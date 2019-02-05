Waunakee senior Trey Fancher announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Iowa State University for football.
Fancher, a long snapper, accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa State, Waunakee football coach Pat Rice said.
Wednesday is a football signing day for NCAA Division I and II colleges.
Fancher tweeted: “I’d like to start off by thanking all of the coaches I’ve been around. From football to basketball I’ve learned many great things from the coaches at Waunakee. Thank you to all my teammates for pushing me and wanting me to succeed. Along with the friends and family that have been along (on) this journey. None of this would be possible without everyone’s support. With that being said I’m excited to announce my commitment to Iowa State University.”
Others from Waunakee planning to play football in college at various levels, according to Rice (most have been previously reported): defensive end Reed Ryan, North Dakota State; receiver/defensive back/kick returner Sawyer Maly, Winona State (Minnesota); tight end Austin Keller, Winona State; defensive end Chase Maier, UW-Platteville; kicker Reese Marek, St. John’s University (Minnesota); offensive lineman Nathan Miller, UW-Whitewater; defensive back Nick Robson, UW-Whitewater; outside linebacker Gavin Tachick, UW-Stevens Point. Ryan signed in December.
Mineral Point kicker Curtis Cox plans to sign with the University of Minnesota Duluth on Wednesday morning, Mineral Point football coach Andy Palzkill said.
Madison East linebacker C.J. Dean plans to sign Wednesday with Bemidji State in Minnesota, Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness said.