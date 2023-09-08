WAUNAKEE — The Waunakee football team showed off its relentless rushing attack and potent passing game against Monona Grove on Friday night.

The Warriors’ powerful offensive line pounded away and opened holes for Waunakee’s stable of explosive running backs, led by senior Ben Lindley.

And Waunakee’s potent passing game — which starts with junior quarterback Vance Johnson and features dangerous receiving threats in 6-foot-6, 217-pound senior tight end Robert Booker II, who’s verbally committed to UCLA, and senior receiver David Emerich, a Minnesota-Duluth recruit — turned in lightning strikes through the air.

That, plus timely early stops and turnovers by the Waunakee defense, added up to a lopsided result in the Badger Conference crossover game.

The 6-1, 180-pound Lindley scored three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter — on runs of 2, 38 and 90 yards — and the undefeated Warriors were on their way to a 63-0 victory.

“We set the tone with our linemen up front,” Lindley said. “They just pushed the pile. That’s how we really set the tone. And our D-line, too.”

Little wonder the Warriors (4-0), who led 21-0 after the first quarter and 56-0 at halftime, again are popping up all over the polls.

Waunakee remained top-ranked in the Madison-WiscNews high school football rankings this week, while Monona Grove (2-2) had received votes. Waunakee was No. 2 in Division 2 in the WisSports.net state coaches’ rankings and No. 5 in the Large Division of The Associated Press state rankings.

“I thought the defense really set a tone, turning them over,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said. “Offensively, we were really explosive. I thought our line did a great job, creating some seams. Then we did some things in terms of finishing some plays.”

Waunakee wound up with 300 yards rushing and 319 passing.

The Warriors’ scoring came in fast-and-furious fashion.

Lindley scored on his 90-yard touchdown run, turning on the jets and racing along the left sideline with 34 seconds left in the first quarter (which gave him 143 yards on seven carries).

“I saw a cutback on the other side and I got a good block on the outside from my receiver out there and I just was off to the races,” said Lindley, who runs sprints in track and field. “I just was running as fast as I can.”

Said Rice: “Ben is great. He’s healthy and he’s had great weeks of practice.”

Johnson then threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Emerich with 10 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Waunakee senior Jake Bova came up with an interception on the next offensive play from scrimmage. On the next play, Johnson connected with Booker along the left sideline and he raced 39 yards for a touchdown that gave Waunakee a 35-0 lead with 10:40 left in the first half.

Senior running back Sebastian Rasmussen followed with a 3-yard touchdown run, senior quarterback Gunnar McFadden added a 7-yard scoring run and junior running back Sullivan Scadden caught a 9-yard touchdown pass as Waunakee opened the 56-point first-half lead.

Junior defensive back Lucas Hamilton had two of the Warriors’ three interceptions in the first half.

“I thought defensively we played nails,” Rice said. “We set up some short fields. They never really had a chance to get comfortable.”

Monona Grove, behind the passing of sophomore quarterback Cal Moreau, threatened twice in the first quarter, but failed to convert.

Moreau connected on completions of 15 yards to junior Cal Woerth, 18 yards to junior Preston Huemmer and 14 yards to senior Isaiah Erb in taking the Silver Eagles inside the Warriors’ 10-yard line on their first series.

But the Warriors’ interior defense, led by senior linebacker Sam Hogland, stopped Monona Grove senior running back Gavin Hablewitz for a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-3 from the Waunakee 6.

Monona Grove, on its second series, took over at the Waunakee 21 — after a high snap on a Warriors’ punt play. But Hamilton made a leaping interception of a Moreau pass at the Waunakee 7 — coming up with his first interception and ending the Silver Eagles’ bid.

“They always come up clutch with stops, and that starts with the D-line,” Lindley said.

The second half was played with a running clock.

