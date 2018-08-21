Defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee was ranked second in the Large Schools Division of the Associated Press high school football poll released Tuesday.
It is the first poll of the season.
Fond du Lac was ranked No. 1. Fond du Lac opened the season with a victory over defending Division 1 state champion Kimberly, snapping Kimberly’s 70-game winning streak. Kimberly was ranked fourth despite the loss.
Middleton was ranked ninth in the Large Division, while Madison Memorial, Monona Grove and Verona were area teams receiving votes. Madison Memorial upended Sun Prairie, which was the Division 1 state runner-up last year, in Friday’s opener 32-26.
In the Medium Schools Division, Waukesha Catholic Memorial was ranked No. 1.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld was No. 3, defending Division 4 state champion Lodi was tied for No. 5 and Lakeside Lutheran was No. 10. New Glarus/Monticello received votes.
In the Small Schools Division, defending Division 6 state champion Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was ranked No. 1.
Johnson Creek and Belleville received votes.
Wisconsin Prep Football Poll
The Associated Press high school football poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
1. Fond du Lac (8) 1-0 96; 2. Waunakee (1) 1-0 73; 3. Brookfield Central (1) 1-0 69; 4. Kimberly 0-1 59; 5. Muskego 1-0 51; 6. Franklin 1-0 36; 7. Milwaukee Marquette 1-0 31; 8. Appleton North 1-0 28; 9. Middleton 1-0 22; 10. Bay Port 1-0 13 and (tie) Mequon Homestead 1-0 13
Others receiving votes: 12, Madison Memorial 7. 12, Neenah 7. 14, Slinger 6. 14, Monona Grove 6. 16, Wales Kettle Moraine 5. 17, Menomonie 4. 17, Brookfield East 4. 17, Hudson 4. 17, West Bend East 4. 21, Verona 3. 21, Hartford 3. 23, Menomonee Falls 2. 23, Pulaski 2. 25, Menasha 1. 25, Kaukauna 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (5) 1-0 77; 2. Amherst (1) 1-0 69; 3. Mount Horeb-Barneveld (1) 1-0 54; 4. St. Croix Central 1-0 49; 5. Lodi (1) 1-0 44; 5. New Berlin Eisenhower 1-0 44; 7. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 1-0 36; 8. Green Bay Notre Dame 1-0 34; 9. Rice Lake (1) 1-0 33; 10. Lakeside Lutheran 1-0 22
Others receiving votes: 11, Kewaskum 20. 12, Kewaunee 9. 13, Little Chute 8. 13, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8. 13, West De Pere 8. 16, Grafton 7. 16, Bloomer 7. 18, Omro 4. 19, Pewaukee 3. 19, Amery 3. 19, Greendale Martin Luther 3. 22, Berlin 2. 22, Luxemburg-Casco 2. 24, New Glarus/Monticello 1. 24, Plymouth 1. 24, Brodhead-Juda 1. 24, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
1. Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (9) 1-0 99; 2. Bangor (1) 1-0 69; 3. Lake Country Lutheran 1-0 61; 4. Edgar 1-0 54; 5. Iola-Scandinavia 1-0 46; 6. Black Hawk 1-0 37; 7. Racine Lutheran 1-0 32; 8. Eau Claire Regis 1-0 26; 9. Grantsburg 1-0 24; 10. Fall River 1-0 23
Others receiving votes: 11, Potosi 11. 12, Stanley-Boyd 10. 13, Dodgeland 9. 14, Markesan 7. 15, Horicon-Hustisford 6. 15, Johnson Creek 6. 15, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 6. 18, Living Word Lutheran 5. 18, Fennimore 5. 20, Unity 3. 20, Wild Rose 3. 22, Stratford 2. 23, Belleville 1. 23, Hilbert 1. 23, Pecatonica/Argyle 1. 23, Darlington 1. 23, Oshkosh Lourdes 1. 23, Loyal 1.