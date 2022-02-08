Why DeForest football's Evan Oberg, Logan Engeseth chose Northern Michigan University

DeForest’s Evan Oberg and Logan Engeseth have spent their high school years as teammates on the gridiron and as best friends. Now they are trading in their purple and gold for green and gold.

The Norskie teammates are joining NCAA Division II Northern Michigan University football, sold on the program after speaking with Wildcats coach Kyle Nystrom and his staff.

Nystrom has been the Wildcats’ head coach since December 2017. Northern Michigan, which plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference, has a record of 9-33 under Nystrom’s leadership. Its 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What sold me was how they put things into perspective for me and my future and just the way the program is building,” said Engeseth, who will play safety or cornerback at the next level. “Also having true freshman starters last fall and a very impressive 2022 class from Wisconsin and just overall.”

Northern Michigan, located in Marquette, Michigan, inked 10 first-team all-state players between Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. The Wildcats also landed 12 all-conference players.

Oberg received an offer from Northern Michigan his junior year. They kept in touch with him and let him know he’d be a key piece for the Wildcats. He enjoyed his visit.

“What I want out of this season is to get in their program and put my head down and really get to work,” said Oberg, who will play on the offensive line. “Personally, my goals are to be in a position where I start to work in the rotation and get some playing time as soon as possible, but I know that’s gonna take a lot of work.”

Both announced their commitments Jan. 26 on Twitter.

Oberg had an offer from Idaho and preferred walk-on offers from Northern Illinois University, North Dakota and Western Kentucky. He has friends attending Northern Michigan. Another Norskie, Max Weisbrod, committed to NMU's men's basketball program in August.

“My family was very supportive with the whole process and told me that the decision was up to me, and that’s where I chose to go,” Oberg said.

Engeseth was attracted by the opportunity to start and the potential role he’d play in his freshman year at Northern Michigan.

“They told me I have a chance to go in and compete for a role to play, and obviously that is what everyone wants to do,” Engeseth said. “Only 11 guys are on the field at once. I’m just gonna keep working and try to earn one of those spots.”

Engeseth had offers from Valparaiso University, Upper Iowa, Bemidji State and Southwest Minnesota State.

Between Oberg and Engeseth they hold all-conference, all-region and all-state honors. The two-star prospect Oberg was named offensive and defensive lineman of the year in the Badger Conference in 2021. Engeseth was a Jim Leonhard Award finalist — given to the top senior high school defensive back in Wisconsin.

In 2021, DeForest finished 9-2, losing to Menomonie 29-25 in the second round of the playoffs. Engeseth recorded five interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and 39 total tackles.

Oberg posted six tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery as a defensive lineman. On offense he helped to anchor an offensive line that paved the way for 1,668 rushing yards and 22 rushing scores in 2021.

Both were selected to participate in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game.

They were also part of the DeForest team that won the WIAA Division 3 state championship in 2019. The Norskie’s defeated Menasha 8-7.

“Definitely winning the state championship back in 2019, that would be what I remember the most,” Oberg said of his favorite memory playing alongside Engeseth.

As friends growing up, the duo played football and baseball together. Now they have the opportunity to continue their football dreams together while living in the same dorm room.

“Growing up as friends and playing football and baseball with him, then becoming roommates with him is a pretty cool thing,” Engeseth said.

“We talked a lot about it and it kinda seems like any kid's dream to go play college sports with your best friend from high school,” Oberg said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.