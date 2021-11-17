What undefeated Sun Prairie football team's 'Last Dance' to state title game means to coaches, players

“Our offense is good, probably the best offense we’ve had at Franklin,” said Louis Brown, in his 11th season as the Sabers’ coach.

“I don’t think we will be able to stop him on Friday, but we will have to contain him and not allow him to get the big play,” Kaminski said about Burkett, who’s completed 71.4% of his passes while throwing for 3,151 yards and 33 touchdowns. “We know he will get his yards and he will make his throws. He’s just too great of a talent, but we have to try to disrupt his timing as much as possible and try not give up the big play.”

While Ostrenga and Hamm have much respect for Burkett, they seemed confident the Cardinals could do that.

“I’m very excited to play (Burkett),” Ostrenga said. “There is all this hype about him being the best quarterback, but we know we have the better quarterback, and I’m just ready to hit him.”

Father-son connection

Burkett and Sun Prairie junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski were the first-team quarterbacks on the WFCA Large Schools All-State team. The 6-2, 195-pound Kaminski has completed 62% of his passes for 2,423 yards and 29 touchdowns. He’s also run for six scores.