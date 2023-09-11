Week 5 can serve as a fraction point for teams in the high school football season.

Another win piggybacking off a strong start to conference play can put a team on the cusp of locking up a spot in the playoffs. Conversely, a loss for those stumbling out of the gates can put a team’s back against the wall, requiring it to win out the rest of the way.

This week has all that and then some for the Week 5 game of the week.

Here are the three Madison-area games to vote for this week to see which game will be covered:

Madison Edgewood at Lodi, 7 p.m. Friday

The Crusaders face a make-or-break game against a high-powered Blue Devils team looking to reclaim the top spot in the Capitol Conference.

Edgewood (1-3, 0-2 Capitol) dropped its third straight game against unbeaten New Glarus/Monticello last week, falling to the Glarner Knights 20-14.

Lodi (4-0, 2-0) kept rolling against Beloit Turner, posting its second shutout of the season in a 43-0 win over the Trojans. Everything clicked for the Blue Devils early on, scoring 36 first-half points and racking up 337 yards of total offense.

Mason Lane threw for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 14-of-19 passing while six separate Lodi rushers combined for 149 yards and a score on 29 carries. The Blue Devils, who won 23-7 in the teams’ meeting last season, had four different players record interceptions.

Stoughton at DeForest, 7 p.m. Friday

Battling for position in the Badger Small Conference, the winner keeps their slim league title hopes alive. The Norskies (1-3, 1-1 Badger Small) got off the schneid last week, rallying past Portage for a 47-35 win and their first victory of the season.

Max Mitchell threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more in helping power DeForest into the win column. The Vikings (2-2, 1-1) meanwhile bounced back after losing their conference opener with a 43-31 shootout win over Fort Atkinson.

First-year quarterback Drew Viney threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, connecting five times with Chris Cooksey for 155 yards and three scores. DeForest shutout Stoughton 41-0 as both teams reached the postseason last year with a return trip becoming more difficult for this week's loser.

Sun Prairie East at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m. Friday

The crosstown rivals meet for the second time this week with the Wolves looking to notch their first win in the series. Sun Prairie West (4-0, 2-0 Badger Large) extended its unbeaten start with a grind-it-out 10-9 win over Milton last week, with a Paul Franks 29-yard field goal cementing the 1-point win late.

The Wolves' offense sputtered with just 241 yards of total offense, including 174 yards rushing on 39 carries. Ean Ackley had 101 yards of total offense after leading the Wolves in both rushing and receiving.

Sun Prairie East (2-2, 1-1) got a much needed pick-me-up last week, pulling away for a 34-19 win over Beaver Dam. The Cardinals' offense got back in rhythm, paced by Brady Kaufman’s 147 yards rushing and two scores on 27 carries. Meanwhile Luke Damm had seven catches for 97 yards and delivered three of the Cardinals' four interceptions.

The Cardinals cruised in last year’s inaugural meeting 54-7 while both teams reached the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Vote for this week's Madison-area high school football game of the week Vote for the Week 5 high school football game we should cover You voted: Madison Edgewood at Lodi Stoughton at DeForest Sun Prairie East at Sun Prairie West Vote View Results Back

Photos: Verona hangs on to defeat Middleton in Friday's Big Eight Conference football game