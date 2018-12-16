Waunakee senior Sawyer Maly announced via Twitter that he has orally committed for football to Winona State University in Minnesota.
Maly played wide receiver, defensive and kick returner for Waunakee, which was the Badger North Conference champion and reached the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals in football.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Maly was a unanimous first-team Associated Press all-state pick as a receiver and a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools honorable-mention all-state choice as a receiver.
He was a first-team selection as a receiver on offense the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area football team and a second-team selection as a defensive back on defense on the team.
He was a first-team all-conference pick in the Badger North and the Badger North offensive player of the year. He caught 50 passes for 1,169 yards and 13 TDs.
He also is a sprinter in track and field.
He tweeted in part: “Happy to say that I will continue my academic and athletic career at Winona State! Thank you to the numerous coaches, friends and family who have shape me into who I am today.”
Waunakee senior tight end Austin Keller also recently orally committed to Winona State for football.