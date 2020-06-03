WFCA Hall of Famer Ron Grovesteen steps down as Evansville football coach

Grovesteen was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001.

According to his WFCA Hall of Fame bio, his teaching career began at Beloit Aldrich High School from 1970-73 and he coached as an assistant in football, basketball and track and field. Beloit won the Big Eight title in football in 1972.

He moved to Evansville in 1973, teaching and coaching at the high school. He was defensive coordinator for coach Bob Berezowitz from 1973-81. He then became head coach and that year his team won the Rock Valley title. He was defensive line coach at UW-Whitewater in 1982. In 1983, he returned to Evansville as head football coach and began his long run as coach there.

Also according to the bio, he began his prep playing career in 1961 at Tomah High School. He lettered four years in football, basketball and baseball at Tomah. As a senior, he was all-state in all three sports and earned All-American honors in basketball as a guard. He was a standout quarterback in football.

He played football, basketball and baseball at Milton College, lettering in all three sports for four years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in broad field social studies with a history minor in 1970. He was inducted into the Milton College Hall of Fame in 1977.

After college, he had free-agent tryouts with the Chicago Bears, St. Louis Cardinals and New England Patriots and workouts with the Baltimore Colts and San Francisco 49ers. He played with the Rockford Rams of the Central States Football League for four years.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.