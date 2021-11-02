 Skip to main content
Watertown lineman John Clifford commits to Badgers for football
Lake Mills running back Charlie Cassady (14) breaks loose for a touchdown as Watertown's John Clifford, right, defends during the first half of a game between the teams at Lake Mills High School in Lake Mills, Wis. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Watertown senior John Clifford announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin and plans to compete in football.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Clifford was a second-team selection as a guard on offense and a second-team down lineman on defense on the Badger Large all-conference football team. In past seasons, he also played tight end.

He is committing as a preferred walk-on.

Clifford tweeted: “Excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin. Thank you to all my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me throughout my career so far. Let’s get to work.”

Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath tweeted: “Congratulations John! So proud of you! First Big Ten football kid from Watertown High School in 18 years of coaching. Go Goslings!”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

