The WIAA Board of Control approved most of the conference realignment task force recommendations for football at its meeting Tuesday.

The Board of Control reviewed 10 appeals, representing 18 schools, on the football-only conference realignment plan and approved the plan for all 8-player conferences and all but eight 11-players conferences, according to a news release.

Those eight were sent back to the task force for further evaluation.

The conferences — and associated schools — that will be reevaluated by the task force include the Capitol, Dunn-St. Croix, Eastern Suburban, Heart O’North, Lakeland, Southwest, Southwest Athletic League and Trailways.

The task force will do a further review at its April 11 meeting. A final proposal will be presented to the Board of Control at its April 25 meeting.

Portions of the plan that are approved will be implemented in the fall of 2024.

The Board of Control also advanced five constitutional amendments to the annual meeting April 26.

The competitive balance plan proposed by the competitive balance ad hoc committee was among the amendments the Board of Control advanced for a membership vote at the annual meeting.

The plan looks at classification for tournament placement by applying a performance factor, which is based on recent tournament achievement. The plan permits schools to request placement and the ability to appeal if promoted up one division based on the performance factor.

Also, an amendment advanced was a proposal that will affect the bylaws — if a team advancing in the WIAA tournament series is not able to continue, the team that was most recently defeated by that team is permitted to return to competition.

The other three amendments had to do with rules of eligibility.

A senior who transfers without a full family move has the opportunity to participate at the non-varsity level.

Transfer students who do not qualify for unrestricted eligibility will be allowed to receive unrestricted eligibility in sports in which they have never participated prior to the transfer.

The third amendment would allow a coach at any level to have coaching contact with incoming ninth graders until the first day of fall practices or the first day of school.

