What made scoring 1,000 points special for Wisconsin football commit, Monroe senior J.T. Seagreaves
Monroe's JT Seagreaves became the 12th player in program history last week to score 1,000 career points.

Reaching a historic milestone in the same week is fitting, considering how connected J.T. Seagreaves and Carson Luzinger's basketball career's have been.

The Monroe duo have played together for eight years. And this will be the last season together for the seniors. It will also be the last competitive basketball season for Seagreaves, who will play tight end with the University of Wisconsin football team next year.

In back-to-back games the pair became the 11th and 12th players in program history to reach 1,000 career points. Their journey to those games together began long before they stepped foot on a high school floor.

Luezinger reached 1,000 in the second half against Milwaukee Bay View. At halftime the senior knew he was close to 1,000, and got came out of the break looking to reach the milestone quickly. He did halfway through the second half as the Cheesemakers went on to win 73-47.

"I was proud of him," Seagreaves said. "I know he puts in a lot of work, and for him to get there it was really fun to see."

Seagraves reached 1,000 points one night later in a highly contest 52-50 victory over Madison Edgewood when the game was still in the balance.

"Getting to 1,000 points towards the end it was a big momentum swing I felt like helped us pull through," Seagreaves said.

"To see him get it the next night, it was cool to see all the support that he had because I know all the support he had I also had," Luezinger said.

Known more for his abilities on the football field, Seagreaves amassed 1,294 rushing yards and averaged more than 9 yards a carry his senior season as a running back in Monroe's Wing-T. The 6-foot-6 running back scored 18 touchdowns and helped his team reach the WIAA Division 2 State semifinals. The 14th-ranked prospect in the state according to 247Sports, he's expected to play tight end with the Badgers. 

"It's weird to think I'm going to be done with basketball after this season," Seagreaves said.

The seniors are each averaging more than 21 points this season. Seagreaves also became Monroe's all-time leading rebounder the night he reached 1,000. The Cheesemakers (13-1, 7-0 Badger West) lead the conference and have won nine straight heading into Saturday's Badger Challenge matchup with DeForest.

