Waunakee handles Madison Memorial in season opener

WAUNAKEE — Opening night of Friday Night Lights provided an intriguing look at how the Madison Memorial and Waunakee football teams would respond to a new season’s beginning.
Memorial, after a long layoff, hadn’t played a game since the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals against Muskego on Nov. 15, 2019, due to the Madison School District’s decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waunakee, after a taste of 2021 spring ball, played football in the WIAA’s alternate fall season this past spring and finished undefeated after defeating rival DeForest on April 30.
Waunakee picked up where it left off in the spring.
Senior quarterback Quentin Keene threw two touchdown passes and senior running back Michael Gnorski ran for two scores as Waunakee earned a 35-6 non-conference victory over Memorial, after jumping to a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Warriors demonstrated a balanced no-huddle, shotgun offense, a stingy, hard-hitting defense and a kicking game led by senior kicker and punter Aidan Driscoll that tilted field position.
“We want to have a balanced attack,” said Keene, who threw for 159 yards. “We will ride the offensive line as far as we can. It was a pretty typical first game for most teams. We were not going to be perfect. We had our ups and downs. We stayed the course and came out on top.”
Added Waunakee coach Pat Rice: “For a first game, with the crowd back here and the atmosphere back, it was pretty cool.”
Rice said he believed his team had an advantage playing in the spring.
“For sure it was,” he said. “Three months ago, we were out here. For us, I think it was an advantage. We were able to learn and grow. We got reps for our younger guys. We miss our seniors from last spring. But the transition to what we are doing scheme-wise happened a lot faster. We are back at it, so there’s a lot more carryover.”
Memorial coach Mike Harris said he couldn’t say that Waunakee had such an advantage. Harris did say the Spartans were glad to be in game action again and soaked in the experience.
“We tried to absorb what was going on because we have to capitalize on these moments because we don’t know when they could be taken away from us again,” Harris said. “So, to be together again with our brothers playing this great game, it’s a beautiful feeling for us.”
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Keene tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Mitchell Jarosinski and junior running back Corey Marionneaux added a 2-yard touchdown run as the Warriors led 14-0 after the first quarter.
Gnorski’s 1-yard run opened the Warriors’ three-touchdown lead with 5 minutes, 12 seconds left before halftime.
Waunakee was without 6-7, 253-pound senior offensive lineman Jack Dotzler, who’s committed to Iowa. He is out indefinitely with an ankle injury, Rice confirmed.
The Warriors lost Keene for several plays when he absorbed a hard hit from Memorial senior defensive end Cole Hendrickson while dropping back to pass with 6:27 left.
Waunakee further established its running game at that point, prior to Keene returning to the game later in the series. Keene said he had the wind knocked out of him.
Gnorski wound up with 87 yards rushing on 17 carries. He had 67 yards on 11 carries and Marionneaux added 40 on seven attempts in the first half.
Meanwhile, Waunakee’s defense — led up front by senior Connor Carroll, junior Cayden Ellis, junior Cole Meyers and senior Ben Walbrun — stifled Memorial’s running game.
That led to the Spartans turning to the aerial attack, and junior quarterback Charles Erlandson finished 22-for-35 for 169 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to senior Brandon Wohlrab to close the game’s scoring in the fourth quarter. Senior receiver Jairus Patterson was Erlandson’s favorite target, grabbing seven passes, including six in the first half.
“I’m proud of the boys. … We have a very young group,” Harris said. “We are still learning. They did a phenomenal job of learning under fire against one of the best teams in the state.”
Rice said he was happy after the Warriors looked good in all three phases, considering it was a first game.
“Special teams played well,” Rice said. “Offensively, we did some good things in the running game. We still have some things to shore up there. I thought defensively, we were pretty solid all day.”