Waunakee rallies past DeForest in fourth quarter

DEFOREST — Waunakee football coach Pat Rice implored his players to make the fourth quarter their time in Friday night’s showdown with DeForest.
The undefeated Warriors scored the game’s final 10 points in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 23-20 victory in the much-anticipated Badger Large Conference contest between league leaders and state-ranked teams.
Waunakee senior quarterback Quentin Keene threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Peter James with 5 minutes, 27 seconds remaining to play and Aidan Driscoll kicked a 30-yard field goal with 2:37 left, permitting the Warriors (6-0 overall, 4-0 Badger Large) to overcome a 20-13 deficit and claim sole possession of first place in the conference.
“We were setting that up all game,” Keene said of his touchdown pass to James. “We were looking for that. In a big moment, that is stuff you dream of as a kid.”
Driscoll kicked three field goals, including two in the first half, and Keene threw for 230 yards and tossed two touchdowns — including a 40-yard scoring pass to sophomore receiver David Emerich right after halftime — as the Warriors eventually erased a 14-6 second-quarter deficit.
“We felt if we could get them in the deep water and get them into the third and fourth quarter, we liked our chances,” said Rice, noting that DeForest had several players playing offense and defense. “The key was we had to keep within contact because we knew they would come out blazing. And they did. They are a good football team and well-coached. I’m so proud of these guys, just, literally, hanging in there.”
DeForest junior Cale Drinka, who had 176 first-half rushing yards, wound up with 230 yards on 27 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns for the Norskies (5-1, 3-1).
After scoring on runs of 4 and 62 yards in the second quarter, Drinka’s 36-yard touchdown run gave DeForest a 20-13 lead with 7:31 to play. A long extra-point kick attempt failed after DeForest was assessed a 15-yard penalty following the touchdown.
DeForest coach Aaron Mack said he believed his team “let one get away.”
“I think we were really, really balanced and physical up,” Mack said. “We got things going again in the fourth quarter. Then the touchdown run by Drinka was a great run. We just have to learn to play four quarters. You can’t get too high and you can’t get too low, and finish it when that time comes.”
The Norskies’ defense, despite the absence of injured safety Deven Magli, kept the Warriors’ offense at bay in the first half, played in rainy and windy conditions.
But once the rain subsided, Keene came out firing in the second half, completing 40-yard strikes to senior Ben Farnsworth and Emerich on a two-play scoring drive.
Later, Keene’s 36-yard completion to junior Devin Johnson to the DeForest 14-yard line set up Driscoll’s winning kick.
“The second half, the rain stopped coming down,” Keene said. “It’s a dry ball, it’s a different game. That’s what we kept saying. They had a lot of guys going both ways. They are a (heck) of a football team. Kudos to them.
“We just came out and said that we’re going to keep hammering the nail and keep getting after it. That’s what we came out and did. It was a hard-fought win. I’m proud of these guys.”
Waunakee entered Friday’s game ranked No. 1 and DeForest No. 3 in Division 2 in the state coaches’ WisSports.net poll. Waunakee was No. 4 and DeForest No. 5 in the Large Division of this week’s Associated Press poll.