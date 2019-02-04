Waunakee senior Reese Marek announced on Twitter that he has committed to St. John’s University in Minnesota for football.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Marek was a first-team all-conference selection as a kicker on the Badger North Conference football team for league champion Waunakee.
He was an honorable-mention choice as a kicker on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area football team.
St. John’s is an NCAA Division III program in Collegeville, Minnesota.
He tweeted: “I’m very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at St. John’s University! I want to thank my coaches, teammates and especially my family for helping make this decision easier for me. Special thanks to @SJUFBCoachDumo and @SJUFootball staff!”