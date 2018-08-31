WAUNAKEE — Minutes prior to kickoff, Waunakee football coach Pat Rice and his team talked about setting the tone with a big return against Badger North Conference rival Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Senior Sawyer Maly obliged.
The 6-foot-1, 177-pound Maly returned the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, propelling Waunakee to a 29-point first quarter.
Waunakee built a 43-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 46-0 victory over Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday night, with a running clock used in the second half.
“We knew we got the (opening) kickoff, so our kickoff return just wanted to set the tone early,” Maly said. “That is always our goal. So, I think that kickoff return really did that.
“It’s all about the blocking on those. If they don’t block, you are going to get rocked. I’m glad they could hold their blocks. I had the easy part — just running straight.”
The Warriors (3-0 overall, 1-0 Badger North), tied for second in The Associated Press Large Division state football rankings, showed how strong they remain after winning the WIAA Division 2 state title last season.
“It sounds cliché and I keep saying it, but we are just trying to win the next game,” Rice said. “I think we are a pretty good football team. I hear about everybody we don’t have and I certainly miss those guys, but these kids have waited their turn and they are working hard and we are trying to get better every day.
“That’s really been our mantra — to keep improving and stay focused. We knew Mount Horeb was coming in here with a good reputation and a good program. We wanted to be clicking on all three phases.”
Mount Horeb/Barneveld (2-1, 0-1), second in the AP Medium Division state rankings, was without leading rusher Malik Winston, who was sidelined by a foot injury sustained during last week’s victory over Oregon, first-year Vikings coach Bret St. Arnauld said.
St. Arnauld said poor special-teams play hampered the Vikings.
“That’s where we really got beat tonight,” St. Arnauld said. “Twenty-one of their points came from special teams: a blocked punt, the kickoff return and we fumbled inside our 20. … They just made the plays and we didn’t. Hats off to them. They played a great football game. … We just made too many mistakes against a good football team.”
Maly’s return started the first-quarter scoring barrage.
“To go 90 yards like that, it’s just a great way to get things started,” Rice said. “It was exciting. We talked about it moments before it happened. We felt if they kicked it deep, they potentially could pay for it. And they did.”
After junior quarterback Ethan Post ran 29 yards on the Vikings’ first play from scrimmage, Waunakee’s defense sent a message. Warriors senior defensive end Reed Ryan, a North Dakota State recruit, halted the Vikings’ first drive with a tackle-for-loss on a first-down run play and a sack on third down.
On the next series, Waunakee proceeded to march 87 yards in seven plays. Senior quarterback Jarrett Wulf connected with senior tight end Josh Block for a 66-yard gain along the right sideline, with Block tackled at the Vikings’ 6-yard line. Wulf capped the drive with a 1-yard scoring run on a keeper with 8 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Vikings’ next series ended with a blocked punt and Ryan’s scoop-and-score from 4 yards. Suddenly, it was 22-0 with 6:25 remaining in the first quarter.
After the Vikings fumbled away a kickoff at their 23, the Warriors built the lead to 29-0 on junior running back Will Ross’ first touchdown run — a 1-yard score with 4:31 left in the first quarter.
Ross’ second touchdown came on a 6-yard run with 6:19 left in the second quarter, while Wulf scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:26 left before halftime.
Maly, whose 36-yard reception led to Wulf’s second touchdown, completed his impressive first half with an interception on the Vikings’ next drive.
“I’ve never seen a defense fly like that; they fly to the football,” St. Arnauld said. “That’s unbelievable.”
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0 0 0 0 — 0
Waunakee 29 14 0 3 — 46
W — Maly 90 kickoff return (Marek kick)
W — Wulf 1 run (Marek kick)
W — Ryan 4 blocked punt return (Keller pass from Royston)
W — Ross 1 run (Marek kick)
W — Ross 6 run (Marek kick)
W — Wulf 6 run (Marek kick)
W — FG Saxby 37
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — MHB 11, W 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — MHB 25-12, W 34-104. Passing yards — MHB 111, W 233. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — MHB 15-24-2, W 15-17-1. Fumbles-lost — MHB 2-2, W 0-0. Penalties-yards — MHB 1-1, W 8-102.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: MHB, Post 12-18. W, Ross 8-33.
Passing: MHB, Post 14-23-2-101. W, Wulf 12-13-1-217.
Receiving: MHB, Fish 4-35. W, Block 6-95.