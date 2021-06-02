Waunakee's Jack Dotzler commits to Iowa for football

Waunakee junior offensive lineman Jack Dotzler announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Iowa for football.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Dotzler was a unanimous selection as an offensive lineman on the 2021 Associated Press alternate fall season All-State football team, chosen by a statewide panel of sportswriters.

Dotzler was a first-team selection as an offensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State team for the 2020/2021 football seasons.

Waunakee finished 6-0 in the alternate fall season in the spring.

Dotzler tweeted: “I was born to be a Hawkeye. I am 100% COMMITTED to the University of Iowa! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way."

