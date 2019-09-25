The Waunakee, Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie football teams were ranked in the top 10 among large schools in this week’s Associated Press state football poll.
Waunakee dropped one spot to fourth, Madison Memorial climbed one position to sixth and Sun Prairie entered the top 10 at No. 10 after defeating previously undefeated Verona.
Verona and DeForest received honorable-mention recognition.
Muskego remained No. 1.
In the medium-sized division, Lodi was ranked sixth and Lake Mills 10th.
Lakeside Lutheran and Reedsburg were in the honorable-mention category.
Racine St. Catherine’s stayed top-ranked among medium-sized schools.
Racine Lutheran was ranked No. 1 among small-sized schools.
Region teams Mineral Point and Johnson Creek were ranked sixth and eighth, respectively.
Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) was second and Lancaster ninth.
FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged into three divisions based on enrollment.
LARGE SCHOOLS (900 and larger)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Muskego (7)*5-0*86*1
2, Kimberly (1)*5-0*73*2
3, Bay Port (1)*5-0*69*4
4, Waunakee*5-0*67*3
5, Mequon Homestead*5-0*50*5
6, Madison Memorial*5-0*36*7
7, Fond du Lac*4-1*30*8
8, Menomonie*5-0*23*9
9, Waterford*5-0*13*10
10, Sun Prairie*4-1*11*NR
Others receiving votes: Verona 9, DeForest 6, Onalaska 5, Franklin 4, Holmen 4, Brookfield Central 3, West De Pere 3, Appleton East 2, Menasha 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301 to 899)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Racine St. Catherine's (6)*5-0*86*1
2, Stratford (2)*5-0*80*3
3, Amherst*5-0*59*6
4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial*(1)4-1*55*5
5, Freedom*5-0*53*7
6, Lodi*5-0*41*9
7, Wrightstown*4-1*29*4
8, New Berlin Eisenhower*4-1*20*8
9, Hammond St. Croix Central*4-1*19*2
10, Lake Mills*4-1*10*NR
Others receiving votes: Grafton 9, Kiel 8, Sparta 8, Lakeside Lutheran 4, Reedsburg 3, Berlin 2, Bloomer 2, Winneconne 2, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Lake Country Lutheran 1, Horicon/Hustisford 1, New Berlin West 1, Maple Northwestern 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts.*LW
1, Racine Lutheran (8) 5-0*89*1
2, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.)*5-0*73*2
3, Edgar(1)5-0*71*3
4, Bangor*5-0*56*4
5, Eau Claire Regis5-0*48*5
6, Mineral Point*5-0*44*6
7, Hilbert 5-0*36*7
8, Johnson Creek*5-0*31*8
9, Lancaster*5-0*27*9
10, Abbotsford 5-0*9*10
Others receiving votes: Randolph 6, Mondovi 3, Oshkosh Lourdes 1, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 1.