The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Control voted to approve the
revised football-only realignment plans after further evaluation by the Conference Realignment Task Force Tuesday.
The
plan impacts eight conferences, which will have changes beginning in fall 2024: Capitol, Dunn-St. Croix, Eastern Suburban, Heart O’ North, Lakeland, Southwest, Southwest Athletic League and Trailways.
Four changes from that plan are: Milwaukee School of Excellence will be placed in the Capitol Conference; Brodhead/Juda will join the Southwest Wisconsin Conference; Southwestern/St. Ambrose will join in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League; and Parkview/Albany will join the Trailways Conference.
The Capitol Conference will include Big Foot, Clinton, Columbus, Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Mills, Lodi and Beloit Turner.
The Trailways Conference will include Cambria-Friesland, Dodgeland, Johnson Creek, Oshkosh Lourdes, Palmyra-Eagle, Randolph and Westfield.
The Southwest Wisconsin Conference will include Dodgeville, Lancaster, New Glarus, Platteville, Prairie du Chien and River Valley.
The Southwest Wisconsin Activities will include Abundant Life, Belleville, Benton co-op, Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore and Mineral Point.
Photos: Columbus beats Waukesha Catholic Memorial to win WIAA Division 4 state football championship
Columbus' Coton Brunell slips through a pair of Catholic Memorial defenders during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus senior Nathan Cotter runs away from Catholic Memorial's Keith Williams during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
The Columbus High School pep band plays during pregame of Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Jaymeson Sullivan and Collin Selk, right, make a combo block on Catholic Memorial's Jayden Smith during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Colton Brunell looks to turn the corner during the WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN ARCHIVES
Columbus players celebrate with the championship trophy after Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Nathan Cotter fires a pass during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Ty Cowell wraps up Catholic Memorial's MJ Mitchell during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Aren Ekern celebrates after his fumble recovery during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Brady Engel tries to chase down Catholic Memorial's Isaiah Nathaniel (19) during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Colton Brunell tries to fight through a tackle during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus fans celebrate a big play during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Brady Link looks over to the sideline after getting in for the final play during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Devin McCormick (58) and Oliver Setz (11) celebrate after the final play of Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Ryely Nachreiner, right, spins out of a tackle attempt by Catholic Memorial's Tanner Smart during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus players signal to their fans about locking up a championship ring after the WIAA Division 4 state championship Thursday night.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Nathan Cotter gets upended by a trio of Catholic Memorial defenders during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad takes the field during the WIAA Division 4 state football championship game against Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Camp Randall Stadium.
LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN ARCHIVES
Columbus' Collin Selk hugs Ot Selgrad after the final play of Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
A Columbus fan holds up a sign during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Jefferson Mobry, left, and Malani Aragon celebrate after stopping Catholic Memorial's Corey Smith (1) on fourth down during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
The Columbus student section cheers during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Jaymeson Sullivan tries to break free from Catholic Memorial's Nathan Lott during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus players converge for a tackle on Catholic Memorial's Corey Smith during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus junior Colton Brunell runs against Waukesha Catholic Memorial during the first half Thursday night at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS PHOTOS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Columbus student section celebrates after the game's opening touchdown.
Columbus senior Nathan Cotter gets upended by Waukesha Catholic Memorial's Keith Williams during the first half.
Columbus junior Colton Brunell runs through a tackle attempt by Catholic Memorial's Jake Oechsner. Brunell picked up 186 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Columbus' Ty Cowell (5) and Nathan Cotter (12) dive for a loose ball after a fumble by Catholic Memorial's MJ Mitchell.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Columbus senior Corbin Hynes kicks an extra point. Hynes make the winning 31-yard field goal with just under 5 minutes remaining.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Columbus senior Collin Selk hoists the state championship trophy after the Cardinals defeated Waukesha Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the Division 4 title game last month Camp Randall Stadium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
