WIAA Board of Control will hear Madison Edgewood football appeal Thursday

The WIAA Board of Control has scheduled an appeal hearing with Madison Edgewood on Thursday.
Edgewood indicated it would appeal after it was notified Tuesday by the WIAA that its undefeated football team had been removed from postseason play for using an ineligible player.
WIAA communications director Todd Clark and Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler separately confirmed Wednesday that the appeal would be heard Thursday.
Zwettler said he appreciated that the Board of Control will take time to meet with Edgewood officials and hear their side of it and why they believe they have a case.
“We are fighting for our kids here,” Zwettler said. “We think we have a good case. We appreciate having the chance to share it with them.”
Top-seeded Edgewood (11-0) had been scheduled to play host to second-seeded Columbus (10-1) in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal football game at 7 p.m. Friday at Breese Stevens Field.
The Crusaders’ removal Tuesday from the playoffs meant fifth-seeded Kewaskum, which was defeated by Edgewood 40-0 last week, would return to playoff action and play at Columbus. That game has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Columbus, according to Columbus’ athletics online calendar.
Should the WIAA Board of Control overturn the decision after the appeal hearing, then Rock Valley Conference champion Edgewood would return to competition and, as the higher seed, would play host to the game against Columbus. It likely would be Saturday night, potentially at Breese Stevens Field.
Columbus and Kewaskum have been preparing for a game this week. Zwettler said Edgewood has continued to practice, “still preparing mentally and physically” for a game.
Zwettler said Edgewood families were notified Wednesday about Thursday's hearing. He said he previously told them he thought the WIAA would hear the Crusaders’ case.
On Tuesday afternoon, Edgewood released a statement: “Earlier today, Edgewood High School was notified by the WIAA of an alleged eligibility violation with their football team. We have filed an immediate appeal with the WIAA, and are reviewing our legal options.”
Clark, in an email Tuesday, confirmed Edgewood had been removed from the playoffs for use of an ineligible player. He added that all WIAA member schools are afforded due process.
Tuesday night, Edgewood football coach Jesse Norris said in a statement: “We were stunned and devastated by the allegations that we used an ineligible player this season. The athlete in question was granted eligibility in March 2021. We acted in good faith with the understanding that eligibility was obtained.
“I feel terrible for our administration, parents, my staff, and most importantly our athletes. They have worked incredibly hard for every opportunity granted to them. They have battled through adverse situations all season and deserve the opportunities that they have earned.
“We have faith in the process and look forward to continuing to work with the WIAA in resolving this matter.”
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).