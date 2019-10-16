The much-anticipated Badger North Conference football showdown between Waunakee and host DeForest is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
According to this week’s Associated Press state football poll, Waunakee was ranked fourth and DeForest eighth among large schools. Madison Memorial, which has clinched the Big Eight Conference crown, was ranked fifth.
Muskego remained No. 1.
In the medium division, Lake Mills and Waukesha Catholic Memorial were tied for sixth.
Edgerton, Lodi and Reedsburg received honorable-mention recognition.
Stratford was No. 1.
Among small schools, Mineral Point was sixth-ranked.
Black Hawk/Warren (Illinois) was third and Lancaster eighth.
Racine Lutheran was top-ranked.
FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press high school football poll, including first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollments.
LARGE SCHOOLS (Enrollment 900 and higher)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts;*LW
1, Muskego (7)*8-0*78*1
2, Kimberly*8-0*68*2
3, Bay Port (1)*8-0*61*3
4, Waunakee*8-0*57*4
5, Madison Memorial*8-0*45*5
6, Fond du Lac*7-1*37*6
7, Waterford*8-0*24*7
8, DeForest*8-0*19*9
9, Hartford*8-0*16*8
10, West De Pere*8-0*12*NR
Others receiving votes: Franklin 8; Onalaska 7; Menomonie 4; Holmen 2; Hortonville 1; Pulaski 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301-899)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts;*LW
1, Stratford*(8) 8-0*80*1
2, Amherst*7-0*65*2
3, Freedom*8-0*60*3
4, Racine St. Catherine's*7-1*57*4
5, New Berlin Eisenhower*7-1*47*7
6 (tie), Lake Mills*7-1*31*10
6 (tie), Waukesha Catholic Memorial*6-2*31*8
8; Sparta*7-1*11*NR
9; Hartland Lake Country Luth.*7-1*9*NR
10 (tie), Kiel*8-0*7*NR
10 (tie), Maple Northwestern*8-0*7*NR
10 (tie), Medford*8-0*7*NR
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 6; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 5; New Berlin West 4; Hammond St. Croix Central 4; Grafton 2; Cedar Grove-Belgium 2; Edgerton 2; Lodi 1; Reedsburg 1; Plymouth 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (300 and smaller)
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Racine Lutheran (8) 8-0*80*1
2, Bangor*8-0*66*3
3, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.)*8-0*57*4
4, Edgar*7-1*52*2
5, Eau Claire Regis*8-0*47*5
6, Mineral Point*8-0*39*6
7, Hilbert*8-0*37*7
8, Lancaster*8-0*28*9
9 (tie), Abbotsford*8-0*10*T10
9 (tie), Mondovi*8-0*10*T10
Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 8; Oshkosh Lourdes 6.