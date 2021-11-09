 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What to know about this week's WIAA high school football semifinals
0 Comments
alert
WIAA FOOTBALL PREVIEW

What to know about this week's WIAA high school football semifinals

  • 0
Michael Gnorski

Waunakee's Michael Gnorski (22), who had 12 carries for 57 yards and three touchdowns, hauls in his only catch of the night, good for 20 yards, during the first half of the Warirors' 50-12 win over the Golden Beavers on Friday night in Waunakee.

 DAN LARSON Capital Newspapers

Five area high school football teams are on the doorstep of reaching WIAA state championship games. Here’s a look at the state semifinal games to watch involving area teams in Week 4 of the playoffs, scheduled for neutral sites.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Friday’s games

Top-seeded Sun Prairie (12-0) vs. top-seeded Mukwonago (11-1), Division 1, at Oconomowoc, 7 p.m.  Big Eight Conference champion Sun Prairie, trailing 17-14 at halftime, scored 17 consecutive second-half points on Alex Oehlein’s 32-yard field goal and two Cortez LeGrant touchdown runs, then held off Middleton 31-24 in last Friday’s quarterfinal. Junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, coach Brian Kaminski’s son, threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns and LeGrant rushed for 150 yards on 26 attempts. Senior defensive end Isaac Hamm had 10 total tackles, including five solo, with a sack. Senior outside linebacker Addison Ostrenga, an Iowa commit, had seven total tackles.

Mukwonago, which shared the Classic 8 Conference title with Muskego, defeated Muskego 35-14 last week. Mukwonago opened a 21-7 lead, then pulled away with touchdown runs by Jake Adams and Will Stang. Mukwonago gained 284 yards rushing against Muskego, led by Stang (130 yards, two touchdowns) and Adams (124 yards, two touchdowns). Evan Herbig completed nine of his 10 passes, with Jake Timmers catching eight passes for 54 yards.

The winner will play either third-seeded Appleton North or top-seeded Franklin in the final.

Top-seeded Waunakee (12-0) vs. fourth-seeded Hartford (9-3), Division 2, at Waukesha West, 7 p.m.  Badger Large Conference champion Waunakee had a second consecutive narrow victory, edging Menomonie 28-27. Coach Pat Rice’s team jumped out to a 20-0 lead behind Aidan Driscoll’s two field goals and touchdown runs by Michael Gnorski and Ben Farnsworth before Menomonie stormed back to take a 21-20 advantage. Warriors quarterback Quentin Keene connected with Peter James on a 52-yard touchdown pass and Keene threw a two-point conversion pass to Andrew Keller with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left, putting Waunakee ahead 28-20. Menomonie’s late bid to tie the game failed due to a missed extra point. Gnorski ran for 104 yards.

Hartford, which finished tied with Mequon Homestead for second in the North Shore Conference, opened a 35-7 lead over Pulaski, then held on for a 35-28 victory. Austin Kutz threw two touchdown passes and A.J. Pepin rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

The winner will play either sixth-seeded Wales Kettle Moraine or top-seeded Homestead.

Fifth-seeded Monroe (10-2) vs. fifth-seeded Pewaukee (10-2), Division 3, at Muskego, 7 p.m.  Monroe rallied from a 14-0 deficit and pulled out a 28-14 victory over Jefferson. Alex Hernandez ran for 214 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns and Keatin Sweeney had 92 yards rushing and two scores as the Cheesemakers, coached by Toby Golembiewski, gained 391 yards rushing out of the Delaware Wing-T offense.

Pewaukee, which finished second in the Parkland Conference behind Waukesha Catholic Memorial, scratched out a 14-0 victory over Whitefish Bay. Whitefish Bay won the statistical battle, but Pewaukee’s Nick Dettlaff scored on a 5-yard run with 8:37 left in the second quarter and Carson Hansen scored on a 3-yard run with 11:53 to play.

The winner will play either third-seeded Rice Lake or second-seeded Menasha.

Second-seeded Columbus (11-1) vs. top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial (12-0), Division 4, at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m. — Columbus spent last week preparing for two opponents  Madison Edgewood and Kewaskum  while the player eligibility situation involving Edgewood finally received a judgment Friday, with Edgewood removed from the playoffs. Columbus, coached by Andrew Selgrad, scored 27 second-quarter points, building a 34-0 lead, en route to a 44-7 victory over Kewaskum on Saturday night. Colton Brunell rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns and Andrew Pfeffer added 122 yards rushing and one touchdown.

Next up is perennial power Catholic Memorial, which routed Denmark 44-0. Rory Fox threw four touchdown passes.

The winner will play either second-seeded Ellsworth or second-seeded Freedom.

'Long week' for Columbus waiting out Edgewood's fight with WIAA ends with blowout win in state quarterfinals

Fourth-seeded Belleville (10-2) vs. fifth-seeded Mayville (10-2), Division 5, at McFarland, 7 p.m.  Belleville continued its hot run through postseason, overcoming a 20-7 second-quarter deficit and upending Brodhead/Juda 35-20. Belleville quarterback Trevor Syse threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Nolden, coach Michael Nolden’s cousin, had two touchdown catches.

Mayville rallied from 21-13 and 27-19 deficits and scored 15 fourth-quarter points during a 34-27 victory over Campbellsport. Blake Schraufnagel rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns for Mayville, which avenged a regular-season loss to Campbellsport.

The winner will play either top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas or second-seeded Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

(This report includes information and statistics from the State Journal, teams, other reports and WisSports.net.)

— Jon Masson 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' loss to the Chiefs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics