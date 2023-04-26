The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Control voted to approve the revised football-only realignment plans after further evaluation by the Conference Realignment Task Force Tuesday.

The plan impacts eight conferences, which will have changes beginning in fall 2024: Capitol, Dunn-St. Croix, Eastern Suburban, Heart O’ North, Lakeland, Southwest, Southwest Athletic League and Trailways.

Four changes from that plan are: Milwaukee School of Excellence will be placed in the Capitol Conference; Brodhead/Juda will join the Southwest Wisconsin Conference; Southwestern/St. Ambrose will join in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League; and Parkview/Albany will join the Trailways Conference.

The Capitol Conference will include Big Foot, Clinton, Columbus, Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Mills, Lodi and Beloit Turner.

The Trailways Conference will include Cambria-Friesland, Dodgeland, Johnson Creek, Oshkosh Lourdes, Palmyra-Eagle, Randolph and Westfield.

The Southwest Wisconsin Conference will include Dodgeville, Lancaster, New Glarus, Platteville, Prairie du Chien and River Valley.

The Southwest Wisconsin Activities will include Abundant Life, Belleville, Benton co-op, Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore and Mineral Point.

