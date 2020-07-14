Waunakee cancels first two non-conference football games amid COVID-19 concerns

Big Eight football coaches are telling their players to be ready for the Aug. 4 practice start, though there could be changes to the schedule.

The Big Eight conference for football this year includes Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona. Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig are in the Badger Large for football but in the Big Eight for all other sports.

WIAA fall sports are boys and girls cross country, football (11-man and eight-man), girls golf, boys soccer, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis and boys and girls volleyball.

The WIAA has said it plans to conduct fall sports, though leaving decisions about participation to local control.

Football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball seem to be the sports facing the most questions about ability to begin play.

Different responses by different counties and conferences to the coronavirus could lead to varying levels of participation by schools in the area.