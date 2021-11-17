What undefeated Sun Prairie football team's 'Last Dance' to state title game means to coaches, players

SUN PRAIRIE — All season, the Sun Prairie football team has embraced “The Last Dance” mantra.
On Friday afternoon, undefeated Sun Prairie will meet Franklin in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.
It not only will be the Cardinals’ final game of this season, but the last game as one football program. And the Cardinals will seek to bring home the gold ball against the top-ranked Sabers (13-0).
“It’s been a great ride,” Sun Prairie coach Brian Kaminski said. “We are excited to finish this strong together.”
This is the final school year prior to Sun Prairie dividing into two high schools — Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West, which will be a new building set to open in 2022-23 and housing teams nicknamed the Wolves. Sun Prairie has one state title (in 1995 under coach Mike Hahn) in three previous appearances (including 2012 and 2017 under Kaminski).
“Now that it is finally here and this is our last football game as one school, it is just more that is fueling us to get this win and bring it home for this city,” Sun Prairie senior Addison Ostrenga said after practice earlier this week at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
The Big Eight Conference champion Cardinals (13-0) are led by a balanced offense and aggressive defense, senior teammates who’ve played football together since fourth grade and a junior quarterback who happens to be the coach’s son.
Longtime teammates
As with others in the senior class, Ostrenga and Isaac Hamm played football together since fourth grade. Back in their youth days, Ostrenga was the quarterback, handing off to running back Hamm.
Now, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Hamm is a heavily recruited defensive end, named Tuesday as a first-team All-State selection and the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools defensive player of the year.
“It’s just crazy, just realizing we were in fourth grade and thinking we have eight more years to play ball, and now we are here in our last week ever of high school football,” said Hamm, who currently has the University of Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame atop his recruitment list. “It’s kind of crazy to put that in perspective and really know it’s our last chance to go out and get it.”
Iowa commit Ostrenga, a first-team choice as an outside linebacker on the WFCA Large Schools All-State team, plays receiver and linebacker and is expected to line up at tight end in college.
“It still hasn’t kicked in that we are actually playing for what we dreamed about ever since we were in fourth grade,” the 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga said. “I just really hope we bring the gold ball back.”
Kaminski said Hamm and Ostrenga are the team’s defensive leaders who play with relentless energy. The Cardinals defense will be tasked with slowing Franklin’s potent offense led by senior quarterback Myles Burkett, who’s orally committed to UW.
“Our offense is good, probably the best offense we’ve had at Franklin,” said Louis Brown, in his 11th season as the Sabers’ coach.
“I don’t think we will be able to stop him on Friday, but we will have to contain him and not allow him to get the big play,” Kaminski said about Burkett, who’s completed 71.4% of his passes while throwing for 3,151 yards and 33 touchdowns. “We know he will get his yards and he will make his throws. He’s just too great of a talent, but we have to try to disrupt his timing as much as possible and try not give up the big play.”
While Ostrenga and Hamm have much respect for Burkett, they seemed confident the Cardinals could do that.
“I’m very excited to play (Burkett),” Ostrenga said. “There is all this hype about him being the best quarterback, but we know we have the better quarterback, and I’m just ready to hit him.”
Father-son connection
Burkett and Sun Prairie junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski were the first-team quarterbacks on the WFCA Large Schools All-State team. The 6-2, 195-pound Kaminski has completed 62% of his passes for 2,423 yards and 29 touchdowns. He’s also run for six scores.
“I’ve been down on the field forever,” said Jerry Kaminski, Brian’s son. “I can’t even remember when I wasn’t on a football field. So, it’s awesome. Just looking up to all those guys when I was younger and thinking, 'That’s what I want to do.' And now I’m in their shoes.”
It’s been a special journey for father and son.
“It’s crazy, it’s a whirlwind,” Brian Kaminski said. “It’s really been a great experience. … His first touchdown when he was a freshman, I didn’t really know how to react to it. I kind of walked by him and we just smiled. That was awkward.”
Brian Kaminski didn’t want to show favoritism toward Jerry.
“When I’m out on the field, I’m just another player,” Jerry Kaminski said, adding: “Our relationship is special. It feels like I know what he’s thinking before he says it and he knows what I’m thinking. I know he trusts me and I trust him, so I feel he’ll put me in the best situations that I need to be in.”
Sun Prairie has a formidable running attack, led by first-team All-State senior offensive lineman Evan Malcore and first-team All-State running back Cortez LeGrant, a 5-11, 160-pound junior (1,410 yards rushing, 22 touchdowns).
“He’s always had that great speed,” Brian Kaminski said about LeGrant. “He’s a true 4.4, 4.5 kid. He’s not the biggest kid in the world, but he runs strong. He has excellent vision and excellent balance, and he finishes runs.”
Jerry Kaminski has top receiving targets in senior Davis Hamilton (43 receptions, eight touchdowns), Ostrenga (42 receptions, eight touchdowns) and sophomore Connor Stauff (37 receptions, six touchdowns).
“The Ostrenga kid is pretty special,” said Brown, who grew up in Waterloo. “You always need to know where he is. He’s a big target.”
Ostrenga is extremely satisfied to know he’s preparing for the state title game after a season of hard work.
“From the first day of contact days, we were saying we want to make it to the state championship and now that we are going to make it happen, now it’s just focusing on winning that game and nothing else.”
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).