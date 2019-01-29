Waunakee senior Nick Robson announced on Twitter that he plans to attend UW-Whitewater and play football.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Robson was a first-team unanimous selection as a defensive back on the all-conference football team in the Badger North Conference for the league champion Warriors.
He was named as a second-team choice as a defensive back on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area football team for the 2018 season.
He tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at UW-Whitewater! I want to give a huge thanks to all my coaches, friends, and family for shaping me into the person and player I am today. Special thanks to the @WarhawkFootball staff!”
Lake Mills' Luke Pierce reaches decision
Lake Mills senior Luke Pierce plans to play football at UW-La Crosse, according to a Twitter announcement from Lake Mills Football.
Pierce earned honorable-mention selection as a receiver on the all-conference team in the Capitol North Conference.