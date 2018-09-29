WAUNAKEE — Jarrett Wulf won’t deny it: Being the Waunakee quarterback and running the Warriors’ high-powered offense is a pretty sweet gig.
Wulf knows the Waunakee football team’s balanced attack can be a nightmare for opposing defenses.
“It’s a really fun time,” said Wulf, a 6-foot, 166-pound senior.
Wulf threw three touchdown passes and junior running back Will Ross ran for three scores in Waunakee’s 45-14 victory over Reedsburg in a Badger North Conference game Friday night at Warrior Stadium.
Wulf, who entered the game completing 84.1 percent of his passes for league leader Waunakee (7-0 overall, 5-0 Badger North), completed all 14 of his passes against Reedsburg (4-3, 2-3). He now has been perfect throwing the ball for three consecutive games — finishing 8-for-8 against both Portage and Sauk Prairie.
Waunakee coach Pat Rice still wants his team to first and foremost focus on defense and offensive line play. But Waunakee’s multiple Pro I-formation, smashmouth style of years past transformed into a spread offense last year when the Warriors won the WIAA Division 2 state title.
“We still love to run the ball, that’s for sure,” Wulf said. “We give plenty of love to the running backs. It just helps to be able to more balance out. It’s hard for defenses to plan for one thing when we can do multiple things against them to hurt them.”
Waunakee — ranked second in the state in the The Associated Press Large Division and No. 1 in Division 2 in the wissports.net coaches’ poll — entered the game averaging 50.2 points while giving up only 3.3.
“They can do it because they have great athletes,” Beavers coach Brian Pottinger said of the change in Waunakee’s offense. “They have great running backs and receivers and the quarterbacks are always good.”
Wulf passed for two touchdowns and the 5-11, 184-pound Ross ran for two scores in leading the Warriors to a 31-7 halftime advantage. Wulf ended up throwing for 301 yards, including connecting with senior receiver Sawyer Maly on six receptions for 145 yards.
The Waunakee receivers demonstrated their skills, making several leaping grabs.
“We have athletes who can make plays and they showed that tonight,” Rice said. “We challenged them to make some plays. And Maly, (Austin) Keller, (Josh) Block and (Caden) Lewis all did some things tonight.”
Waunakee showed immediately how effective its offense would be, marching 74 yards on four plays on its first drive.
Ross rushed for 29 yards on the first two plays and Wulf gained 10 more on a run. Wulf then fired a 35-yard touchdown strike to senior tight end Keller with 10 minutes, 58 seconds left in the first quarter. The drive took all of 55 seconds.
The Warriors covered 66 yards on their next possession. Ross scored on a 13-yard run with 6:44 left in the first quarter.
Waunakee piled up 11 first downs and Wulf was perfect on six passes for 118 yards and one touchdown in the first quarter.
“He takes what the defense gives him,” Rice said. “He’s been executing the offense. He understands what we want to do. I’m happy with how he’s been playing.”
Another Ross touchdown run and senior Reese Marek’s 27-yard field goal boosted the Warriors’ second-quarter lead to 24-0. Reedsburg responded with junior quarterback Ethan Lee’s 80-yard touchdown pass to senior Derek Pawlak, who raced down the right sideline for the score with 6:08 left before halftime.
But the Warriors answered with a 62-yard drive to go ahead 31-7 with 3:17 left in the first half. Wulf connected on a 29-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Block, who was open on the left seam.
“They were good and we were OK,” Pottinger said. “We are fighting for our playoff lives right now. We knew coming in what we were up against. We didn’t match up very well. We played with a great attitude and played hard the whole time. So, you can learn some things and grow from a game like this.”
By halftime, Wulf was 11-for-11 for 206 yards.
Wulf — a backup last year to Nate Carter (who is at the University of Wisconsin) — waited for his turn to play and is excelling this season.
“I’ve had some good guys to follow,” Wulf said. “Nate Carter taught me a lot in previous years. He’s a role model to me. He taught me a lot last year, so I’ve looked up to him ever since.”
Reedsburg 0 7 0 7 — 14
Waunakee 14 17 14 0 — 45
W — Keller 35 pass from Wulf (Marek kick)
W — Ross 13 run (Marek kick)
W — Ross 27 run (Marek kick)
W — FG Marek 27
R — Pawlak 80 pass from Lee (Jones kick)
W — Block 29 pass from Wulf (Marek kick)
W — Maly 21 pass from Wulf (Marek kick)
W — Ross 2 run
R — Pawlak 5 run (Jones kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — R 8, W 22. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — R 35-103, W 37-215. Passing yards — R 164, W 314. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — R 5-9-0, W 16-16-0. Fumbles-lost — R 0-0, W 2-2. Penalties-yards — R 1-5, W 3-35.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: R, Pawlak 10-40. W, Ross 14-124.
Passing: R, Lee 4-6-0-148. W, Wulf 14-14-0-295.
Receiving: R, Pawlak 3-120. W, Maly 6-144.