Prep football photo: Cambridge's Riley Olson on the run

Cambridge senior Riley Olson outran a lot of opposing defenders last fall, racking up 1,446 yards of total offense as the Blue Jays shared the Capitol South Conference title.

 CONTRIBUTED - RILEY OLSON

WIAA PLAYOFFS

AREA, REGION CONTENDERS REPORT

(Entering Week Nine)

ALREADY LOCKED IN (40)

(The teams listed below already are guaranteed a final conference record of better than .500, locking in a certain playoff berth.)

Badger North Conference: Waunakee (8-0 overall, 6-0 conference); DeForest (6-2, 5-1); Mount Horeb/Barneveld (6-2, 4-2).

Badger South: Monona Grove (8-0, 6-0); Oregon (6-2, 5-1); Watertown (6-2, 5-1).

Big Eight: Madison Memorial (7-1, 7-1); Sun Prairie (7-1, 7-1); Janesville Craig (6-2, 6-2); Verona (6-2, 6-2); Middleton (5-3, 5-3).

Capitol North: Lakeside Lutheran (7-1, 4-0); Lake Mills (6-2, 3-1); Lodi (7-1, 3-1); Lakeside Lutheran (7-1, 4-0).

Capitol South: Cambridge (8-0, 3-0).

Ridge & Valley: Wauzeka/Seneca (8-0, 5-0); De Soto (6-2, 4-1); Ithaca (5-3, 4-1).

Rock Valley: McFarland (8-0, 8-0); Edgerton (7-1, 7-1); East Troy (6-2, 6-2); Jefferson (5-3, 5-3).

Scenic Bluffs: Bangor (7-1, 4-0); Brookwood (5-3, 3-1); Royall (4-3, 3-1).

Six Rivers: Black Hawk (7-0, 6-0); Pecatonica/Argyle (7-1, 6-1); Potosi/Cassville (6-2, 5-2).

South Central: Mauston (7-1, 4-0); Wautoma (5-3, 3-1).

Southwest Wisconsin: Prairie du Chien (7-1, 4-0); River Valley (6-2, 3-1).

SWAL: Mineral Point (7-1, 5-0); Fennimore (7-1, 5-1).

Trailways Large: Horicon/Hustisford (7-1, 5-0); Markesan (6-2, 4-1).

Trailways Small: Johnson Creek (7-1, 6-1); Fall River (7-1, 5-1); Oshkosh Lourdes (7-1, 5-1).

LOCKED IN WITH A WIN; ALREADY ELIGIBLE (6)

(One more conference victory will guarantee a conference record of better than .500 for the listed teams, guaranteeing a playoff berth. Teams that finish at exactly .500 in conference play are eligible and likely, though not absolutely guaranteed, to make the field.)

Capitol South: Marshall (3-5, 2-1); New Glarus/Monticello (4-4, 2-1).

SWAL: Cuba City (4-4, 3-2).

Trailways Large: Palmyra-Eagle (5-2, 3-2); Dodgeland (5-3, 3-2).

Trailways Small: Cambria-Friesland (3-5, 3-3).

LOCKED IN WITH A WIN; NOT ALREADY ELIGIBLE (13)

(One more conference victory will guarantee a conference record better than .500 for the listed teams, guaranteeing a berth.)

Badger North: Baraboo (3-5, 3-3); Reedsburg (5-3, 3-3).

Badger South: Stoughton (5-3, 3-3).

Big Eight: Madison La Follette (4-4, 4-4).

Capitol North: Watertown Luther Prep (5-3, 2-2).

Rock Valley: Beloit Turner (4-4, 4-4).

Six Rivers: Benton/Scales Mound, Ill. (5-3, 3-3).

South Central: Adams-Friendship (3-5, 2-2); Wisconsin Dells (3-5, 2-2).

Southwest Wisconsin: Lancaster (5-3, 2-2); Platteville (6-2, 2-2).

Trailways Large: Randolph (4-4, 3-3); Cambria-Friesland (3-5, 3-3).

NEED A WIN TO BECOME ELIGIBLE (5)

(One more conference victory will guarantee a conference record of .500 for the listed teams. Teams that finish at exactly .500 in conference play are eligible, though not absolutely guaranteed, to make the playoff field.)

Capitol South: Belleville (5-3, 1-2).

Ridge & Valley: Riverdale (3-4, 2-3).

SWAL: Darlington (3-5, 2-3); Iowa-Grant (2-6, 2-3).

Trailways Large: Pardeeville (4-4, 2-3).

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

