at No. 4 Oak Creek
No. 6 Marquette University High School at No. 3 Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen N.W./Milw. Juneau/Milw. Languages
No. 7 Manitowoc Lincoln at No. 2 Bay Port
Division 2
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Marshfield at No. 1 Waunakee
No. 5 La Crosse Central at No. 4 River Falls
No. 6 New Richmond at No. 3 DeForest
No. 7 Monona Grove at No. 2 Menomonie
No. 8 Beaver Dam at No. 1 De Pere
No. 5 Kaukauna at No. 4 Hartford
No. 6 West De Pere at No. 3 Pulaski
No. 7 Slinger at No. 2 Cedarburg
No. 8 Waukesha West at No. 1 Union Grove
No. 5 Burlington at No. 4 Waterford
No. 6 Kettle Moraine at No. 3 Racine Horlick
No. 7 Milton at No. 2 Badger
No. 8 Brookfield Central at No. 1 Homestead
No. 5 Milwaukee King at No. 4 Nicolet
No. 6 Brookfield East at No. 3 Wauwatosa West
No. 7 Milwaukee Reagan at No. 2 Germantown
Division 3
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 McFarland at No. 1 Greendale
No. 5 Monroe at No. 4 Whitnall
No. 6 Jefferson at No. 3 Martin Luther
No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 2 Fort Atkinson
No. 8 Milwaukee Madison at No. 1 Plymouth
No. 5 Pewaukee at No. 4 Grafton
No. 6 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 3 Port Washington
No. 7 New Berlin West at No. 2 Whitefish Bay
No. 8 Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles at No. 1 Mosinee
No. 5 Rhinelander at No. 4 Baraboo
No. 6 Medford at No. 3 Rice Lake
No. 7 Onalaska at No. 2 Mount Horeb/Barneveld
No. 8 Ashwaubenon at No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco
No. 5 Portage at No. 4 Waupaca
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran
No. 7 Shawano at No. 2 Menasha
Division 4
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Platteville at No. 1 Madison Edgewood
No. 5 Kewaskum at No. 4 Lodi
No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at No. 3 Lake Mills
No. 7 Lakeside Lutheran at No. 2 Columbus
No. 8 Kiel at No. 1 Milwaukee Catholic Memorial
No. 5 Racine Saint Catherine's at No. 4 Wrightstown
No. 6 Sheboygan Falls at No. 3 Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran
No. 7 Two Rivers at No. 2 Denmark
No. 8 Mauston at No. 1 Northwestern
No. 5 Prescott at No. 4 West Salem
No. 6 Altoona at No. 3 Osceola
No. 7 Saint Croix Central at No. 2 Ellsworth
No. 8 Adams-Friendship at No. 1 Wisconsin Dells
No. 5 Xavier at No. 4 Berlin
No. 6 Little Chute at No. 3 Oconto Falls
No. 7 Winneconne at No. 2 Freedom
Division 5
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 River Valley at No. 1 Marshall
No. 5 Poynette at No. 4 Belleville
No. 6 Prairie du Chien at No. 3 Richland Center
No. 7 Watertown Luther Prep at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda
No. 8 New Holstein at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran
No. 5 Mayville at No. 4 Brookfield Academy
No. 6 University School of Milwaukee at No. 3 Campbellsport
No. 7 Winnebago Lutheran at No. 2 Racine Lutheran
No. 8 Spooner at No. 1 Aquinas
No. 5 Stanley-Boyd at No. 4 Arcadia
No. 6 Saint Croix Falls at No. 3 Spencer/Columbus Catholic
No. 7 Westby at No. 2 Stratford
No. 8 Clintonville at No. 1 Amherst
No. 5 Southern Door at No. 4 Kewaunee
No. 6 Chilton at No. 3 Brillion
No. 7 Tomahawk at No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Division 6
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg at No. 1 Darlington
No. 5 Mondovi at No. 4 Melrose-Mindoro
No. 6 Whitehall at No. 3 Cuba City
No. 7 Lancaster at No. 2 Luther
No. 8 Fall River/Rio at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
No. 5 Pardeeville at No. 4 Waterloo
No. 6 Ozaukee at No. 3 Saint Mary's Springs
No. 7 Mineral Point at No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium
No. 8 Oconto at No. 1 Colby
No. 5 Crivitz at No. 4 Abbotsford
No. 6 Auburndale at No. 3 Necedah
No. 7 Bonduel at No. 2 Markesan
No. 8 Fall Creek at No. 1 Durand
No. 5 Boyceville at No. 4 Cumberland
No. 6 Cadott at No. 3 Unity
No. 7 Grantsburg at No. 2 Augusta
Division 7
Level 1: Friday, Oct. 22 (all start times 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Blair-Taylor at No. 1 Regis
No. 5 Glenwood City at No. 4 Turtle Lake
No. 6 Elmwood/Plum City at No. 3 Pepin/Alma
No. 7 Webster at No. 2 Spring Valley
No. 8 Loyal at No. 1 Hurley
No. 5 Iola-Scandinavia at No. 4 Edgar
No. 6 Assumption at No. 3 Pacelli
No. 7 New Lisbon at No. 2 Coleman
No. 8 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at No. 1 Highland
No. 5 Potosi/Cassville at No. 4 River Ridge
No. 6 Ithaca at No. 3 Bangor
No. 7 De Soto at No. 2 Cashton
No. 8 Cambria-Friesland at No. 1 Hilbert
No. 5 Randolph at No. 4 Black Hawk/Warren IL
No. 6 Catholic Central at No. 3 Lourdes Academy
No. 7 Johnson Creek at No. 2 Reedsville