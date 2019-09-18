20190913MiddMem11-09132019213401

The Waunakee football team remained third among large schools in The Associated Press state rankings for prep football.

Verona remained sixth and Madison Memorial seventh in the poll released Tuesday. 

DeForest received honorable-mention recognition.

Muskego was No. 1.

Among medium-sized schools, Lodi was ranked ninth. 

Lake Mills received honorable-mention recognition.

Racine St. Catherine's moved into the top spot.

Among small schools, Racine Lutheran was No. 1.

Among region teams, Mineral Point stood sixth and Johnson Creek eighth.

Black Hawk/Warren (Illinois) stood second and Lancaster was ninth.

FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollments.

LARGE SCHOOLS (900 and larger)

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Muskego (7) 4-0 79 1

2, Kimberly 4-0 66 2

3, Waunakee 4-0 62 3

4, Bay Port (1) 4-0 56 4

5, Mequon Homestead 4-0 44 5

6, Verona 4-0 34 6

7, Madison Memorial 4-0 27 7

8, Fond du Lac 3-1 20 T8

9, Menomonie 4-0 18 10

10, Waterford 4-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: West De Pere 6, DeForest 4, Franklin 4, Brookfield Central 3, Menomonee Falls 3, Onalaska 3, Holmen 2.

MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301-899)

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Racine St. Catherine’s (7) 4-0 77 2

2, Hammond St. Croix Central 4-0 63 4

3, Stratford 4-0 59 5

4, Wrightstown 4-0 55 6

5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1) 3-1 50 1

6, Amherst 4-0 34 7

7, Freedom 4-0 27 8

8, New Berlin Eisenhower 3-1 25 3

9, Lodi 4-0 20 9

10, Sparta 4-0 10 T10

Others receiving votes: Grafton 8, Kiel 5, Lake Mills 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 3.

SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Racine Lutheran (7) 4-0 79 1

2, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) (1) 4-0 67 2

3, Edgar 4-0 62 3

4, Bangor 4-0 55 4

5, Eau Claire Regis 4-0 48 5

6, Mineral Point 4-0 37 6

7, Hilbert 4-0 36 7

8, Johnson Creek 4-0 26 8

9, Lancaster 4-0 22 9

10, Abbotsford 4-0 7 10

Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 1.

