Reed Ryan, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior from Waunakee, has been named the state’s Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
The WFCA announced its large-school and small-school All-State teams on Monday, with eight area players making the large-schools team and two making the small-schools list.
Ryan, a North Dakota State recruit, totaled 80 tackles for the 12-1 Warriors, who missed out on a chance to defend their WIAA Division 2 state championship with a 20-13 loss to 2017 runner-up Brookfield Central in a state semifinal on Friday.
Ryan had 18 sacks and 37 tackles for loss, recovered four fumbles and returned one for a touchdown. His Warriors, the unbeaten Badger North Conference champions, allowed 158.4 yards and 6.2 points per game.
Two other Waunakee players made the first team. Austin Keller, a 6-2, 220-pound senior tight end, caught 35 passes for 555 yards and five touchdowns for the Warriors.
Waunakee’s Chase Maier, a 6-4, 205-pound senior offensive lineman, made the first team after leading an offensive line that helped the Warriors produce 182.5 yards passing, 300 total yards and 42.2 points per game.
Sun Prairie, which went 10-2, tied for the Big Eight Conference title and lost to Fond du Lac in a state quarterfinal, had two players make the first team.
Cooper Nelson, a 6-4, 180-pound senior wide receiver, caught 60 passes for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Cardinals despite being slowed by an injury late in the regular season.
Sun Prairie’s Ben Johnson, a 6-4, 305-pound senior offensive lineman, led an offense that produced 144.1 yards rushing, 212 yards passing and 38.8 points per game.
Also making the large-schools first team were:
Keeanu Benton, a 6-4, 280-pound senior defensive lineman from Janesville Craig who will play next year at the University of Wisconsin, totaled 75 tackles, seven for loss, and two sacks as the Cougars went 6-4.
Matthew Wedig, a 6-4, 220-pound outside linebacker who also handled tight end and kicking/punting duties at Beloit Memorial, playing for his father, coach Rodney Wedig. The Illinois State commit led the Purple Knights with 62 tackles, seven for loss, with two sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
Jack Nelson, a 6-7, 270-pound junior offensive lineman from Stoughton, already has committed to the University of Wisconsin. He helped the Vikings to a 6-4 season and team averages of 24.4 points, 211 yards rushing and 128 yards passing per game.
Area players (all seniors) earning honorable mention on the large-schools team were quarterbacks Jordan Bishop of Monona Grove, Richie Gilles of Sun Prairie and Jarrett Wulf of Waunakee; lineman Nathan Miller of Waunakee; wide receiver Sawyer Maly of Waunakee; inside linebacker Hakeem McCullers of Sun Prairie; and defensive back Jeremiah Jordan of Madison Memorial.
The offensive player of the year for large schools was Pulaski senior running back Dylan Hendricks, who played quarterback in the Raiders' single-wing offense and rushed for 2,833 yards and 32 touchdowns on 404 carries and threw for 776 yards and eight TDs. He finished with 6,359 career rushing yards, fourth on the state's all-time list.
Middleton defensive coordinator Tom Cabalka was named large-school assistant coach of the year.
Small schools
Teagan Herschleb, a 6-2, 160-pound junior defensive back from Columbus, was named to the all-state first team. He totaled 66 tackles, one for loss, and intercepted eight passes for the 1-8 Cardinals.
The first-team kicker was Curtis Cox, a 5-11, 175-pound senior from Mineral Point. Cox made three of eight field-goal attempts and 43 of 80 extra-point attempts on the season.
Lake Mills’ Harley Jones, a 6-foot, 250-pound senior, and Edgerton’s Jordan Lietz, a 6-2, 215-pound senior, both made the small-schools honorable mention list at offensive lineman and defensive lineman.
Other area players making the small-schools honorable mention list on offense were Mineral Point junior quarterback Isaac Lindsey, Edgerton junior running back Devin Jorgenson, Cambridge senior runner back Riley Olson, Cambridge senior receiver Rudy Hommen and Johnson Creek senior tight end Lucas Sullivan.
Other area defensive honorable mention picks were Edgerton junior lineman Reed Farrington, Johnson Creek junior end Alex Garza, Lodi senior end Ben Rashid, River Valley senior inside linebacker Shane Liegel, Jefferson senior outside linebacker Justin Cusack and Cambridge senior outside linebacker Bailey Furseth.
Leo Chenal, a senior from Grantsburg and a Wisconsin recruit, was named small-schools state player of the year on both offense and defense. On offense, he rushed for 2,038 yards and 42 touchdowns on 194 carries (a 10.5 average), caught 12 passes for 226 yards and three scores, and threw two touchdown passes. On defense, the linebacker had 120 tackles (seven for loss) along with one sack, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
WISCONSIN FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
ALL-STATE TEAMS
LARGE SCHOOLS
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Offensive linemen — Logan Berandt, 6-3, 290, sr., Fond du Lac; Braden Doyle, 6-4, 275, jr., Bay Port; Liam Fahey, 6-2, 275, sr., Pulaski; Ben Hoitink, 6-4, 300, sr., Slinger; Ben Johnson, 6-4, 305, sr., Sun Prairie; Alec Mejchar, 6-6, 230, sr., Brookfield Central; Jack Nelson, 6-7, 270, jr., Stoughton; Andrew Stone, 6-0, 260, sr., Fond du Lac; Treyton Wedig, 6-7, 300, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine.
Offensive backs — Isaiah Gash, 5-9, 165, jr., Bay Port; Dylan Hendricks, 6-4, 215, sr., Pulaski; Rashad Lampkin, 5-10, 200, jr., Brookfield Central; Eben Sauer, 5-9, 160, sr., Fond du Lac.
Quarterbacks — Drew Leszczynski, 6-1, 200, sr., Brookfield Central; Cody Staerkel, 6-2, 180, sr., Kimberly.
Wide receivers — Jared Creen, 5-9, 160, sr., River Falls; Chimere Dike, 6-1, 175, jr., Waukesha North; Cooper Nelson, 6-4, 180, sr., Sun Prairie.
Tight ends/fullbacks — Austin Keller, 6-2, 220, sr., Waunakee.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen — Keeanu Benton, 6-4, 280, sr., Janesville Craig; Rico DeLeon, 6-3, 235, sr., Chippewa Falls; Chase Maier, 6-4, 205, sr., Waunakee; Tanner Schwartz, 5-10, 230, sr., Franklin; Nate Stewart, 6-2, 280, sr., Muskego.
Defensive ends — Jake Karchinski, 6-6, 250, sr., West De Pere; Gavin Meyer, 6-4, 230, jr., Franklin; Jake Raddatz, 6-3, 238, sr., Mequon Homestead; Reed Ryan, 6-4, 230, sr., Waunakee.
Inside linebackers — Tristan Argall, 5-11, 206, sr., Kimberly; Vinny Nigro, 6-0, 222, jr., Milwaukee Marquette.
Outside linebackers — Tommy Brunner, 6-3, 230, sr., Whitefish Bay; Stephon Chapman, 6-1, 210, sr., Racine Horlick; Logan Eiden, 6-2, 215, sr., Neenah; Matthew Wedig, 6-4, 220, sr., Beloit Memorial.
Defensive backs — Lucas Finnessy, 6-3, 215, jr., Sussex Hamilton; Logan Geissler, 6-0, 175, jr., Bay Port; David Hayden, 6-0, 175, sr., La Crosse Central; Amaun Williams, 5-10, 170, jr., Milwaukee Riverside.
Punter — Blake Wilcox, 6-4, 220, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine.
Kicker — Blake Wilcox, 6-4, 220, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine.
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterbacks — Garrit Aissen, 6-1, 180, sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Jordan Bishop, 6-0, 200, sr., Monona Grove; Richie Gilles, 6-3, 170, sr., Sun Prairie; Wes Glime, 6-3, 200, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Logan Graetz, 6-4, 190, sr., River Falls; Keyser Helterbrand, 6-1, 215, sr., Hudson; Carter Robinson, 6-0, 188, sr., Appleton North; Emory Weeden, 6-0, 188, sr., Mequon Homestead; Jarrett Wulf, 6-0, 170, sr., Waunakee.
Offensive backs — Daeleon Brown-Williams, 5-9, 160, sr., Milwaukee Marquette; Max Gulland, 5-7, 175, sr., Milwaukee Reagan; Josh Jendusa, 5-8, 180, sr., Mukwonago; Tanner Keller, 6-0, 180, jr., Waterford; Seth Kohel, 5-10, 190, jr., River Falls; Jaydin McNeal, 6-2, 220, sr., Racine Horlick; Scott Savage, 5-9, 180, sr., Hartford.
Offensive linemen — Brody Anderson, 6-3, 235, sr., Marshfield; Austin Ertl, 6-3, 290, sr., Wauwatosa West; Jacob Gannon, 6-2, 274, sr., Franklin; Kerry Kodanko, 6-3, 270, jr., West De Pere; Carson Kolbe, 6-2, 315, sr., Appleton North; Zack Lawrence, 6-5, 295, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Jacob Leszczynski, 6-7, 314, jr., Muskego; Nathan Miller, 6-2, 263, sr., Waunakee; Alex Solak, 6-2, 305, sr., Menasha.
Wide receivers — Julian Banda, 6-1, 195, sr., Brookfield Central; Jordan Davis, 6-5, 195, jr., La Crosse Central; Zach Lechnir, 5-11, 156, sr., Kimberly; Jacob Lippe, 6-3, 190, sr., Port Washington; Sawyer Maly, 6-1, 180, sr., Waunakee; William Pytleski, 6-3, 190, sr., Green Bay Southwest.
Tight ends/fullbacks — Dalton Gillette, 6-3, 235, sr., Mukwonago; Tatum Grass, 6-3, 220, sr., Holmen; Nate Hau, 6-6, 220, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Howie Newbauer, 6-4, 200, sr., Mequon Homestead; Jake Poetzl, 6-5, 250, sr., Marinette.
Defensive linemen — Alex Boehlen, 6-0, 265, sr., Neenah; Jose Ramirez, 6-2, 370, jr., Bay Port; Montrell Rash, 6-0, 235, jr., Milwaukee Riverside; Byron Sabel, 6-4, 280, sr., Fond du Lac.
Defensive ends — Cal Botsford, 6-1, 235, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Kevin Brenner, 6-3, 220, sr., Wilmot; Tatum Grass, 6-3, 220, sr., Holmen; Jack Kelly, 6-2, 232, sr., Stevens Point; Max Meeuwsen, 6-1, 225, jr., Bay Port; Mark Shields, 6-1, 236, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower.
Inside linebackers — Jack Cooney, 6-1, 220, sr., Brookfield Central; Hunter Hansen, 6-0, 190, jr., Fond du Lac; Rick James, 6-1, 186, sr., Milwaukee Riverside; Ben Kreul, 6-3, 215, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Hakeem McCullers, 6-1, 230, sr., Sun Prairie; Tyler Van De Hei, 6-0, 215, sr., Seymour; Tyler Verlanic, 5-11, 180, jr., Bay Port; Masaeo Wooden, 6-2, 228, sr., Greendale.
Outside linebackers — Cole Dakovich, 6-4, 225, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Terrell Williams, 6-2, 192, sr., Appleton North.
Defensive backs — Davis Barthen, 5-9, 168, jr., Menomonie; Alec Baudry, 6-0, 170, sr., Franklin; Jeremiah Jordan, 6-2, 205, sr., Madison Memorial; Garrett Kempen, 6-2, 190, sr., West De Pere; Jacob Lippe, 6-3, 190, sr., Port Washington; Jake Schara, 6-2, 196, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Trey Tennessen, 6-0, 160, sr., Kimberly; Hunter Wohler, 6-1, 170, so., Muskego.
Punters — Danny Breuer, 5-9, 170, sr., Slinger; Ryan Krueger, 5-11, 205, sr., Marshfield; Jack Takerian, 6-2, 189, sr., Franklin.
Kicker — Jack VanDyke, 6-5, 175, jr., Neenah.
SMALL SCHOOLS
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterbacks — Ben Bates, 6-1, 210, jr., Wausau Newman; Da’shaun Brown, 6-1, 180, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s; Mitch Waechter, 6-3, 185, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
Offensive backs — Leo Chenal, 6-3, 235, sr., Grantsburg; Darios Crawley-Reid, 5-8, 185, sr., Greendale Martin Luther; Bryce Huettner, 5-10, 215, sr., Iola-Sscandinavia; Brady Redwine, 6-0, 185, sr., Elk Mound; Dane Vance, 5-11, 185, sr., Hartland Lake Country Lutheran.
Offensive linemen — Ben Barten, 6-5, 255, jr., Stratford; Tyler Cooper, 6-5, 315, sr., St. Croix Falls; Bradon Gulch, 6-0, 270, sr., Berlin; Jacob Schrauth, 6-3, 235, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Logan Zschernitz, 6-4, 300, sr., Spencer/Marshfield Columbus.
Wide receivers — Morgan Carpenter, 6-3, 190, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Brayden Holzemer, 6-2, 175, sr., Cuba City.
Tight ends/fullbacks — Andrew Ernstmeyer, 6-2, 215, sr., Eau Claire Regis.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen — Ben Barten, 6-5, 255, jr., Stratford; Adrian Garcia, 5-10, 250, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s.
Defensive ends — Daryl Carter, 5-11, 250, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s; Logan Zschernitz, 6-4, 300, sr., Spencer/Marshfield Columbus.
Inside linebackers — Leo Chenal, 6-3, 235, sr., Grantsburg; Carson Hildebrandt, 5-8, 175, sr., Spencer/Marshfield Columbus; Levi Jensen, 5-10, 205, jr., Luck; Jeremy Jorns, 6-1, 195, sr., Sevastopol; Ryan Larson, 6-1, 220, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central.
Outside linebackers — Andrew Ernstmeyer, 6-2, 215, sr., Eau Claire Regis; Jake Hoch, 6-3, 190, jr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Gervase Thompson IV, 6-1, 225, sr., Maple Northwestern.
Defensive backs — Karson Butt, 5-11, 182, sr., Edgar; Bryce Haertle, 6-2, 175, sr., Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Teagan Herschleb, 6-2, 160, jr., Columbus; Austin Kopacz, 6-0, 175, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central.
Punter — Derrick Myer, 6-0, 190, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central.
Kicker — Curtis Cox, 5-11, 175, sr., Mineral Point.
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterbacks — Ben Bates, 6-2, 185, jr., Wausau Newman; Alex Gluch, 6-0, 165, sr., Westby; Isaac Lindsey, 6-4, 175, jr., Mineral Point; Jarred Mandel, 6-3, 185, sr., Spencer/Marshfield Columbus; Reid Olson, 5-9, 165, sr., Cumberland; Harrison Roubidoux, 6-1, 165, jr., Winneconne.
Offensive backs — Joseph Aguilera, 5-8, 170, sr., Abbotsford; Colby Argall, 6-0, 170, sr., Black Hawk; Kade Ehrike, 5-10, 200, sr., Stratford; Michael Gesese-Elsenpeter, 6-0, 180, sr., Valders; Devin Jorgenson, 5-8, 165, jr., Edgerton; Jacob Kafer, 5-8, 185, sr., Omro; Riley Olson, 5-8, 165, sr., Cambridge; Reagan Ruffi, 5-9, 191, sr., Maple Northwestern; Tyler Tenner, 5-9, 200, jr., Racine Lutheran.
Offensive linemen — Nathan Berends, 5-10, 245, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central; Brett Feind, 6-1, 240, sr., Cedar Grove-Belgium; R.J. Frerking, 6-2, 260, sr., Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Harley Jones, 6-0, 250, sr., Lake Mills; Jordan Lietz, 6-2, 215, sr., Edgerton; Logan O’Brien, 6-4, 245, sr., Fennimore; Nate Ohman, 5-11, 220, sr., Maple Northwestern; Keegan Woodill, 6-0, 255, sr., Fall River.
Wide receivers — Cade Christensen, 6-4, 210, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Isaac Garside, 5-11, 200, sr., Bonduel; Rudy Hommen, 6-0, 170, sr., Cambridge; Jack Martens, 5-10, 175, so., Cumberland.
Tight ends/fullbacks — Andrew Klopp, 6-1, 210, sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Jacob Price, 6-3, 215, sr., East Troy; Lucas Sullivan, 6-3, 220, sr., Johnson Creek.
Utility — Jarek Nelson, 6-0, 170, sr., Prairie Farm.
Defensive linemen — Nathan Berends, 5-10, 245, sr., Hammond St. Croix Central; Joe Espeseth, 6-0, 220, sr., Clear Lake; Reed Farrington, 6-1, 250, jr., Edgerton; Bradon Gulch, 6-0, 270, sr., Berlin; Isaiah Huray, 6-1, 255, jr., Maple Northwestern; Harley Jones, 6-0, 250, sr., Lake Mills; Jacob Schrauth, 6-3, 235, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Kellan Wandtke, 6-3, 270, sr., Iola-Scandinavia; Keegan Woodill, 6-0, 255, sr., Fall River.
Defensive ends — Stephen Buchanan, 5-11, 200, sr., Loyal; Ryan Daines, 6-2, 210, sr., Westby; Alex Garza, 6-0, 195, jr., Johnson Creek; Max Krohn, 6-2, 195, sr., Sevastopol; Jordan Lietz, 6-2, 215, sr., Edgerton; Dylun Logston, 6-4, 185, sr., Mayville; Ben Rashid, 6-2, 225, sr., Lodi; Dylan Schoenherr, 6-2, 245, sr., Stratford.
Inside linebackers — Jaeden Frost, 6-1, 215, sr., Omro; Dakota Grueneberg, 5-10, 212, sr., Dodgeland; Ty Guden, 5-10, 175, sr., Edgar; Drew Hennessey, 6-2, 220, sr., Highland; Bryce Huettner, 5-10, 215, sr., Iola-Scandinavia; Troy Klein, 6-0, 195, sr., Lancaster; Derik LeCaptain, 6-2, 225, sr., Brussels Southern Door; Jack Leverenz, 6-2, 215, jr., Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Shane Liegel, 6-2, 195, sr., River Valley; Markus Suttner, 5-10, 185, jr., Chilton.
Outside linebackers — Adam Antonneau, 5-9, 180, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Justin Cusack, 5-11, 216, sr., Jefferson; Bailey Furseth, 5-7, 165, sr., Cambridge; Jack Nelson, 6-3, 175, jr., Unity.
Defensive backs — Andrew Barnes, 6-1, 170, sr., Cumberland; Ryan Lois, 6-3, 205, sr., Wautoma; Cade Osborn, 6-2, 185, sr., Eau Claire Regis; Rece Shelton, 6-1, 210, sr., Black Hawk; Mitch Waechter, 6-3, 185, sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
Punters — Chase Flink, 5-10, 145, jr., Stratford; Ryan Lois, 6-3, 205, sr., Wautoma; Gavin Meyers, 6-2, 180, jr., Oshkosh Lourdes.
Kickers — Tyler Johnson, 5-9, 165, jr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Isaac Nichols, 5-11, 185, jr., Maple Northwestern.