WIAA PLAYOFFS
AREA, REGION CONTENDERS REPORT
(Entering Week Seven)
ALREADY LOCKED IN
(The teams listed below already are guaranteed a final conference record of better than .500, locking in a certain playoff berth).
Big Eight: Janesville Craig (5-1 overall, 5-1 conference); Madison Memorial (5-1, 5-1); Sun Prairie (5-1, 5-1).
Ridge & Valley: Ithaca (4-2, 3-0); Wauzeka/Seneca (6-0, 3-0).
Rock Valley: McFarland (6-0, 6-0); East Troy (5-1, 5-1); Edgerton (5-1, 5-1).
Scenic Bluffs: Bangor (6-0, 3-0).
Six Rivers: Black Hawk (5-0, 4-0); Pecatonica/Argyle (5-1, 4-1); Potosi/Cassville (4-2, 4-2).
South Central: Mauston (5-1, 2-0).
SWAL: Fennimore (6-0, 4-0).
Trailways Small: Johnson Creek (6-0, 4-0).
LOCKED IN WITH NEXT CONFERENCE WIN
(One more conference victory will guarantee a conference record of better than .500 for the listed teams, locking in a certain playoff berth).
Badger North: Waunakee (6-0 overall, 4-0 conference).
Badger South: Monona Grove (6-0, 4-0); Watertown (5-1, 4-0).
Big Eight: Middleton (4-2, 4-2); Verona (4-2, 4-2)
Capitol North: Lake Mills (5-1, 2-0); Lakeside Lutheran (5-1, 2-0); Lodi (6-0, 2-0).
Rock Valley: Beloit Turner (4-2, 4-2); Jefferson (4-2, 4-2).
Scenic Bluffs: Brookwood (4-2, 2-0).
Six Rivers: Black Hawk (3-0, 4-0); Pecatonica/Argyle (3-1, 4-1).
Southwest Wisconsin: Prairie du Chien (5-1, 2-0).
SWAL: Mineral Point (5-1, 3-0); Cuba City (3-3, 3-1).
Trailways Large: Horicon/Hustisford 5-1, 3-0); Markesan (3-1, 4-2).
Trailways Small: Cambria-Friesland (3-3, 5-1); Fall River (5-1, 3-1); Oshkosh Lourdes (5-1, 3-1)
ELIGIBLE WITH NEXT CONFERENCE WIN
(One more conference victory will guarantee a conference record of no worse than .500 for the listed teams. Teams that finish at exactly .500 in conference play are eligible, though not absolutely guaranteed, to make the playoff field.)
Badger North: DeForest (4-2, 3-1); Mount Horeb/Barneveld (5-1, 3-1).
Badger South: Oregon (4-2, 3-1); Stoughton (5-1, 3-1).
Capitol South: Cambridge (6-0, 1-0); Marshall (2-4, 1-0); New Glarus/Monticello (2-4, 1-1); Belleville (5-1, 1-1).
Ridge and Valley: De Soto (4-2, 2-1); Riverdale (3-2, 2-2).
SWAL: Iowa-Grant (2-4, 2-2).
Trailways Large: Palmyra-Eagle (5-1, 2-1); Pardeeville (4-2, 2-1).