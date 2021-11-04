Why Madison Edgewood football was forced to forfeit season and why it is suing to keep playing

"We want to make it clear that this dispute is purely administrative, and in no way represents an error on Cam’s part," the statement said. "We are immensely proud not only of how Cam has handled himself during this very difficult situation, but of all the hard work he has done and the commitment he has made to Edgewood, his teammates and the entire school community. Cam is an asset to our community, and we are blessed to have him."

Fane has not recorded any receiving stats in either of Edgewood's two postseason wins after posting 39 receptions for 662 yards and nine touchdowns through nine regular-season games. He also ran 25 times for 279 yards and four TDs.

The judge presiding over the case agreed to hold a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The lawsuit also demands a court ruling that Edgewood would have won the games it played this season even without Fane's participation and that Edgewood may continue to compete in the WIAA football playoffs.