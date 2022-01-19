What made scoring 1,000 points special for Wisconsin football commit, Monroe senior J.T. Seagreaves

Reaching a historic milestone in the same week is fitting, considering how connected J.T. Seagreaves and Carson Luzinger's basketball career's have been.
The Monroe duo have played together for eight years. And this will be the last season together for the seniors. It will also be the last competitive basketball season for Seagreaves, who will play tight end with the University of Wisconsin football team next year.
In back-to-back games the pair became the 11th and 12th players in program history to reach 1,000 career points. Their journey to those games together began long before they stepped foot on a high school floor.
Luezinger reached 1,000 in the second half against Milwaukee Bay View. At halftime the senior knew he was close to 1,000, and got came out of the break looking to reach the milestone quickly. He did halfway through the second half as the Cheesemakers went on to win 73-47.
"I was proud of him," Seagreaves said. "I know he puts in a lot of work, and for him to get there it was really fun to see."
Seagraves reached 1,000 points one night later in a highly contest 52-50 victory over Madison Edgewood when the game was still in the balance.
"Getting to 1,000 points towards the end it was a big momentum swing I felt like helped us pull through," Seagreaves said.
"To see him get it the next night, it was cool to see all the support that he had because I know all the support he had I also had," Luezinger said.
Known more for his abilities on the football field, Seagreaves amassed 1,294 rushing yards and averaged more than 9 yards a carry his senior season as a running back in Monroe's Wing-T. The 6-foot-6 running back scored 18 touchdowns and helped his team reach the WIAA Division 2 State semifinals. The 14th-ranked prospect in the state according to 247Sports, he's expected to play tight end with the Badgers.
"It's weird to think I'm going to be done with basketball after this season," Seagreaves said.
The seniors are each averaging more than 21 points this season. Seagreaves also became Monroe's all-time leading rebounder the night he reached 1,000. The Cheesemakers (13-1, 7-0 Badger West) lead the conference and have won nine straight heading into Saturday's Badger Challenge matchup with DeForest.
Meet the Wisconsin high school football players who committed to play Division I
Ashton Beers, OG, Minnesota
COMMITTED!! #RTB #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/ZkUtVABNUx— Ashton Beers (@beers_ashton) December 6, 2021
The Slinger High School offensive lineman committed to Minnesota on Dec. 5 after previously committing to North Dakota State. He got offers from 13 different schools, including Air Force, Buffalo, Central Michigan and Columbia. Beers is ranked 128th in the nation at his position and 14th in the state of Wisconsin, according to 247Sports.
Cole Berghorn, ATH, Minnesota
I’d like to announce I will be continuing my football career at the University of Minnesota! @GopherFootball @Shakes_GopherFB @Coach_Fleck @derik_lecaptain #GoGophers pic.twitter.com/ncqNTNJQny— Cole (@ColeBerghorn22) December 6, 2021
Berghorn announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers on December 6. The 2021 large school all-state selection was fourth in the state with 2,178 rushing yards, and tied for eighth with 27 rushing touchdowns for Lake Geneva Badger High School, who finished 8-3. He is 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds according to 247 sports.
Joe Brunner, OT, Wisconsin
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Brunner, a four-star recruit, is considered the No. 1 prospect in Wisconsin per 247Sports and Rivals. He joins his older brother Thomas Brunner, who transferred to Wisconsin from Northern Illinois this summer. As a member of Whitefish Bay High School, Joe Brunner earned first-team all-state and the coveted Joe Thomas award, given to the best senior offensive lineman in Wisconsin. Brunner ranks as Wisconsin’s top commit out of the class of 2022 thus far.
Myles Burkett, QB, Wisconsin
All are welcome to my signing at 3:15 Wednesday December 15th, in the Franklin High School auditorium..media please get in touch with our AD @MrJordanHein…hope to see you all there! #OnWisconsin ❤️🤍 @FranklinSabers @FPSDistrictWI pic.twitter.com/5ROfHkEVai— Myles Burkett (@myles_burkett) December 8, 2021
Burkett, the quarterback out of Franklin High School, selected Wisconsin to continue his football career after receiving offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois and Miami (Ohio). He led Franklin to the WIAA Division 1 state title over Sun Prairie this year. The three-star recruit and Associated Press state player of the year had 3,427 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. He also had 335 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
John Clifford, OL, Wisconsin
Excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin. Thank you to all my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me throughout my career so far. Let’s get to work.🔴⚪️ #AGTG #BADA22BADGERS @WtownFootball @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/UqT2BISIt9— John Clifford ‘22 (@CliffyJ88) November 2, 2021
Clifford announced Nov. 2 on his Twitter that he had committed to Wisconsin. The Badgers see him as an interior offensive lineman in the future. Clifford was primarily a tight end and defensive end for Watertown. He accepted a walk-on offer from the Badgers and is a two-star recruit.
Jerry Cross, TE, Penn State
107% LOCKED IN. It’s been fun but I am shutting down my recruitment. To all my brothers let’s continue to build and make this the best class to come out of Penn State!💙#weare22 pic.twitter.com/10HqPcjhvc— Jerry Cross (@thejerrycross) May 27, 2021
Cross selected Penn State after visits to Iowa, Iowa State and Wisconsin. The four-star recruit attends Rufus King High School in Milwaukee. Cross comes in at 6-foot-6, 245 pound. His decision dates back July 2020 where he received his offer from Penn State.
Abiathar Curry, OT, Northern Illinois
@CoachAgpalsa @NIUCoachHammock @NIU_Football pic.twitter.com/cfX5b7M7Uc— ABIATHAR CURRY (@CurryAbiathar) September 21, 2021
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle out of Janesville Parker committed to the Huskies on Sept. 21. He will join an NIU team coming off a MAC championship in 2021. Curry also competed in shot put and discus for Parker’s track team, although he is not expected to continue throwing in college.
Jack Dotzler, OT, Iowa
I was born to be a Hawkeye. I am 100% COMMITTED to the University of Iowa! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.💛🖤🐤 @HawkeyeFootball #swarm22 pic.twitter.com/hp1ydpMwfv— Jack Dotzler (@jack_dotzler) June 3, 2021
The three-star offensive tackle decided to join Iowa after offers from Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Penn State, Harvard and Dartmouth. 247Sports has Dotzler as the ninth-ranked prospect in Wisconsin and 73rd OT in the country. He helped pave the way for Waunakee’s 14-0 record on the way to its WIAA Division 2 state championship.
Drew Evans, IOL, Wisconsin
Proud to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin! #onwisconsin pic.twitter.com/iJF1rJdwp0— Drew Evans (@drewber_evans) December 1, 2021
Evans announced his commitment to Wisconsin as a walk-on on Dec. 1. Evans is a two-star recruit coming in at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds out of Fort Atkinson High School, which went 7-2 during the regular season and earned WIAA Division 3 playoff berth with a rushing attack that put up 1,626 yards on the ground to go along with 17 touchdowns.
Greyton Gannon, QB, South Dakota State
COMMITTED!!! #GoJacks pic.twitter.com/N0GDnzVobM— Greyton Gannon (@greyton_gannon) July 1, 2021
Gannon will join South Dakota State after receiving other offers from Eastern Illinois and North Dakota State. He is a two-star quarterback recruit out of Mukwonago High School, which put together a 11-2 overall record in 2021 but fell just short in the WIAA level 4 playoff game with its 38-31 loss to Sun Prairie.
Zach Gloudeman, RB, Wisconsin
I’m very excited to announce that I have accepted a PWO from the University of Wisconsin! I’m grateful for all the help I’ve received from my family, coaches and teammates for helping me to this point. @CoachHaering @efjohnson1972 @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/mAt0B24n6v— Zach (@zach_gloudeman) December 10, 2021
Gloudeman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Wisconsin. He played linebacker and running back in for River Valley High School. Last season, Gloudeman was named to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference's first team offense and defense.
Max Grand, RB, Minnesota
〽️〽️ ROW THE BOAT 〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/bYxLYR5Jlr— Max Grand (@MaxGrand6) October 28, 2021
Grand, the two-star running back recruit out of Ellsworth high school, will join Minnesota as a walk-on after committing to the Gophers in late October. Grand helped lead Ellsworth to a 12-1 record. He accounted for 1,634 of his team's 3,698 rushing yards last season. He also ran for 17 touchdowns.
Isaac Hamm, DL, Wisconsin
We've been waitin' for this one! HE’S A BADGER! @Isaachamm24 is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/KPOer28WZA— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 16, 2021
The defensive end out of Sun Prairie, the No. 4 prospect in Wisconsin, officially announced he's joining the Badgers during a Wednesday evening ceremony. He visited Wisconsin on June 4 and Louisville two weeks later. Ohio State was also pressing for his services. Hamm had 73 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021.
Carson Hinzman, IOL, Ohio State
Ready to get to work!!!🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/EMa1JtTFyP— Carson Hinzman (@HinzmanCarson) January 4, 2022
The Saint Croix Central lineman announced his commitment to Ohio State Jan. 4. Hinzman is a four-star prospect per 247Sports. He had offers from Iowa, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Alabama. Hinzman was part of an offensive line that laid the groundwork for the Panthers rushing attack, who posted 2,092 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021.
Andrew Keller, TE, Iowa State
608➡️515— Andrew Keller (@AndrewKeller50) July 4, 2021
Lets roll‼️🌪🌪 @T_Mouser @ISUMattCampbell @DerekHoodjer @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/5J81vtYXdm
Keller made the commitment to Iowa State in July after a visit to both Iowa and Iowa State. The three-star recruit had other offers from Michigan State, Kent State, Minnesota, Texas, Indiana, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Toledo. Keller was part of the Waunakee team that won the WIAA Division 2 state title, along with his teammate Jack Dotzler that joined Iowa State rival Iowa.
Luna Larson, LB, Wisconsin
I want to thank all my coaches @BarabooFootbal1 , my teammates, and my family for their support over the years. Looking forward to continuing my academic and football career (PWO) at the University of Wisconsin. #OnWisconsin @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @CoachHaering pic.twitter.com/TpR7DZkHwy— Luna Larson (@LunaLar06638257) December 1, 2021
Larson, a three-star recruit, chose Wisconsin after receiving offers from Buffalo, Georgetown, University of Pennsylvania, Air Force and Central Michigan. He joins the Badgers as a walk-on. He played both QB and LB for Baraboo this season, where logged 65 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Deven Magli, CB, Wisconsin
Excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic career as a Badger! #committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/eRhOoucCnD— Deven Magli (@DevenMagli2) December 14, 2021
Magli will join the Wisconsin Badgers after decommitting from North Dakota. The two-star recruit originally committed to the Flying Hawks in July. In 2021 for DeForest, Magli racked up three interceptions. Two of which he took back for touchdowns.
Evan Malcore, OT, Northern Illinois
I am excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and football career at Northern Illinois University. I am thankful for my family, coaches, and teammates who have made this possible. Go Huskies! 🔴⚫️ @CoachAgpalsa @NIUCoachHammock pic.twitter.com/oH65UuCJPE— Evan Malcore (@evanmalcore) June 13, 2021
Malcore, a two-star prospect, committed to Northern Illinois back in June. He was a piece of the 13-1 Sun Prairie team that fell short in the WIAA Division 1 state title game. He is the 23rd-ranked prospect in Wisconsin according to 247Sports.
Jayden Montgomery, LB, Iowa
#AGTG Beyond excited to announce that I have received an offer and am committing to The University of Iowa! Born and raised a Hawkeye. Dream come true🖤💛 Thanks to everyone who has helped me get to this point! #Swarm22 @TylerBarnesIOWA @CoachSWallace @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/BJZsrw2nAR— Jayden Montgomery (@JaydenMontgo02) June 9, 2021
The Bay Port standout had his senior season cut short due to a torn ACL. Montgomery only played in five games his last two high school seasons, but he impressed enough to pick up offers from the University of Pennsylvania, Indiana State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Iowa, whose offer he accepted over the summer.
Barrett Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
Nelson, a thee-star recruit, picked Wisconsin in June over Iowa State, Nebraska, Michigan, Purdue, Iowa and Kent State. Nelson, whose brother Jack is a guard on the Badgers, worked the trenches for a Stoughton team that compiled 1,551 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 2021.
Joey Okla, OG, Illinois
Committed! Huge thanks to my Family, friends, and coaches for making me the man I am today. Also, a big thanks to @BretBielema @Coach_BMiller and the rest of the Illinois staff for believing in me! #Illini #famILLy22 pic.twitter.com/WBU5EGgpNP— Joey Okla (@JoeyOkla) February 5, 2021
Okla committed to the Fighting Illini back on Feb. 5, with his only other Division I offer coming from Eastern Illinois. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman out of Hartland Arrowhead is ranked 21st nationally for offensive guards and sixth in the state by Rivals.
Addison Ostrenga, TE, Iowa
I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and football career at The University of Iowa! I want to thank my family for all of their sacrifices, as well as my coaches and teammates for their support through this process🐤🏈 #Swarm22 #GOHAWKEYES pic.twitter.com/Rc7uzkQucs— Addison Ostrenga (@AddisonOstrenga) July 16, 2021
The two-sport athlete verbally committed to the Hawkeyes in July after interest from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Northern Iowa. The three-star TE recruit was previously committed to play baseball at Iowa before receiving an offer to play football with the Hawkeyes. Ostrenga helped lead Sun Prairie to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state championship, where it lost to Franklin and another top UW recruit.
Gavin Proudfoot, OL, Northern Iowa
After a great conversation with @CoachMarkFarley on Sunday morning, I am honored to announce my commitment to the University of Northern Iowa! Go Panthers 🟣🟡 @BrycePaup @RyanClanton @UNIFootball @PrepRedzone pic.twitter.com/Gpmm5P6RGH— Gavin Proudfoot (@ProudfootGavin) December 14, 2021
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to UNI on December 13. He also received offers from Winona State and Northern State. He helped anchor an Onalaska Luther attack that rushed for 1,957 yards and 23 touchdowns this past season.
Max Rader, OT, North Dakota State
Committed!! 🔰🦬🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/3uze3LaeZA— Max Rader (@maxrader_1) July 7, 2021
The Notre Dame De La Baie Academy lineman verbally committed to North Dakota State on July 7. He also received offers from Wisconsin, Eastern Michigan and Northern Iowa. He is listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds and rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals. He was limited by a shoulder injury suffered in the final game of the alternate spring season on May 8 but was able to return to play on senior night in mid-October.
Matthew Schecklman, QB, Northern Iowa
Committed!! 🟣🟡 pic.twitter.com/iCriNYcPEC— Matthew Schecklman (@MSchecklman12) July 26, 2021
The Appleton North quarterback announced his commitment to UNI on July 26. He also received offers from Bemidji State, Minnesota State- Mankato, Northern State and St. Norbert College. His 1,565 passing yards plus 19 TD throws helped North finish 10-3 and reach the Division 1 state semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Franklin.
Billy Schrauth, OL, Notre Dame
The wait is over. Thank you God!☘️☘️ #GoIrish #IRISHRISING22 pic.twitter.com/ObJEWZyvyU— Billy Schrauth (@SchrauthBilly) December 10, 2021
After visits to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Notre Dame, Schrauth announced Dec. 10 that he would be committing to Notre Dame. The four-star commit out of St. Mary’s Springs High School is the No. 3 prospect in Wisconsin and No. 9 interior offensive-line recruit in the nation per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder helped lead St. Mary’s Springs to a berth in the WIAA Division 6 playoffs and a 11-3 overall record, though they’d fall short to Colby high school 22-7. He was also recognized as a 2022 All-American and will compete in the All-American Bowl Jan. 8.
Chad Schuster, OT, Syracuse
Committed! #COMMIT2CU2E pic.twitter.com/GRjFxmNw3N— Chad Schuster (@_ChadSchuster_) August 25, 2021
Schuster is heading from Wisconsin to New York with his commitment to Syracuse in August. The three-star recruit had offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Toledo, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State and South Dakota. Schuster was a pillar of the Franklin High School team that won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, protecting quarterback and Wisconsin commit Myles Burkett.
J.T. Seagreaves, TE, Wisconsin
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
The 6-foot-6 tight end from Monroe accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin just 11 days after receiving it. Seagreaves only caught 11 passes this season but converted to a running back role in the Cheesemakers’ Wing-T offense. He rushed for 1,294 yards on 135 carries.
Eli Stein, LS, Arkansas
COMMITTED🐗🐗🐗@RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/Yc0a52Clvv— Eli Stein (@EliStein10) June 22, 2021
The tight end/linebacker out of Cambridge high school committed to Arkansas as a long snapper after receiving interest from Baylor, Illinois, Stanford and Wisconsin. Stein was voted a 2022 All-American and will compete in the All-American Bowl.
Cole Toennies, WR, Wisconsin
Hometown boy! @ColeToennies is in the game - Welcome to the Wisconsin family! pic.twitter.com/DvnKEtnTXT— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 15, 2021
The receiver/cornerback from Middleton committed to Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on. He led Middleton in 2021 with 40 receptions, 710 yards and 10 touchdowns. His production earned him first-team All-Big Eight Conference honors on offense and defense, and he was also first-team WFCA all-state.
Jackson Trudgeon, WR/S, Wisconsin
Great day and win yesterday. 1 more to go! pic.twitter.com/v6eIetnsJB— Jackson Trudgeon (@jaxtrudgeon) November 21, 2021
Trudgeon committed to Wisconsin as a walk-on in June. He doesn’t have a star rating per 247Sports. The Madison Edgewood product had 50 receptions for 1,060 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021 at wide receiver, which is where he projects to play in college.