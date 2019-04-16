The WIAA Board of Control approved the statewide football-only conference realignment plan at its meeting Tuesday on the eve of the annual meeting.
The plan is for the 2020 season.
The WIAA annual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Stevens Point.
The WIAA sent out an announcement on Twitter: “The statewide Football-only Conference Realignment plan is unanimously approved by the Board of Control on its final consideration, VOTE 9-0. The plan will go into effect for the 2020 season.”
The Board of Control also supported a raise in ticket prices for sectional and state tournaments at its April meeting, according to a WIAA release Tuesday night.
The Board of Control gave first approval of the plan with a 9-2 vote at its meeting in March.
Membership rules required a 40-day window for schools involved in realignment plans to appeal the first consideration of the Board before it took final action Tuesday.
Fifteen schools filed concerns or appeals of the initial vote by the April 10 deadline and were presented to the Board.
The plan, which will be implemented in the 2020 season, gives uniformity to the number of schools affiliated with a conference and makes certain programs have enough conference games for playoff qualification, according to the WIAA release.
“As I indicated when the Board gave its initial support of the plan, this was an enormous undertaking and a groundbreaking venture for the WIAA,” WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said. “This was a good-faith effort, and there was openness to alternative ideas, ‘big-picture’ thinking, and widespread acceptance of the final decision. It’s also important to convey that at any time there is 100 percent agreement of all impacted members, relief can be fast-tracked.”
In the future, football-only realignment will follow the conference realignment procedures approved by the Board at its meeting in January.
According to the release, the Board voted to increase the ticket price of sectional tournament events by $1 from $5 to $6. State tournament tickets would be increased $2 for those tickets currently priced at $6 and $8. It’s the first ticket increase at the sectional level since 2014 and at the state level for a majority of sports since 2004. Ticket prices for the state boys and girls basketball tournaments were unchanged.
Revenue from the increase in ticket prices will allow for an increase in game fees paid to regional and sectional contest officials and tournament game managers, and an increase in school State Tournament travel reimbursement, tournament game officials travel reimbursement and WIAA Board and committee travel expenses.
The Board extended agreement with Select Sport America as the official soccer ball partner of the WIAA Tournaments through 2024. The deal identifies the “Royale” soccer ball as the official soccer ball of the WIAA. The “Royale” is the ball exclusively used for the WIAA sectionals and state tournaments.
Football-only realignment
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has been working on the football-only conference realignment since 2017, in conjunction with the WIAA.
The initial conference breakdowns were released last summer. In February, the WFCA released an updated listing of its proposed statewide football-only conference realignment plan.
The release came after a meeting with WIAA leadership. Several minor tweaks to the original alignment plan were considered at the request of participating schools and some were approved.
Area conferences have been detailed previously in the State Journal. The Big Eight Conference, for instance, will see Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker move to the Badger.
Under the plan, 49 conferences would be created for football only, according to a previous State Journal story. Of that list, 33 conferences would have eight teams, playing seven conference games in Weeks 3 through 9 of the regular season. Sixteen conferences would have seven teams, and would play one crossover game against a school from a neighboring seven-team conference to fill what would be a conference bye week.
In all instances, the first two weeks of the season would be reserved for non-conference games of each individual school’s choosing.
The proposal was made to create conferences of the same size across the state, instead of the arrangements now that range from 10-school conferences to five-school leagues. Teams must have a .500 conference record or better to qualify for postseason play. While making the changes, the committee also was able to entertain requests for alignment changes based on competitive balance.
A review of the conferences then is scheduled to be available every two years.