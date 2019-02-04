Try 1 month for 99¢
Monona-Grove-at-Waunakee-Wisconsin-football-07-G9V0318-11022018215201

Waunakee's Reese Marek kicks a field goal to make the score 17-0 in the first half, as Monona Grove takes on Waunakee in Wisconsin WIAA Division 2 state quarterfinal football at Waunakee High School on Friday, 11/2/18

 Greg Dixon Photo

Waunakee senior Reese Marek announced on Twitter that he has committed to St. John’s University in Minnesota for football.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Marek was a first-team all-conference selection as a kicker on the Badger North Conference football team for league champion Waunakee.

He was an honorable-mention choice as a kicker on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area football team.

St. John’s is an NCAA Division III program in Collegeville, Minnesota.

He tweeted: “I’m very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at St. John’s University! I want to thank my coaches, teammates and especially my family for helping make this decision easier for me. Special thanks to @SJUFBCoachDumo and @SJUFootball staff!”

