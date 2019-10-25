Two yards made the difference between victory and defeat for the Middleton and Madison La Follette football teams late during Friday night’s WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.
Middleton’s defense made the key stop, preventing a 2-point conversion, to preserve a 21-20 victory at home.
The Cardinals (8-2) — who beat La Follette in last week’s regular-season finale 49-21 — got a much tougher battle from the Lancers (6-4) this time.
But Kallion Buckner sparked the Middleton offense, rushing for 276 yards on 28 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Madison Memorial 42,
Madison West 6
The host Spartans (10-0), ranked fourth in The Associated Press’ state poll for large-schools, remained undefeated as they blew past the Regents (4-6).
Memorial, the No. 1-seeded team in its quadrant of Division 1, took charge with 28 points in the second quarter. Kam Marshall delivered 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Kabaris Vasser ran for 96 yards and three scores.
Division 2
Milton 36, La Crosse Central 33
Jerry Jones rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns to help the Red Hawks (9-1) beat the Red Raiders (5-5) in an offensive-minded, back-and-forth battle.
Milton’s Nick Huber also rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown as the Red Hawks racked up 344 yards on the ground.
La Crosse Central’s Johnny Davis, a University of Wisconsin basketball commit, rushed for 135 yards on 25 carries and four touchdowns. Davis keyed an offense that produced 357 total yards.
Waunakee 21, Monona Grove 6
The Warriors (9-1) were held to a scoreless tie in the first half, but broke the ice on a 4-yard run by Alec Morgan in the third quarter and got two more short TD runs from Morgan in the fourth to knock out the pesky Silver Eagles (4-6).
Morgan totaled 103 yards on 20 attempts. Monona Grove’s Brady Killerlain rushed for 86 yards and his team’s only touchdown, in the fourth quarter. Owen Croak caught four passes for 64 yards.
Holmen 36, Watertown 10
Quarterback Ethan Pauly had 283 yards passing and two interceptions as the Goslings (6-4) lost to the Vikings (7-3).
Hartford 31, Oregon 0
The host Orioles (10-0) knocked out the Panthers (4-6) as Jacob Frantl threw for three touchdowns and ran from another. Oregon held Hartford to 10 first-half points, but Frantl threw two scoring passes to Jordan Koch and ran for a 1-yard score to put the game away.
Division 3
Monroe 31, Onalaska 30
The Cheesemakers (6-4) stuffed Nathan Lubinsky on a 2-point conversion attempt with less than two minutes remaining to preserve the lead and upset the second-seeded Hilltoppers (8-2).
Max Golembiewski connected with JT Seagreaves on a 24-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give Monroe the winning margin. Golembiewski finished 5-for-6 passing for 99 yards with two scores.
Onalaska quarterback Austin Larson was 20-for-34 through the air for 383 yards and three touchdowns, including the score that set up the failed two-point try.
DeForest 49, McFarland 7
Gabe Finley carried 17 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Norskies (10-0) over the Spartans (6-4).
Jeremiah Price-Johnson scored on a 5-yard run to put McFarland up 7-0, before DeForest scored 49 unanswered points. The Norskies’ Trey Schroeder finished 4-for-5 passing for 117 yards with two touchdowns.
Reedsburg 37, Sparta 7
The Beavers (8-2) scored 27 unanswered points to roll over the Spartans (7-3). Quarterback Connor Schyvinck ran for 92 yards and threw a touchdown pass in just his second start for Reedsburg. The Beavers totaled 389 rushing yards.
Division 4
Edgerton 45, Mauston 8
Devin Jorgenson rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns and the third-seeded Crimson Tide (9-1) cruised past the Golden Eagles (6-4) to extend their winning streak to eight games. Led by Jorgenson, Edgerton racked up 374 yards on 39 carries and scored five touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Drew Hanson finished 5-for-8 passing for Edgerton for 58 yards and a score. Cade Hall was 12-for-25 for 143 yards with two interceptions for Mauston.
Lake Mills 56, St. Francis 10
Quarterback Adam Moen completed 19 of 25 passes for 265 yards, throwing touchdown scores of 17, 35, 2 and 12 yards and also tallied three rushing touchdowns as the sixth-ranked L-Cats (9-1) rolled past the visiting Mariners (6-4). Hunter Buechel caught six passes for 102 yards and two scores for the winners, playing for the first time on their new turf field. Nate Fraction scored the lone touchdown for St. Francis.
Lakeside Lutheran 42,
Jefferson 28
The Warriors (6-4) knocked off the Eagles (6-4) after racing out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. Lakeside Lutheran quarterback Matt Davis accounted for over 300 yards, passing for 115 yards and rushing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson’s Dean Neff rushed for 203 yards and four scores.
Division 5
Arcadia 24, Columbus 21
Nolan Niemierowitz scored on a 7-yard run with five minutes remaining to give the Raiders (6-4) an upset of the third-seeded Cardinals (6-4). Niemerowitz’s score was the fifth lead change of the night.
Arcadia quarterback Chase Patzner finished 18-for-31 through the air for 318 yards with three touchdowns. Running back Caden Brunell finished with 115 yards on 31 carries for Columbus.
Prairie du Chien 35,
New Glarus/Monticello 14
The host Blackhawks (9-1) erupted for 23 points in the fourth quarter, including two touchdowns in the final eight minutes to pull away from the Glarner Knights (5-5). New Glarus/Monticello’s Mason Martinson threw touchdown passes of 74 and 57 yards to Darris Schuett, but those plays accounted for 131 of the team’s 214 total yards.
Tyler Hammah ran for 116 yards, Traeton Saint ran for 103 and Dylan Coleman passed for 221 yards for the Blackhawks.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 48,
Marshall 18
Luke Vance rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns as the top-seeded Red Hawks (9-1) scored 32 second-half points to pull away from the Cardinals (2-8). Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau racked up 347 yards on 29 carries and scored all six of its touchdowns on the ground. Dylan Horstmeyer finished with 203 rushing yards and 86 passing yards for Marshall.
Division 6
Cambridge 28,
Palmyra/Eagle 20
Despite a comeback attempt by Palmyra/Eagle, the Blue Jays (9-1) continued their winning streak, defeating the Panthers (7-3) in the first round. Quarterback Ezra Stein had 110 yards passing and 76 yards rushing on nine attempts.