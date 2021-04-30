Waunakee outslugs rival DeForest

“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Rice said. “They have a heck of a team. I think you have to give our kids credit the way they bounced back. No matter what DeForest had, we had an answer. … It was a pretty amazing game. A lot of teams would have flinched.”

After Waunakee recovered a fumble, Keene scored on a 5-yard run, giving the Warriors a 35-24 lead with 10 minutes, 58 seconds left in the third quarter. Waunakee then recovered a Norskies’ fumble on the ensuing kickoff, which led to a 39-yard field goal by junior kicker Aidan Driscoll.

“It definitely was something we haven’t shown all year,” DeForest first-year coach Aaron Mack said about losing four fumbles and having two interceptions. “But give them credit. They caused us to do some uncharacteristic things. Usually, we bounce back from them and get our footing and get things rolling. We just couldn’t overcome them. You just can’t do that against a good team. You can’t turn it over.”

Driscoll then converted a 30-yard field goal, boosting the Warriors’ lead to 41-24.

Earlier, Gabe Finley’s 6-yard touchdown run gave DeForest a 24-21 lead with 2:57 left in the second quarter.

But Waunakee answered on its next drive.