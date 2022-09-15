Why Sun Prairie's first high school football rivalry game is buzzing with excitement

SUN PRAIRIE — There will be a surreal feeling when the Sun Prairie East High School football team hosts Sun Prairie West Friday on turf that features both teams' logos at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

Just a season ago all those players were playing for the same team, battling for a WIAA Division 1 state championship. Together they won a Big Eight Conference championship, and now they are league rivals.

“It’s not going to hit me until we’re out there and I look over and I see some of my best friends on the other side,” Sun Prairie East senior Jerry Kaminski said.

Josh O’Connor, who left his Oconomowoc assistant coach position to lead Sun Prairie West, said senior lineman Tori Mielke used to block for Kaminski last year, but now the two-way starter for the Wolves (3-1, 1-1 Badger Large) will be chasing him Friday night as a defensive lineman.

But the Cardinals (2-2, 1-1) know that from film study, which has taken some getting used to this week according to coach Brian Kaminski, Jerry's father.

“We’re watching film and instead of saying No. 44 or No. 64, we know that No. 64 is Tori Mielke and No. 44 is Ean Ackley,” Brian Kaminski said. “We know No. 7 is Will Davis. We know those guys. It’s awkward. It’s weird.”

Take West senior Jay Dayne for example. He was an all-Big Eight defensive tackle for the Cardinals last year. He's now taking a page out of ironman football, lining up at running back and defensive tackle for the Wolves.

It’s not very often a team will go against another and every player on both sidelines knows each other, which will bring out the best competition possible, Dayne said.

“Maybe I have (known) one other player, but not a whole team,” said Dayne, the grandson of University of Wisconsin legend Ron Dayne. “It’s definitely going to be something unique. I think they’re going to know a lot of my tendencies. I’m going to know a lot of their tendencies.

“It’s going to be who can get there faster, who can be the first one there, who’s more aggressive and who wants it more?”

There has been pregame banter among friends at each school, East senior Brady Shanahan said, which adds to the rivalry's start.

“I know I’m hoping for it,” he said. “Anytime you have a good rivalry against a good opponent, it just makes you want to play better. It just makes everybody care that much more about the game. It just puts a little more excitement into it.”

And there will be some added pressure. East’s Quarterback Club and West’s Touchdown Club are teaming up with Texas Roadhouse and Culver’s to host the first Border Blitz BBQ in the parking lot at 5 p.m. Friday. Fans will be asked to make $10 donations for adults and $5 donations for children under 12 with all proceeds going to Sunshine Place, a community help center whose mission is "to provide comprehensive services that support the basic needs of every child, every family, and every individual through community engagement and partnerships," according to their website.

Both team’s booster clubs will also unveil a new city championship trophy before the game, which will be given each year to the winner between East and West.

“It adds something to win,” Shanahan said. “I guess it’s going to make us want it that much more.”

Said Brian Kaminski: “Anytime you have a trophy that’s going on display for a year, you make sure you keep it in the right spot. For us, that’s going to be here at Sun Prairie East. We know they’re going to be thinking the same thing over on that side of town. It’s going to be engraved and it’s going to become big.”

O’Connor said he wasn’t surprised by the making of a trophy for the game because people around town are excited.

“I like the opportunity to spice it up a little bit, get a trophy and have evidence of, ‘Yeah, we beat you guys,’” Dayne said.

Dayne and the rest of the Wolves know that in order to get that chance, they can’t just compare records and say the Wolves are the better team.

Examining the teams' records tells a different story. East has back-to-back losses to Mukwonago, 55-45, on Aug. 26 and Waunakee, 28-13, on Sept. 2, which are considered to be two of the best team’s in the state by many. The Cardinals are coming off a dominating 42-0 win over Beaver Dam.

“We feel we didn’t bring our A-game in those games and we have still yet to bring our A-game,” Brian Kaminski said. “We played two OK games and two pretty good games, but we’ve got to be more consistent. That’s got to be the thing. We’ve got to come out with that energy that we came out with (last) Friday night. We’ve got to improve upon that this week.”

Meanwhile, the Wolves have victories over schools with a combined 1-11 record. Their first loss was against Badger Large Conference foe Milton, 31-14, last week.

“Our kids realized we can’t turn the ball over twice and win a game. You can’t have 100 yards in penalties,” O’Connor said. “As coaches, we realize that too. We know what we’re going up against. We know (Sun Prairie East is) a very good team. We know they’re well coached. We know they’re very good athletes. We’ve got to bring our best.”

And they get to play against guys they’ve known most of their lives.

“I have a friend group of six guys and five of them go to the other school and I go to (West),” Ackley said. “Playing against your best friends is for sure going to be a super weird thing, but I’m super excited and pumped.

“When do you just get to truck your best friends?”