Waunakee cancels first two non-conference football games amid COVID-19 concerns

The Waunakee school board has approved a plan to play a conference-only football schedule and delay the start of football practice until Aug. 17 amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision, which came at the school board’s meeting Monday night, means Waunakee’s non-conference games against Reedsburg and Middleton won’t be played.
“At this time we are facing a difficult and unpredictable situation and the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, game workers, fans, and officials is our number one priority,” Waunakee activities director Aaron May said in an email.
This action by Waunakee might be the first step around parts of the state to delay football practice and the start to the season, which includes many non-conference games in the first two weeks.
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association is expected to address the situation.
The first scheduled day for football equipment being handed out is Aug. 3 and the first permitted practice is Aug. 4. The first scrimmages could be held Aug. 13.
Waunakee was scheduled to play host to Reedsburg on Aug. 21 and play at Middleton on Aug. 28 in non-conference games.
Waunakee is scheduled to open Badger Large Conference play against Janesville Parker Sept. 4 at Monterey Stadium in Janesville. New conference configurations for football are in place this year.
Local counties and school districts are trying to decide how to handle the academic school year and fall sports amid coronavirus concerns.
“The (Waunakee) district believes a conference only football schedule is a reasonable first step allowing us to mitigate any potential impact of COVID-19 on the fall football season,” May said in the release. “Limiting the season to Badger Conference schools gives our coaches and administrators greater flexibility to respond to recommendations from Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC).
“As a coaching staff, athletic department, and a school district we are committed to providing the best experience possible, within the parameters set by Public Health Madison Dane County, and based on the latest advice from area medical professionals.”
According to May, the school board also will have a co-curricular subcommittee review Waunakee's other fall sports schedules and how the district can provide those sports opportunities, while following regulations from Public Health Madison Dane County.
Big Eight Conference football coaches put together a proposal Sunday for the conference’s athletic directors, including proposing the season should be pushed back to start practice Aug. 17, canceling the non-conference games and playing only conference games, two league coaches said.
Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn said he and Waunakee coach Pat Rice already had discussed the Waunakee board's decision as a likely scenario. Pertzborn said the Big Eight football coaches have proposed a similar plan and that unless Dane County gives different guidance this is likely the path the Big Eight will follow, too.
Big Eight football coaches are telling their players to be ready for the Aug. 4 practice start, though there could be changes to the schedule.
The Big Eight conference for football this year includes Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona. Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig are in the Badger Large for football but in the Big Eight for all other sports.
WIAA fall sports are boys and girls cross country, football (11-man and eight-man), girls golf, boys soccer, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis and boys and girls volleyball.
The WIAA has said it plans to conduct fall sports, though leaving decisions about participation to local control.
Football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball seem to be the sports facing the most questions about ability to begin play.
Different responses by different counties and conferences to the coronavirus could lead to varying levels of participation by schools in the area.
"As far as our plans, we are following local guidelines and have most of our programs participating in our WIAA contact days," Lake Mills athletic director Steve Considine wrote in an email. "The response from our student-athletes has been great and they have been following all the protocols in place. Our district is working on our return to school plan and hope to have an announcement in the early part of August.
"As an athletic department we are preparing for a fall season, but we know there are many things that are outside of our control. We are hopeful and plan to work with our local officials to make sure we provide a safe opportunity for our student-athletes to compete this fall."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.