What to know about this week's WIAA high school football semifinals

Five area high school football teams are on the doorstep of reaching WIAA state championship games. Here’s a look at the state semifinal games to watch involving area teams in Week 4 of the playoffs, scheduled for neutral sites.
Friday’s games
Top-seeded Sun Prairie (12-0) vs. top-seeded Mukwonago (11-1), Division 1, at Oconomowoc, 7 p.m. — Big Eight Conference champion Sun Prairie, trailing 17-14 at halftime, scored 17 consecutive second-half points on Alex Oehlein’s 32-yard field goal and two Cortez LeGrant touchdown runs, then held off Middleton 31-24 in last Friday’s quarterfinal. Junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, coach Brian Kaminski’s son, threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns and LeGrant rushed for 150 yards on 26 attempts. Senior defensive end Isaac Hamm had 10 total tackles, including five solo, with a sack. Senior outside linebacker Addison Ostrenga, an Iowa commit, had seven total tackles.
Mukwonago, which shared the Classic 8 Conference title with Muskego, defeated Muskego 35-14 last week. Mukwonago opened a 21-7 lead, then pulled away with touchdown runs by Jake Adams and Will Stang. Mukwonago gained 284 yards rushing against Muskego, led by Stang (130 yards, two touchdowns) and Adams (124 yards, two touchdowns). Evan Herbig completed nine of his 10 passes, with Jake Timmers catching eight passes for 54 yards.
The winner will play either third-seeded Appleton North or top-seeded Franklin in the final.
Top-seeded Waunakee (12-0) vs. fourth-seeded Hartford (9-3), Division 2, at Waukesha West, 7 p.m. — Badger Large Conference champion Waunakee had a second consecutive narrow victory, edging Menomonie 28-27. Coach Pat Rice’s team jumped out to a 20-0 lead behind Aidan Driscoll’s two field goals and touchdown runs by Michael Gnorski and Ben Farnsworth before Menomonie stormed back to take a 21-20 advantage. Warriors quarterback Quentin Keene connected with Peter James on a 52-yard touchdown pass and Keene threw a two-point conversion pass to Andrew Keller with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left, putting Waunakee ahead 28-20. Menomonie’s late bid to tie the game failed due to a missed extra point. Gnorski ran for 104 yards.
Hartford, which finished tied with Mequon Homestead for second in the North Shore Conference, opened a 35-7 lead over Pulaski, then held on for a 35-28 victory. Austin Kutz threw two touchdown passes and A.J. Pepin rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
The winner will play either sixth-seeded Wales Kettle Moraine or top-seeded Homestead.
Fifth-seeded Monroe (10-2) vs. fifth-seeded Pewaukee (10-2), Division 3, at Muskego, 7 p.m. — Monroe rallied from a 14-0 deficit and pulled out a 28-14 victory over Jefferson. Alex Hernandez ran for 214 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns and Keatin Sweeney had 92 yards rushing and two scores as the Cheesemakers, coached by Toby Golembiewski, gained 391 yards rushing out of the Delaware Wing-T offense.
Pewaukee, which finished second in the Parkland Conference behind Waukesha Catholic Memorial, scratched out a 14-0 victory over Whitefish Bay. Whitefish Bay won the statistical battle, but Pewaukee’s Nick Dettlaff scored on a 5-yard run with 8:37 left in the second quarter and Carson Hansen scored on a 3-yard run with 11:53 to play.
The winner will play either third-seeded Rice Lake or second-seeded Menasha.
Second-seeded Columbus (11-1) vs. top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial (12-0), Division 4, at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m. — Columbus spent last week preparing for two opponents — Madison Edgewood and Kewaskum — while the player eligibility situation involving Edgewood finally received a judgment Friday, with Edgewood removed from the playoffs. Columbus, coached by Andrew Selgrad, scored 27 second-quarter points, building a 34-0 lead, en route to a 44-7 victory over Kewaskum on Saturday night. Colton Brunell rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns and Andrew Pfeffer added 122 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Next up is perennial power Catholic Memorial, which routed Denmark 44-0. Rory Fox threw four touchdown passes.
The winner will play either second-seeded Ellsworth or second-seeded Freedom.
'Long week' for Columbus waiting out Edgewood's fight with WIAA ends with blowout win in state quarterfinals
Fourth-seeded Belleville (10-2) vs. fifth-seeded Mayville (10-2), Division 5, at McFarland, 7 p.m. — Belleville continued its hot run through postseason, overcoming a 20-7 second-quarter deficit and upending Brodhead/Juda 35-20. Belleville quarterback Trevor Syse threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Nolden, coach Michael Nolden’s cousin, had two touchdown catches.
Mayville rallied from 21-13 and 27-19 deficits and scored 15 fourth-quarter points during a 34-27 victory over Campbellsport. Blake Schraufnagel rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns for Mayville, which avenged a regular-season loss to Campbellsport.
The winner will play either top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas or second-seeded Wittenberg-Birnamwood.
(This report includes information and statistics from the State Journal, teams, other reports and WisSports.net.)
— Jon Masson
Madison-area football preview: Monroe's J.T. Seagreaves, Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon among 10 players you need to know
Anthony Nolden, sr., HB/WR/OLB/DB, Belleville
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Nolden had 25 receptions, averaging 20.8 yards per catch, and scored eight receiving touchdowns, which was third-best in the state during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. He also had five interceptions (tied for second in the state, according to WisSports.net) and 52 tackles, three tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for 6-1 Belleville, which will be in the SWAL this fall. Nolden is among the senior receivers to watch by WisSports.net. He’s the cousin of Belleville coach Mike Nolden.
Trevor Syse, sr., QB/SS, Belleville
The 6-2, 180-pound Syse started the season as a backup prior to taking over the starting role due to an injury and wound up with the second-most passing yards and third-most touchdown passes in the state in the alternate season. The left-hander completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,481 yards and 17 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns for Belleville, which finished ranked sixth among small-sized schools in the state coaches’ poll. He was listed among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net.
Trey Colts, sr., RB/LB, Cambridge
The 5-foot-8, 150-pound Colts was an Eastern Suburban second-team all-conference selection at both running back and inside linebacker as a junior. He finished the fall 2020 season leading the team in rushing yards and receiving yards and was second on the team in tackles.
Mason Folkers, jr., QB/LB, Madison Edgewood
The 6-1, 184-pound Folkers demonstrated athleticism and playmaking ability at quarterback when the Crusaders finished 5-3 playing in the fall of 2020. He was inserted after an injury at the position and wound up throwing for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushing for 246 yards and five touchdowns for Edgewood, which will play in the Rock Valley.
Jackson Trudgeon, sr., DB/WR, Madison Edgewood
The 6-1, 178-pound Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on, was an all-around standout in fall 2020. He had 77 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions as a defensive back. He also had 37 receptions for 552 yards and eight touchdowns, 143 yards passing, 108 yards rushing and was a dangerous return specialist. He was rated as the No. 2 senior defensive back and 34th senior overall entering the season by WisSports.net.
Bryce Frank, sr., RB/SS/K/P/KR/PR, Marshall
The 5-10, 180-pound Frank was an Eastern Suburban first-team all-conference selection in 2020 at running back and return specialist, second-team all-conference pick at outside linebacker and was an all-conference honorable-mention choice at kicker. Frank was the Eastern Suburban offensive player of the year for the 2020 season. He’s regarded as a player to watch among senior running backs by WisSports.net.
Dadon Gillen, jr., WR/DB, McFarland
The 6-1, 180-pound Gillen should be a top target on offense after catching 24 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in McFarland’s five games in the spring. He also had 27 tackles on defense for the Spartans, who will play in the revamped Rock Valley this fall.
J.T. Seagreaves, sr., DE/TE/RB/WR, Monroe
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Seagreaves, who’s orally committed to UW for football, was defensive player of the year and a first-team choice as a defensive end and receiver in the Rock Valley Large during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. This fall, with Monroe playing in the realigned Rock Valley, Seagreaves again will play defensive end, but likely will see time at right halfback in the Wing-T. Entering this season, he was ranked as the No. 2 senior tight end in the state and No. 11 senior overall by WisSports.net.
Zach Gloudeman, sr., LB/RB, River Valley
The 6-1, 215-pound Gloudeman was a SWC first-team all-conference linebacker (36 tackles) and running back (618 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, along with 14 receptions) in 2020. He’s receiving NCAA Division I interest, including a preferred walk-on offer from UW, according to River Valley coach Tim Eastlick. Gloudeman was ranked as the No. 3 senior linebacker and No. 23 senior overall entering the season by WisSports.net.
Eugene Wolff, sr., RB/LB, Waterloo
The 6-0, 185-pound Wolff was an Eastern Suburban first-team all-conference selection in 2020 at running back and outside linebacker for the Pirates. Wolff led the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns and anchored Waterloo’s defense last season. He’s ranked as a player to watch among senior running backs and senior linebackers by WisSports.net.