Waunakee's Izzi Stricker, Middleton's Vivian Cressman stay in hunt for WIAA girls golf title

Holding the lead, of course, is optimal.

But if that’s not in the cards, being in the hunt after the first day of the WIAA state girls golf tournament is where individuals and teams wanted to remain.

Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker and Middleton junior Vivian Cressman were in the thick of things for the WIAA Division 1 individual title and Middleton stood second in the team race after the first 18 holes Monday at University Ridge Golf Course.

Brookfield East freshman Payton Haugen and Salem Westosha Central junior Kylie Walker each shot 3-under 69s and were tied for the Division 1 individual lead.

Stricker was tied with Union Grove senior Norah Roberts and Westosha Central junior Katelyn Walker for third after each shot 1-over 73. Cressman was sixth with 74, one stroke ahead of Janesville Craig junior Mya Nicholson and Brookfield East junior Madison Haugen.

Stricker said she drew inspiration after her father, Steve Stricker, won the PGA Tour Champions’ Constellation Furyk & Friends event Sunday in Florida, calling it “a little Stricker mojo.”

“I left a lot out there,” said Izzi Stricker, who had four birdies. “I had two doubles (double bogeys) today and three-putted a few holes. So, I think there is a lot of room for improvement.

“But, obviously, it’s a great score compared to the rest of the field today. So, I’m pretty happy about it. I like coming from behind in these types of tournaments, so I have a good position. I feel good about it.”

Stricker birdied holes No. 1 and No. 2, which were her 10th and 11th holes, and was 2-under at that point.

“I scrambled on my front nine, (which was) the back nine,” said Stricker, who started her round on No. 10. “I, actually, was playing pretty good for the way I was hitting it. Then I started to get my momentum back on the course’s front nine, my back nine. I started striking it better and made some putts, so that’s what helped me make those two birdies.”

Waunakee coach Paul Miller said about Stricker: “She has really awesome length off the tee.”

Cressman also was in the hunt.

“It definitely wasn’t my best today,” Cressman said. “But I did a really good job of managing my game. I would have a bad shot, but I saved it with my short game and that really helped me today.”

Defending champion Westosha Central had the team lead (307). Middleton was second (315) and Brookfield East third (320). Waunakee was in fifth (334) among the 12 teams.

“Our goal coming into today was to be in the final pairing tomorrow and to be there is awesome,” Middleton coach Becky Halverson said. “We couldn’t ask for anything more.”

The Cardinals were led by Cressman, junior Ellen Close (79), senior Amanda Beckman (80) and sophomore Maddy Wilcox (82). They will play in the final wave of Division 1 teams Tuesday — with Westosha Central, Brookfield East and Union Grove.

“We love to chase and get to go after that first-place spot,” Cressman said. “We wanted to be in that last group (Tuesday) and I think we did that job today.”

Halverson was thrilled with the Cardinals’ performance.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Halverson said. “The girls’ attitudes out there were amazing. There wasn’t a single point today when I looked at any scores. I had no idea until after the round what anyone was shooting. But I could tell from the attitudes they were all being positive and having fun and hitting some good shots.”

Waunakee was paced by Stricker and junior Jordan Shipshock (82).

“We are in an OK position,” Miller said. “We were trending downward, then trending up, then downward and then we kind of plateaued today.”

Among other individuals, Reedsburg senior Ashleigh Johnson, a UW-Eau Claire commit, shot 83.

Oregon sophomore Addison Sabel finished with an 89 and Oregon junior Drew Hoffer with a 93. Panthers coach Casey Johnson said Sabel and Hoffer struck the ball well, but struggled with their putting.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood shot 375 and stood third after the first day.

Senior Sarah Nakada shot a 14-over 86 to lead the Crusaders, directed by first-year coach Corey Sielaff. Edgewood freshman Naomi Clayton had 90 and junior Jacklyn Thao totaled 96.

The Prairie School led the six Division 2 teams with a 348 total, four shots better than defending champion Prescott.

Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Belle Kongshaug fired an even-par 72 and had a three-shot, first-round lead over Prescott senior Ava Salay, the defending champion.

Portage senior Ella Denure was in seventh after firing an 83.

The second, and final, round is scheduled Tuesday.

Conditions were ideal Monday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.

“The course is beautiful,” Miller said. “It is fast and it is firm and the greens are very quick. That is not a bad thing. That is a good thing, I think. You have to adapt to those conditions, too. … You couldn’t ask for a better day.”

Said Halverson: “It was perfect. The course is definitely tough. The greens are rolling. You just have to know how to play it.”