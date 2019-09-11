The Waunakee football team remained third-ranked among large schools in The Associated Press weekly high school football rankings.
Verona was No. 6 and Madison Memorial No. 7 in the Large Schools division. DeForest earned honorable-mention recognition among area teams.
Muskego stayed No. 1.
Lodi climbed into the No. 9 spot in the Medium Division, with Columbus joining the top 10 in a tie for 10th. Lake Mills earned honorable-mention recognition.
Evansville/Albany received honorable-mention recognition among region teams.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial was top-ranked.
Among the small schools, Racine Lutheran was top-ranked, followed by Black Hawk.
Mineral Point was sixth and Johnson Creek eighth among region teams.
Lancaster was ninth.
FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press high school football poll (including first-place votes in parentheses), as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on enrollment.
LARGE DIVISION (900 and larger)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Muskego (7)*3-0*79*1
2, Kimberly (1)*3-0*78*2
3, Waunakee*3-0*72*3
4, Bay Port (1)*3-0*61*4
5, Mequon Homestead*3-0*50*6
6, Verona*3-0*44*7
7, Madison Memorial*3-0*34*8
8 (tie), Fond du Lac*2-1*20*5
8 (tie), Brookfield East*3-0*20*9
10, Menomonie*3-0*12*10
Others receiving votes: Waterford 7; West De Pere 4; DeForest 3; Brookfield Central 3; Franklin 2; Holmen 2; Menomonee Falls 2; Onalaska 1; Menasha 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION (301 to 899)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8)*3-0*89*1
2, Racine St. Catherine's (1)*3-0*75*2
3, New Berlin Eisenhower*3-0*68*3
4, St. Croix Central*3-0*55*4
5, Stratford*3-0*52*5
6, Wrightstown*3-0*46*6
7, Amherst*3-0*30*9
8, Freedom*3-0*26*8
9, Lodi*3-0*10*NR
10 (tie), Sparta*3-0*9*NR
10 (tie), Grafton*2-1*9*7
10 (tie), Columbus*3-0*9*NR
Others receiving votes: Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 8; Lake Mills 4; Evansville/Albany 2; Cedar Grove-Belgium 2; Kiel 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Racine Lutheran (9)*3-0*90*1
2, Black Hawk*3-0*74*2
3, Edgar*3-0*70*3
4, Bangor*3-0*58*4
5, Eau Claire Regis*3-0*55*5
6, Mineral Point*3-0*47*6
7, Hilbert*3-0*34*7
8, Johnson Creek*3-0*31*8
9, Lancaster*3-0*25*9
10, Abbotsford*3-0*6*NR
Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 3; Benton/Scales Mound 1; Cambria-Friesland 1.