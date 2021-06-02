 Skip to main content
Waunakee's Jack Dotzler commits to Iowa for football
Waunakee junior offensive lineman Jack Dotzler announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Iowa for football.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Dotzler was a unanimous selection as an offensive lineman on the 2021 Associated Press alternate fall season All-State football team, chosen by a statewide panel of sportswriters.

Dotzler was a first-team selection as an offensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State team for the 2020/2021 football seasons.

Prep football photo: Waunakee's Jack Dotzler

Jack Dotzler, Waunakee

Waunakee finished 6-0 in the alternate fall season in the spring.

Dotzler tweeted: “I was born to be a Hawkeye. I am 100% COMMITTED to the University of Iowa! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way."

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

